Phone Companies Get New Tools To Block Spam Calls

An anonymous reader shares a report: Phone companies will have greater authority to block questionable calls from reaching customers as regulators adopted new rules to combat automated messages known as robocalls. Rules adopted Thursday by the Federal Communications Commission represent the latest tools against "robocalls," which pester consumers, sometimes multiple times each day, and often push scams. Phone companies can already block some calls that trick consumers by showing up on Caller ID with fake numbers. The new rules make clear that they can block additional calls that are likely scams, such as numbers that start with a 911 area code, or one that isn't currently assigned to anyone.

  • is when the calling number is mine.

    I love being able to troll these guys. I always ask to speak to a live person and then have as much fun trolling them as possible. For those who say "they are only doing their jobs" the same can be said about organized crime, military officers for repressive governments etc...They called me to waste my time and I will have as much fun as possible with it.

    My household makes use of a VOIP system as well as cell phones for telephony. We can pay extra for the VOIP system to block calls from numbers we identify as SCAM and ROBO calls, but that can be pretty useless since the SCAMers have hacked the caller ID system to switch ID at will. The same can occur for mobile callers. Unless technology can identify the bad guys directly and block them at their source, the problem will still exist.

    • AKA, the carrier's are complicit in the problem.

  • Still have a landline and am tempted to get a call blocker. There is one that is whitelist and blacklist capable.
    Whitelist- goes right through
    Blacklist - hangs up
    In between gets a message to hit 0 and leave a message. Don't hit it and you get hung up on
    Robocalls can't hit 0 so they get hung up on.

    I'm using Google Project Fi for my carrier, and they're identifying about 80-90% of robocalls correctly as SPAM. The phone still rings, but the phone's screen turns red and says "Suspected SPAM caller". They also give you an easy way to report calls as SPAM from within the phone app.

    The real question is, when will the phone companies let me block them?

    My problems began about a year ago when I started getting a bunch of wrong number calls from people asking (in Spanish) for Manuel. My guess is someone didn't memorize their new phone number correctly and was giving out my number instead. I managed to get most of those sorted out eventually. Although one little old lady (I picked out "abuela" in what she was saying) kept hanging up and calling again, thinking she was continuously dialing the number wrong.

    But then the robocalls began. Most of them in Spanish, but a few English. Mind you, I've had this number for almost 20 years with only a handful of spam calls each year. But my guess is the person also used my number when signing up for things, because I started getting 5-10 robocalls a day. The phone company was absolutely useless at helping me block them. The only way I survived was because Google's phone app tells you if a number is a suspected spam caller, and I just let it go to voicemail (they always leave a 5 second empty voicemail).

    Does anyone know of an app which generates the "number has been disconnected [youtube.com]" tones in response to an incoming phone call? I'm reluctant to change my voicemail to that because I do occasionally get real voicemails.
  • Cmon, wtf was that article? It was like 2 lines of journalism written on a piece of toilet paper.

    I'd like to see a good explanation of why the FCC and phone companies have not been more proactive in requiring some kind of hard-registration of entities to be able to produce their own caller ID, and nip this problem in the bud. Or some more effective way for consumers to report and identify these serial spammers.

    The amount of experimentation by the bad guys is way outpacing the response. The innovati
  • This article does not clarify if it can handle the big problems of a computer sourced call. A computer call can generate about 20 numbers. You are limited to blocking 10... PHONES have to catch up with larger spam.
  • But what if my car's extended warranty really is expiring?

    • I used to get these all the time, until I decided to play along once. I told the guy that I no longer owned the car in question, but if he would be interested in selling me warranty for my new car....a Bugatti Veyron SuperSport. He said "I can't find that in my system, is it Italian". I directed him to check it out on Google, and he hung up and never called back. Shame too, because I was hoping the extended warranty would cover the $30,000 tires.

  • Got fed up with robocalls, and since you can't block them due to spoofed caller ID, I set all my contacts to an audible ringtone and made my default ringtone a single "ding".

    Now, unknown callers ring with a single "ding" and people on my contacts list ring with a normal ringtone.

    Not perfect, but workable. It would be welcome, though, to see some action on the part of the telcos or the FCC/FTC in regards to the blatant ignoring of the DoNotCall list...

  • I literally had a spoofed number come in that had an exchange of "555." Something tells me that there's no legitimate reason to allow such numbers through. I'm not a movie.

      Contrary to popular belief the 555 exchange is a valid exchange in many area codes.

  • Robo-calls could be solved using 80s technology but never has been because not only is there no incentive to do it but they are paid to allow it to happen. How hard is it to create a network that actually verifies if the sender is giving the correct number? Forget global issues, the problem still exists inside the USA which is the most litigious nation! A simple contract between networks could ensure that allowed fraud would result in financial damages.

    Think about this: we don't have this problem with co

  • >Phone companies can already block some calls that trick consumers by showing up on Caller ID with fake numbers.

    If they can, why don't they?

    The current trick seems to be to make a fake ID with my local area code. It obviously fake, the phone company knows it's fake because the area code doesn't match the source and TFS tells me they can block them. So why don't they? I get them every day.
     

