Apology After Japanese Train Departs 20 Seconds Early
Several readers share a BBC report: A rail company in Japan has apologised after one of its trains departed 20 seconds early. Management on the Tsukuba Express line between Tokyo and the city of Tsukuba say they "sincerely apologise for the inconvenience" caused. In a statement, the company said the train had been scheduled to leave at 9:44:40 local time but left at 9:44:20. Many social media users reacted to the company's apology with surprise. "Tokyo train company's apology for 20-second-early departure is one of the best things about Japan," a user wrote. The mistake happened because staff had not checked the timetable, the company statement said.
I'm surprised. I mean, how do you make out what the operator is saying over the static and the noise?
Japanese train departs 20 seconds early (Score:3)
Is it a coincidence it happened only three days after Pocky Day? I think not!
Obligatory (Score:2)
So how many posts until someone makes a harakiri joke?
Seppuku
Two.
https://tech.slashdot.org/comments.pl?sid=11367009&cid=55564745 [slashdot.org]
In other news... (Score:4, Funny)
...the company announced that the train engineer will commit seppuku.
[Just kidding
;-P]
*commit sudoku
That's a rather puzzling self-punishment...
Or you have a train at all. Here in Austin, there is a rail system... with one route that stops by a downtown hotel, and no other relevant spots in the area. You have buses that run... sort of. Cycling? If you can use the Greenbelt paths, you are A-OK, but if not, better get a cycle cam for front and back, as hit and runs are extremely common. So, you pretty much take your car places. The local council is divided into districts, and none of the districts have any interest in doing anything for the bet
Appology Accepted (Score:3)
Meanwhile other suppliers were apologetically late for no good reason.
Meanwhile other suppliers were apologetically late for no good reason.
*unapologetically* late. stupid auto-correct...
Re:Appology Accepted (Score:4, Funny)
Hello,
I represent a Canadian supplier which has no contract with you at the moment.
We apologize for not being one of your suppliers.
Watch the timer, step on the train (Score:3)
"Go to Berlin" she said, "that's a really great train service, cheap fast and clean".
Japan's must be really awesome if it's better than that.
I raved about how great the London Underground is to my wife's cousin when I was there, and she laughed at me.
"Go to Berlin" she said, "that's a really great train service, cheap fast and clean".
Japan's must be really awesome if it's better than that.
Ah just like in America where people praise the New York subway system for it's cleanliness and lack of tardiness my dear sir.
I watched a documentary about the drivers. They calculate there speed to make up for a single second of delay.
Canadians in Japan? (Score:2)
That's one explanation for this behavior . . . .
Meanwhile in New Zealand (Score:2)
No trains were running in the capital yesterday due to industrial action. The French and Korean companies that run them have been trying to claw back conditions from employment agreements they agreed to when they won the operating contract, so the workers went on strike after 6 months of failed negotiations.
Totally different model of behavior (Score:2)
During normal operations, I did notice Japanese trains run to the second when I was there a while back. There's no similar sense of urgency here in the US.
I don't know if a society so focused on punctuality is a good thing though...not being allowed to be late (or early) means that there's no room for error in other parts of one's life either. I imagine it's very difficult to come back from a personal failure in Japanese culture. In the US, it's certainly not impossible...I know tons of people who just were
I wish my wife... (Score:2)
What did she do with the other eighteen seconds?
Are you kidding? Those people don't ride trains! They ride Greyhound!
Why thank you dear Timothy (Score:2)
The professionalism here on slashdot is outstanding! On this date 11/16/2017 I shall always remember where and when I first heard this vital life changing news of a train departing 20 seconds early in my memories.
It's expected (Score:2)
As many people note, you can set your watch to arrivals/departures of trains in Japan - but I'm amazed at how much the Japanese take it for granted.
They don't see it as anything special, this is a service, like always getting a dial tone when you pick up a phone in North America.
I'm wondering how this could be translated to Canadian culture - I don't think the Toronto subway system (http://www.ttc.ca/) could ever get their collective heads wrapped around the idea that they MUST be on time, ALWAYS & FORE