Phone Companies Get New Tools To Block Spam Calls (cnbc.com) 51
An anonymous reader shares a report: Phone companies will have greater authority to block questionable calls from reaching customers as regulators adopted new rules to combat automated messages known as robocalls. Rules adopted Thursday by the Federal Communications Commission represent the latest tools against "robocalls," which pester consumers, sometimes multiple times each day, and often push scams. Phone companies can already block some calls that trick consumers by showing up on Caller ID with fake numbers. The new rules make clear that they can block additional calls that are likely scams, such as numbers that start with a 911 area code, or one that isn't currently assigned to anyone.
Personal "favorite" robocall (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Personal "favorite" robocall (Score:4, Interesting)
I get many of those, and I know not to answer them because I don't know anyone who has the same area code and prefix as my cell phone number.
Re: (Score:1)
I simply don't answer calls from numbers not in my contacts unless I'm specifically expecting a call, and then it'd better be from an area code that makes sense. If it's important and I don't answer, they'll leave a message.
Finally, the government is governing. (Score:2)
It's good to see the U.S. government acting as it should. About 15 years late, but better than never.
The article linked in the Slashdot summary [cnbc.com] has little information.
The FCC meets today to discuss the new rules: FCC Commission Meets Tomorrow; Will Address Robocall Blocking (Nov. 15, yesterday) [fcc.gov]
I found a PDF of the FCC's ideas about helping prevent robocalls at the November 2017 Open Commission Meeting [fcc.gov] -- Block [fcc.gov]
Political calls excepted (Score:3)
Are political calls still exempt from the rules?
My favorite is the one offering between $5000 and $7000 for any women willing to make damaging accusations about Roy Moore [wkrg.com]
I hate all robocalls, including political ones, and don't see why they should be exempt from the rules.
Also: Don't we hate the FCC because of the net neutrality thing? Has that changed?
Re: (Score:2)
So... bribes to defame? Isn't that like twice illegal? Why does that shit exists?
Re:Political calls excepted (Score:4, Informative)
Except that's not a political call, that's just fraud. Better news reports said the contact information was invalid, and there's no such person working for the claimed newspaper. It was simply someone trying to stir up opposition to the newspaper.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
The robocall in question is most likely "damage control" by Moore's supporters, in order to discredit the source of information. "Washington Post is bribing women to come forward!" would be a good story to have for why everyone should still vote for Moore.
Re: (Score:2)
The new rules allow blocking based on technicalities — such as claiming to be from a number that does not exist.
As long as you provide a real number — such as that of a political campaign's office — you are in the clear. And should be...
I do too. But I do not know, how to ban them without violating the First Amendment...
Re: (Score:2)
I actually spent time complaining to Verizon (and then had my office manager spend more time) about it, and the fact that they don't do squat now makes me question if they actually want to do anything.
It makes a cell phone useless.
Oh Darn (Score:1)
I love being able to troll these guys. I always ask to speak to a live person and then have as much fun trolling them as possible. For those who say "they are only doing their jobs" the same can be said about organized crime, military officers for repressive governments etc...They called me to waste my time and I will have as much fun as possible with it.
What about VOIP and cell phone providers? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
That's fine. The telephone company that bridges those calls to the public phone network should have a whitelist of allowed caller IDs, and if you need to add numbers specific to your business to that whitelist, you should have to provide a very narrow list of allowed numbers to that upstream provider, and a real, live person should have to verify that those numbers really are yours before they allow them through. And it should cost $ to get each new number whitelisted.
Allowing anyone to provide any arbit
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
AKA, the carrier's are complicit in the problem.
beat THAT, Chad! (Score:2)
Mulling about getting a call blocker (Score:2)
Still have a landline and am tempted to get a call blocker. There is one that is whitelist and blacklist capable.
Whitelist- goes right through
Blacklist - hangs up
In between gets a message to hit 0 and leave a message. Don't hit it and you get hung up on
Robocalls can't hit 0 so they get hung up on.
google fi does a good job at this (Score:3)
I'm using Google Project Fi for my carrier, and they're identifying about 80-90% of robocalls correctly as SPAM. The phone still rings, but the phone's screen turns red and says "Suspected SPAM caller". They also give you an easy way to report calls as SPAM from within the phone app.
Who cares if the phone companies can block them (Score:3)
My problems began about a year ago when I started getting a bunch of wrong number calls from people asking (in Spanish) for Manuel. My guess is someone didn't memorize their new phone number correctly and was giving out my number instead. I managed to get most of those sorted out eventually. Although one little old lady (I picked out "abuela" in what she was saying) kept hanging up and calling again, thinking she was continuously dialing the number wrong.
But then the robocalls began. Most of them in Spanish, but a few English. Mind you, I've had this number for almost 20 years with only a handful of spam calls each year. But my guess is the person also used my number when signing up for things, because I started getting 5-10 robocalls a day. The phone company was absolutely useless at helping me block them. The only way I survived was because Google's phone app tells you if a number is a suspected spam caller, and I just let it go to voicemail (they always leave a 5 second empty voicemail).
Does anyone know of an app which generates the "number has been disconnected [youtube.com]" tones in response to an incoming phone call? I'm reluctant to change my voicemail to that because I do occasionally get real voicemails.
dumb (Score:2)
I'd like to see a good explanation of why the FCC and phone companies have not been more proactive in requiring some kind of hard-registration of entities to be able to produce their own caller ID, and nip this problem in the bud. Or some more effective way for consumers to report and identify these serial spammers.
The amount of experimentation by the bad guys is way outpacing the response. The innovati
Falling Short of the Problem (Score:2)
Car Warranty (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I used to get these all the time, until I decided to play along once. I told the guy that I no longer owned the car in question, but if he would be interested in selling me warranty for my new car....a Bugatti Veyron SuperSport. He said "I can't find that in my system, is it Italian". I directed him to check it out on Google, and he hung up and never called back. Shame too, because I was hoping the extended warranty would cover the $30,000 tires.
iPhone remedy for robocalls (Score:2)
Got fed up with robocalls, and since you can't block them due to spoofed caller ID, I set all my contacts to an audible ringtone and made my default ringtone a single "ding".
Now, unknown callers ring with a single "ding" and people on my contacts list ring with a normal ringtone.
Not perfect, but workable. It would be welcome, though, to see some action on the part of the telcos or the FCC/FTC in regards to the blatant ignoring of the DoNotCall list...
I got called by a 555 number (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Not a technology problem. (Score:2)
Robo-calls could be solved using 80s technology but never has been because not only is there no incentive to do it but they are paid to allow it to happen. How hard is it to create a network that actually verifies if the sender is giving the correct number? Forget global issues, the problem still exists inside the USA which is the most litigious nation! A simple contract between networks could ensure that allowed fraud would result in financial damages.
Think about this: we don't have this problem with co
Can but Don't (Score:2)
>Phone companies can already block some calls that trick consumers by showing up on Caller ID with fake numbers.
If they can, why don't they?
The current trick seems to be to make a fake ID with my local area code. It obviously fake, the phone company knows it's fake because the area code doesn't match the source and TFS tells me they can block them. So why don't they? I get them every day.