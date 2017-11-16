Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Apology After Japanese Train Departs 20 Seconds Early (bbc.com) 41

Posted by msmash from the setting-an-example dept.
Several readers share a BBC report: A rail company in Japan has apologised after one of its trains departed 20 seconds early. Management on the Tsukuba Express line between Tokyo and the city of Tsukuba say they "sincerely apologise for the inconvenience" caused. In a statement, the company said the train had been scheduled to leave at 9:44:40 local time but left at 9:44:20. Many social media users reacted to the company's apology with surprise. "Tokyo train company's apology for 20-second-early departure is one of the best things about Japan," a user wrote. The mistake happened because staff had not checked the timetable, the company statement said.

