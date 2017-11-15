Google Returns As Default Search Engine In Firefox (techcrunch.com) 7
Mozilla today launched Firefox Quantum, which the company is calling "the biggest update since Firefox 1.0 in 2004." It brings massive performance improvements and a visual redesign. It also sets Google as the default search engine again if you live in the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong and Taiwan. TechCrunch reports: In 2014, Mozilla struck a deal with Yahoo to make it the default search engine provider for users in the U.S., with Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo and others as options. While it was a small change, it was part of a number of moves that turned users against Firefox because it didn't always feel as if Mozilla had the user's best interests in mind. Firefox Quantum (aka, Firefox 57), is the company's effort to correct its mistakes and it's good to see that Google is back in the default slot. When Mozilla announced the Yahoo deal in 2014, it said that this was a five-year deal. Those five years are obviously not up yet. We asked Mozilla for a bit more information about what happened here.
"We exercised our contractual right to terminate our agreement with Yahoo! based on a number of factors including doing what's best for our brand, our effort to provide quality web search, and the broader content experience for our users. We believe there are opportunities to work with Oath and Verizon outside of search," Mozilla Chief Business and Legal Officer Denelle Dixon said in a statement. "As part of our focus on user experience and performance in Firefox Quantum, Google will also become our new default search provider in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and Taiwan. With over 60 search providers pre-installed as defaults or secondary options across more than 90 language versions, Firefox has more choice in search providers than any other browser."
XUL & Ideology go together (Score:2)
It was only a couple days ago [archive.org] when Firefox was quoting Vogue Culture News for this:
Whatever Mozilla. Keep pretending the "champion of the Internet", it's part of your act.
Re: (Score:2)
Hush. They finally fixed this (an annoyance every time I install Firefox / load up a new Linux install), and that's a good thing.
Now if they could find themselves a leader...someone who doesn't think that Apple or Google or Microsoft are the people they should be copying / working for, then maybe FF will have a future.
Users' best interests... (Score:2)
Surely if Mozilla really had users' best interests in mind they'd make DuckDuckGo the default search option?
Firefox 56 64bit, then 57 niether works (Score:2)
Even thought updates were off I ended up with firefox 56 64 bit! A real PITA, lockups while using, heck it only started up every other time every time.
While battling this crap, I made sure update was disabled!!! Now I have 57.0!!!!!
What the heck are the shakers and movers at mozilla doing this is a cluster frak!
Re: (Score:2)