Twitter Bans, Removes Verified Status of White Supremacists (thedailybeast.com) 68
After updating the rules of its verification program on Wednesday, Twitter has begun banning and removing verified check marks from white supremacist accounts. For example, white supremacists Richard Spencer and Charlottesville "Unite The Right" protest creator Jason Kessler had their verified statuses revoked today. The Daily Beast reports: The verified check mark was meant to denote "that an account of public interest is authentic," the company said in a series of tweets on Wednesday, but that "verification has long been perceived as an endorsement." "This perception became worse when we opened up verification for public submissions and verified people who we in no way endorse," a company spokesperson tweeted. Users can now lose their blue checkmarks for "inciting or engaging in harassment of others," "promoting hate and/or violence against, or directly attacking or threatening other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or disease," supporting people who promote those ideas, and a slew of other reasons.
Oh, for a start, let's see...how about running a girl over with a fucking car, you jackass.
Yeah, killing tens of millions of people, including six million Jews systematically murdered, invading neighboring nations, making war on the English-speaking world, along with other assorted war crimes like human experimentation, slave labor, and so forth.
Frankly, I'm not sure why being a Nazi has suddenly become this protected status. There was a time when most of these goons hid in homemade fortresses and got their "literature" in plain brown wrappers.
I guess the internet is going to end up split with left wingers having their own little nest and the right wingers theirs. Pretty much how the media worked out and now it'll be on to other things. We'll have right wing stores and left wing stores. The only thing that bothered me is I never thought that in the divorce the liberals would get the NFL.
Or maybe we simply won't pretend that it's ok when people who want to commit mass murder preach their hatred openly?
If that's the plan, then the Antifa needs the same treatment. No white supremacists with verified accounts, and also no black supremacists with verified accounts.
Random scumbags on the right always represent everybody you disagree with, but when an asshole from Black Lives Matters murders five cops or a Muslim blows somebody up, they are anomalies and we shouldn't paint with a broad brush.
The Bernie Sanders supporter who attempted to murder a dozen or so Republican Senators and Congressman left us no possible doubt about his motivation. In a March 12th post on his Facebook page, he wrote.
"Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It's Time To Destroy
Pretty much how the media worked out and now it'll be on to other things.
Where's the left-wing mainstream media? We have fox news which is right-wing propaganda from a bunch of billionaires. Is George Soros going to launch his own channel?
The only two ways any of the other news networks can be considered liberal is if you're asking a conservative or if you're comparing it to fox. They couldn't even let people know the basic facts of the Iraq war. [wwu.edu]
So, people think the check means (Score:5, Insightful)
So, people think the check means Twitter is endorsing the verified person. So, now it officially does.
Wrong.
"This perception became worse when we opened up verification for public submissions and verified people who we in no way endorse"
The verified status literally means Twitter endorses them.
By the way, as long as we're talking about it, I ran across this story the other day that explained where Richard Spencer got his start. [nymag.com] It was the Duke Lacrosse non-rape case that was made up and never happened. The Left literally created the alt-right movement. In 2014 Rolling Stoneâ(TM)s false rape story a
"This perception became worse when we opened up verification for public submissions and verified people who we in no way endorse"
It literally means that Twitter thinks that verification means endorsing the person. Literally.
Alleged white supremacists actually,... (Score:5, Insightful)
Considering the recent moves in the media, be it twitter, facebook, news articles, reddit posts, moderation across the web, youtube, shaming campaigns etc, it's extremely difficult to actually identify, clear, distinct, genuine racists.
The term has been wildly thrown around the web in the past 3 years (along with misogynist and other such things) to the point it's verging on meaningless.
Why take someones words and analyse them when you can just shriek and bray and imply they're saying something they're not. The accusation alone is enough to "throw a dead cat on the table" and totally redirect the conversation.
I myself am 'clearly racists' according to some comments I've got on reddit, because I have the gall to take issue with my countries *extremely high* immigration policy, which is impacting housing affordability, renting affordability and the jobs market (as well as general congestion, sustainability) - I need not mention a race mind you, but I'm clearly racist because I think maybe we should be thinking about this long term.
The wild labeling of any 'dissenter of our groupthink' is just causing more backlash. I can't help but take a cynical view now of anyone accused of such things and try to find the *actual truth* of what was said, to see if it's taken out of context or not.
In conclusion, basically, I'm not sure I really trust twitter to get this right, in the slightest.
NOTE / DISCLAIMER: (general rant, 2 people mentioned in article could *totally* genuinely be lunatics for all I know, but I'll be damned if I'd take twitter opinion as the final word on it, nor the average twitter users 'reports' either)
That "certain point of view" being that people of other racial backgrounds are not inferiors, and that white Americans shouldn't seek to "cleanse" the land. Yup, just totally nothing more than a different opinion.
I myself am 'clearly racists' according to some comments I've got on reddit, because I have the gall to take issue with my countries *extremely high* immigration policy, which is impacting housing affordability, renting affordability and the jobs market (as well as general congestion, sustainability) - I need not mention a race mind you, but I'm clearly racist because I think maybe we should be thinking about this long term.
You do not need to actually do anything to be a racist . . . if you are a white, middle-aged male . . . "You racist!"
Well, if in the pursuit of absolute freedom, some firms will pay the price.
I don't think most of the world is ready for a Star Trek universe where most
of the time, the growth of the mind is valued more than wealth.
I'll make it easy for you: When people self-identify as "white nationalists" they are racists. By definition.
The main problem with housing affordability is that the government offers essentially unlimited credit for housing. Of course housing in desirable areas is a limited resource. So the cost of housing in desirable areas would tend to reach a level that represents a substantial part of a well-educated person's entire lifetime economic productivity. So much of the voters net worth and the economy are tied up in housing values that we can't un-do the mess without crashing the economy.
As far as immigration is co
No, and their Saudi Arabian patron Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is in trouble at home.
Saying that it's treated as an endorsement, they are acknowledging they use the checkmark as an endorsement now. So the 'Verified' checkmark means Twitter, as a corporate entity, is endorsing whomever they give it to. As a potential investor, I find it extremely off-putting a media organization would taint themselves with moderation of speech because there's no way to come out clean. Someone *always* disagrees with whatever you say, and Twitter decided to join the fray? That's *insane*!
Fuck those 3 white supremacist dudes, but it's ok for tens of thousands ANTIFA and similar to spew hate, insult and otherwise promote hate and violence ?
Everybody is aware of this.. just making sure it's pointed out, as it should be, every time they do something like this where they decide who gets to have a voice and who doesn't.
I think this is the wrong thing for Twitter to do. They ought to reinforce the idea that verification is just that: verification of identity. It's no more an endorsement of the person than a driver's license is an endorsement of them by the DMV. Personally I like a flag that tells me whether an account really belongs to the person in question or a troll trying to get them in trouble. In the case of white supremacists and their ilk, I consider the verified checkmark to be a target selection aid. It helps me insure I'm taking offense at and responding to someone who deserves it, not someone who's gotten the MAGA folks annoyed.
This, exactly.
It's no more an endorsement of the person than a driver's license is an endorsement of them by the DMV.
You don't have to pass a driving test to get a licence in America? You learn something every day.
In my country, a driver's licence is proof not only of your identity, but also that you have demonstrated some level of knowledge of the road rules and some level of competence in operating a 2 tonne death machine in a public area.
As long as the BLM radicals which speak about killing the police officers.. the radical left hiring the unemployed to disrupt the vote.. and even congressional members that infer the assassination of our current president and the left-loving media decide to also create an even playing field I'm OK with that. But the extreme difficulty of any conservative viewpoint... be it on campus or on social media that is being currently quashed is also judiciously addressed.. I'm not happy with this tact. Free speech
How about they just make it actually mean "verified" and allow ANYONE to get verified by sending in identification verification? Problem solved and it isn't a special club anymore!
