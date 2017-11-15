FCC Plans December Vote To Kill Net Neutrality Rules (bloomberg.com) 39
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: The U.S. Federal Communications Commission under its Republican chairman plans to vote in December to kill the net neutrality rules passed during the Obama era, said two people briefed on the plans. Chairman Ajit Pai in April proposed gutting the rules that he blamed for depressing investment in broadband, and said he intended to "finish the job" this year. The chairman has decided to put his proposal to a vote at the FCC next month, said the people. The agency's monthly meeting is to be held Dec. 14. The people asked not to be identified because the plan hasn't been made public. It's not clear what language Pai will offer to replace the rules that passed with only Democratic votes at the FCC in 2015. He has proposed that the FCC end the designation of broadband companies such as AT&T Inc. and Comcast Corp. as common carriers. That would remove the legal authority that underpins the net neutrality rules. One of the people said Pai may call for vacating the rules except for portions that mandate internet service providers inform customers about their practices. The current regulations forbid broadband providers from blocking or slowing web traffic, or from charging higher fees in return for quicker passage over their networks.
Here's hoping that these decisions can be reversed completely and quickly when this absurd administration is left amidst the most shamed corners of the history books.
I'm sure Ajit Pai will sit comfortable and rich when it's all over though - happy in the thought of the damage he did to industries and people everywhere.
Yellow pages is hardly a thriving business at this point...
... gutting the rules that he blamed for depressing investment in broadband.
Things are depressing alright, but I don't think it's in investment. But, maybe, with fewer burdensome regulations, carriers will pass any savings onto their customers. [ See, now you don't know whether to mod me informative or funny.
:-) ]
If you do it once they'll use that trick to get what they want every time.
"If you don't do X we won't invest in broadband. If you don't do Y we won't invest in broadband."
And so on.
You don't take away basic civil rights to placate megacorporations into improving their service. If you do it once they'll use that trick to get what they want every time. "If you don't do X we won't invest in broadband. If you don't do Y we won't invest in broadband." And so on.
Exactly. Don't negotiate with terrorists or corporations.
You don't take away basic civil rights to placate megacorporations...
Someone should probably tell our elected officials that.
About thirty fucking years ago.
No we didn't.
Correct. In America, if the popular vote runs too close, the electoral college gives the crown to the moron. Twice now.
You might not have liked Hillary, but guaranteed she wouldn't have put Ajit "corporate bitch/tool" Pai in charge of the FCC.
Yeah tha “private” infrastructure built on public lands and subsidized with public money.
and by law completely subject to regulation... IF we choose to exercise it. Our man Mr. Pai chooses not to, let whoever do whatever, and thus we are fucked.
