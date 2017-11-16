Detroit's Marginalized Communities Are Building Their Own Internet

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


An anonymous reader writes: Motherboard has a report that discusses how some of Detroit's communities are building their own internet to help close the gap between the roughly 60 percent of Detroiters who have internet and 40 percent who don't. From the report: "[Diana Nucera, director of the Detroit Community Technology Project] is part of a growing cohort of Detroiters who have started a grassroots movement to close that gap, by building the internet themselves. It's a coalition of community members and multiple Detroit nonprofits. They're starting with three underserved neighborhoods, installing high speed internet that beams shared gigabit connections from an antenna on top of the tallest building on the street, and into the homes of people who have long gone without. They call it the Equitable Internet Initiative. The issue isn't only cost, though it is prohibitive for many Detroiters, but also infrastructure. Because of Detroit's economic woes, many Big Telecom companies haven't thought it worthwhile to invest in expanding their network to these communities. The city is filled with dark fiber optic cable that's not connected to any homes or businesses -- relics from more optimistic days.

Residents who can't afford internet, are on some kind of federal or city subsidy like food stamps, and students are prioritized for the Initiative, Nucera told me. The whole effort started last summer with enlisting digital stewards, locals from each neighborhood who were interested in working for the nonprofit coalition, doing everything from spreading the word, to teaching digital literacy, to installing routers and pulling fiber. Many of these stewards started out with little or no tech expertise, but after a 20-week-long training period, they've become experts able to install, troubleshoot, and maintain a network from end to end. They're also aiming to spread digital literacy, so people can truly own the network themselves."

  • No they're not (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They're building access to the Internet. That's totally different.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Because of Detroit's economic woes, many Big Telecom companies haven't thought it worthwhile to invest in expanding their network to these communities.

      No.

      80% of the population of Detroit is criminal niyggors who are not interested in anything they can't eat, drink, smoke, fuck or steal. THAT is why companies don't want to invest in Detroit.

  • In fact, forget the internet!

    • Well there was some talk about allowing internet gambling again... And being Detroit it should be pretty easy to find work violent thugs to handle 'collections'
  • Well the state is going to shut that down fast. Cant have govt providing services.

  • I live near Detroit (Score:3)

    by Puls4r ( 724907 ) on Thursday November 16, 2017 @10:46PM (#55567613)
    And I don't have broadband. 1 mile from Comcast, but they $5k to extend. Frontier won't serve me DSL, because I'm too far from whatever. Satellite? Yeah right. I CAN pay $70 a month for 1.5 Mb MAX, which I signed up for and usually got like 250k. So now I use a verizon hotspot that maxes out after 4 days (15Gb) then drops to .6k..... which is better than nothing. And there isn't a damn thing I can do, but if you listen to the government I'm 'Served'. LOL.

    • That really sucks, man. What a pain. I'm guessing that means there's not a run of utility poles for that mile between you and where the cable company has service? If they have to deal with land easements or digging, $5,000 is about right, possibly a bit low depending on the details.

      I'm curious how long you've lived there. For the last 15 years, internet service has been something I looked at carefully before choosing a place to live. The last time I moved, I made sure I was in an area where cable compet

  • Guess which political party has run Detroit since January 2, 1962?

    • Such fun.

      Guess which letter Detroit has started with since July 24th, 1701?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      When the Dims have destroyed an area, they move to another one where proper humans live and bring their political diseases and pollution with them to destroy that one too.

    • The key decision-makers – major shareholders in General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, etc, and the boards of directors they selected – made many disastrous decisions.

      They failed in competition with European and Japanese automobile capitalists and so lost market share to them.

      They responded too slowly and inadequately to the need to develop new fuel-saving technologies.

      And, perhaps most tellingly, they responded to their own failures by deciding to move production out of Detroit so they could pay other workers lower wages.

      Detroit [theguardian.com] wasn't about politics. It was about capitalism, and it's all around us today.

      • Boy are you in for a surprise when you find out about Coleman Young, his 20 years as mayor, and what he did to the middle class. He created the Detroit of today.

