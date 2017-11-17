Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Network The Internet

Google Will Stop Letting Sites Use AMP Format To Bait and Switch Readers (theverge.com) 28

Posted by BeauHD from the link-baiting dept.
"Google today announced a forthcoming update to its Accelerated Mobile Pages, or AMP, web format that aims to discourage website owners from misusing the service," reports The Verge. "The company says that, starting in February 2018, AMP pages must contain content nearly identical to that of the standard page they're replicating." From the report: Currently, because AMP pages load faster and more clutter-free versions of a website, they naturally contain both fewer ads and less links to other portions of a site. That's led some site owners to publish two versions of a webpage: a standard page and an AMP-specific one that acts a teaser of sorts that directs users to the original. That original page, or canonical page in Google parlance, is by nature a slower loading page containing more ads and with a potentially lower bounce rate, which is the percentage of viewers who only view one page before leaving. Now, Google is cracking down on that behavior. "AMP was introduced to dramatically improve the performance of the web and deliver a fast, consistent content consumption experience," writes Ashish Mehta, an AMP product manager. "In keeping with this goal, we'll be enforcing the requirement of close parity between AMP and canonical page, for pages that wish to be shown in Google Search as AMPs."

Google Will Stop Letting Sites Use AMP Format To Bait and Switch Readers More | Reply

Google Will Stop Letting Sites Use AMP Format To Bait and Switch Readers

Comments Filter:

  • I'm getting old. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, 2017 @02:22AM (#55568065)

    I remember when Google just indexed web pages and tried to provide relevant search results.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Imrik ( 148191 )

      In this case, they're still doing that. This is part of providing relevant search results.

      • Yeah, but he's one of Google customers.
        And this definitely doesn't provide him with relevant results to his searches.

        That is, he's an advertiser, and this doesn't provide more eyeballs to his search trying to find the most appropriate victims to inflict his ads upon.

        (None of the customer gives a shit if the "product", i.e "the users owning the above-mentioned eyeballs" is having a better time...
        This fucking article must be yet another campain by PETA about fair treatment of farm animals...)

    • AMP started off as way to make pages load faster on mobile. I suspect it will end up with everyone hosting their content on Google servers and showing only Google approved ads. Everyone Google approves of politically that is. Anyone they don't approve of will get their content de-monetized or banned from both Google servers and Google search results. Just like Google did with Youtube videos after it bought the company.

      It's like how Microsoft went from helpful supplier of operating systems which could run on

      • Funny you should mention that, I was just about to send a friend a link to a story referenced on here and noticed after I'd clicked send that it wasn't the story itself but some AMP man-in-the-middle attack version courtesy of Google. How about they just turn this crap off and give us the real, original content, not Google's version of the content.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Jzanu ( 668651 )
        You mean a private company isn't regulated by the state to act against its interests when there is no actual reason to change anything, but that somehow makes you complain.... That isn't grounds for anything, but if you as a consumer choose to change your business interactions you can do that freely. The rest of us will just see your shallow assessment as a sign that some Ivans need to find real jobs to get off the Russian teat.

        • So everyone who criticises Google is a Russian agent? Are they all Nazis too?

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Jzanu ( 668651 )
            No, the Russian fascists only support Nazis in the US and Ukraine. They prefer Russian ultra-nationalists otherwise. Note also that Nazis are really a failed authoritarian group founded by ex-soldiers and infiltrated by Hitler for army surveillance before he himself let loose the real crazy and stupid.

  • I see a loophole ... (Score:5, Funny)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Friday November 17, 2017 @02:46AM (#55568093)

    That original page, or canonical page in Google parlance ...

    Ubuntu AMP pages can show whatever they want because they're also canonical pages. :-)

  • ...And... , you're on the hook.

    Google is now just as much about power as companies like Microsoft, Apple and Oracle. You should not get into bed with them that easily.

Slashdot Top Deals

Never let someone who says it cannot be done interrupt the person who is doing it.

Close