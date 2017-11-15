UC Browser Mobile App Disappears From Google Play Store (medianama.com) 33
UC Browser, a popular mobile web browser owned by China's Alibaba Group, has mysteriously disappeared from the Google Play Store. The app was pulled from the Google Play Store on November 12, according to data from app analytics firm App Annie. Several users began inquiring about the app's whereabouts earlier this week on Reddit. It was not immediately clear why UC Browser had been pulled from Android's marquee app store. According to Twitter user Mike Ross, who claims to be a developer at Alibaba Group, Google pulled UC Browser from its store due to "misleading" and "unhealthy" promotional tactics used by the company to increase the install count of its app. UC Browser is still available to download on Apple's App Store, Amazon's Android store, and through company's official website. UC Browser Mini, a light version of the company's browser is notably still listed on Google Play. Though UC Browser is not a household name in the Western markets, the Alibaba's app is incredibly popular in markets such as India. It has been among the top six most downloaded apps from Google Play in India for the last two years, venture capitalist Mary Meeker noted in her yearly internet report in May this year. As of July, UC Browser had been installed more than 100 million times worldwide from Google Play Store.
Didn't someone allege a while back that this browser was spying on its users? More than most other browsers, I mean.
I didn't know that UC Browser is a Google product. Thanks for letting everyone know.
The question is what information are they taking.
Google may pull my location to give me search results that are local. Other browsers may be just tracking the MAC of my device and based on my viewing habits it will determine if I am a valued citizen or not.
So it isn’t what they are collecting but how they are using it. I am not giving google a free pass. One click on something political divisive has me flagged as hey take a look at all this content based on the political belief each more insane then
It would make Google Maps unusable. We wouldn't be able to see the map behind the pins.
Google has removed and returned apps from the play store in the past with no explanation. We would like to think they did this for the safety of their user community, but there could be many other reasons.
https://forum.xda-developers.com/xposed/ifontexpert-fonts-harmful-app-removed-t3386443 [xda-developers.com]
U.C. Browser was just WebKit, and not technically interesting. Firefox Focus is a far better option.
Google has removed and returned apps from the play store in the past with no explanation. We would like to think they did this for the safety of their user community, but there could be many other reasons.
It was probably Google looking out the user community, but it'd be prudent not to rule out the minuscule chance it is a leverage maneuver to get its own browser back into mainland China.
Its caching was out of control and its ad-blocking wasnt as good as an extension. There wasnt an option to turn off JavaScript and it could only hold 20 tabs.
_Your_ use case isn't the same as everyone else's.
I can gave 3 reasons:
* Because I read _multiple_ topics.
* I keep tabs open for months at a time where I can come back and resume where I left off.
* I usually have between 50 - 100 tabs open on my iPhone & iPad Pro because its faster then navigating a shitty bookmark / menu system having to drill down multiple levels of the hierarchy.
does your browser of choice not have bookmarks? they're a neat feature. you should check it out.
