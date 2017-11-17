Google Will Stop Letting Sites Use AMP Format To Bait and Switch Readers (theverge.com) 28
"Google today announced a forthcoming update to its Accelerated Mobile Pages, or AMP, web format that aims to discourage website owners from misusing the service," reports The Verge. "The company says that, starting in February 2018, AMP pages must contain content nearly identical to that of the standard page they're replicating." From the report: Currently, because AMP pages load faster and more clutter-free versions of a website, they naturally contain both fewer ads and less links to other portions of a site. That's led some site owners to publish two versions of a webpage: a standard page and an AMP-specific one that acts a teaser of sorts that directs users to the original. That original page, or canonical page in Google parlance, is by nature a slower loading page containing more ads and with a potentially lower bounce rate, which is the percentage of viewers who only view one page before leaving. Now, Google is cracking down on that behavior. "AMP was introduced to dramatically improve the performance of the web and deliver a fast, consistent content consumption experience," writes Ashish Mehta, an AMP product manager. "In keeping with this goal, we'll be enforcing the requirement of close parity between AMP and canonical page, for pages that wish to be shown in Google Search as AMPs."
I remember when Google just indexed web pages and tried to provide relevant search results.
In this case, they're still doing that. This is part of providing relevant search results.
However, Wikipedia does have legitimacy problems for the information it distributes, and doesn't belong in the top 10 of any search result that excludes "wikipedia". Britannica is superior in writing clarity, actual practical reliability, and every other metric that isn't an arbitrary one including obscure articles on
AMP started off as way to make pages load faster on mobile. I suspect it will end up with everyone hosting their content on Google servers and showing only Google approved ads. Everyone Google approves of politically that is. Anyone they don't approve of will get their content de-monetized or banned from both Google servers and Google search results. Just like Google did with Youtube videos after it bought the company.
It's like how Microsoft went from helpful supplier of operating systems which could run on
That original page, or canonical page in Google parlance
