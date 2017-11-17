Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Tesla Unveils 500-Mile Range Semi Truck, 620-Mile Range Roadster 2.0 96

Posted by BeauHD from the one-more-thing dept.
Rei writes: During a live reveal on Thursday, Tesla unveiled its new electric Class 8 Heavy Duty vehicle. As most people familiar with Tesla products would expect, the day cab truck features staggeringly fast acceleration for a vehicle of its size. It can accelerate 0-60 in 5 seconds without a trailer and 20 seconds with a 40-ton gross weight while being able to pull its maximum payload up a 5-degree grade at 65mph (versus a typical maximum of 45mph). The 500-mile range is for the vehicle at full load and highway speeds (80% of U.S. freight routes are 250 miles or less). Tesla also boasts a million mile no-breakdown guarantee; even losing two of its four motors it can out-accelerate a typical diesel truck. The total cost per mile is pegged at 83% of operating a diesel, but when convoying is utilized -- where multiple trucks mirror the action of a lead truck -- the costs drop to 57%, a price cheaper than rail. Tesla went a step further and stole the show from their own event by having the first prototype of the new Tesla Roadster drive out of the back of the truck. With the base model alone boasting a 620 mile range on a 200kWh battery pack with 10kN torque, providing a 1.9 second 0-60, 4.2 second 0-100, and 8.9 second quarter mile, the 2+2-seating convertible will easily be the fastest-accelerating production car in the world. Top speed is not disclosed, but said to be "at least 250mph." The vehicle's release date, however, is not scheduled until 2020.

  • You're driving along the highway going "I'm just a truck, I'm just a truck, I'm just a..." but when the bad guys appear, the artificially intelligent car you have hidden away in the back of the truck comes out, with this music playing: https://youtu.be/mhxRBa7zaOI?t... [youtu.be] Thanks to Elon Musk, YOU can be David Hasselhoff. =)
  • I hope that I'm not the only one worried about Tesla overextending themselves by launching too many new products in too short of a timeframe considering the company's size/resources?

    Not saying that they shouldn't try to venture into new markets, but considering they've still got heavily negative cash flow and have still not been able to introduce a new car without significant technical and production-related teething issues they probably should down a bit. All in all the whole thing is starting to remind

    • Re:Overextending themselves (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Rei ( 128717 ) on Friday November 17, 2017 @05:33AM (#55568407) Homepage

      At the same time, they're dependent on scale. It's estimated that a doubling of battery production rates equals a 17% reduction in battery costs. Hence it's in Tesla's interest to sell as many batteries as possible - whether in Model 3s, stationary energy storage, or Semis. It's also notable that Tesla is doing the exact same thing with drive units: Semi uses the exact same drive units as the Model 3 - just 4 of them.

      Roadster 2.0, by contrast, is more of a halo car. Pricing hasn't been announced, but it's clearly the sort of vehicle where "if you have to ask, you can't afford it". Hence Tesla's target of 2020 (ages by Tesla's normally overly-aggressive timelines) seems to be "pushing capital expenses down the road".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Pricing I've seen is $200k base price for the Roadster, with a $50k reservation fee. The founder edition is $250k.

        Not cheap but not expensive for a car with that kind of performance.

    • Probably the only one - rest is concerned just about the stock price and that could get a boost after this paper launches paint the bright future.

    • I seriously doubt that strictly on a milage basis this is cheaper than rail. Rail is incredibly efficient. And for that matter you could electrify rail the same way.

      Where rail breaks down is the last mile. Rail works out of depots. SO you need to offload these onto trucks in the end.

      plus then there is the crew size. it take a couple people to drive an entire train. But it would take one driver per semi.

  • Asking for a friend.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Rei ( 128717 )

      Is "Model 3?" a question?

      if you're asking how production is going: spyshots and VIN tracking currently suggests that they're up to about 100 per week. It got a bit weird because the VIN count stalled out for like a month in the lower 500s, but then suddenly leaped to nearly 1100, and then has been counting backward, filling in the gap. But there's been a real flurry of activity in the past week, week and a half. Multiple parking lots filling and emptying on a near-daily basis with Model 3s of differing V

      • That sounds like something automated was improperly configured and required them to go back from the discovery of the error and fix each car.

  • How many can they make now with current funding? (Score:3)

    by Jzanu ( 668651 ) on Friday November 17, 2017 @05:30AM (#55568401)
    How many have they made, and how many can they make now? The only funding left for them is stock as they have billions in currently unpaid bank loans with payments due this quarter and no revenue stream to meet them.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Rei ( 128717 )

      With a market cap of over $50B, Tesla basically can't "run out of money", unless investors suddenly change their minds and decide it has no future. Obviously, they don't want to dilute stock, but they can whenever they need to.

      As for timing: first deliveries are scheduled for 2019.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Jzanu ( 668651 )
        Tesla can dilute the stock, but that has a direct impact on the price, and given its existing price is based on enthusiasm more than financial merits there is a HUGE question of how stock holders would react to that. Would it prompt a large sell-off? Would it reduce future markets?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      How many have they made, and how many can they make now? The only funding left for them is stock as they have billions in currently unpaid bank loans with payments due this quarter and no revenue stream to meet them.

      Snapchat had losses of $500+ million in 2016 and $300+ million in 2015. They may never operate in the black, and yet went public this year with a valuation of over $20 billion.

      Pfft, who needs that old-fashioned revenue to run a company when you can fuel it with fashionable hype and Millennials.

      CAPTCHA: profits

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      I hear they sell cars, that sounds like a revenue stream.

  • The Bugatti Chiron can do 250 now, and they claim that after eventual fettling and tuning they will get it to do 300.

    It might be the quickest production car, though, which is not the same as fastest.

    • That may be true but the Bugatti and its kind come at the end of the internal combustion era; any further improvements will be small and incremental. Current electric vehicle technology is comparable and in some ways (acceleration, energy efficiency, pollution) already better. The next generation of batteries a few years hence with some combination of improved cost, capacity and weight will see them overtake the old vehicles even faster.

    • The Bugatti Chiron can do 250 now, and they claim that after eventual fettling and tuning they will get it to do 300.

      It might be the quickest production car, though, which is not the same as fastest.

      Bugatti - Spends two years and thousands of man-hours on developing an internal combustion engine and transmission to squeeze a gain of 25MPH faster than the previous model. Eventually becomes a not-so-useful one-seater that runs out of gas in 3 minutes at top speed.

      Tesla - Slaps in a bigger battery. Tells customers to hold on tight.

      Yeah, I think we know how this race is gonna end...

      (FYI, Koenigsegg Agera RS tops out at over 280MPH, so Bugatti already has some catching up to do.)

    • Yes, but will it do 250 on Mars?

    • Is it important that a truck - presumably intended for long hauls rather than Tom-Slick-style racing - be able to accelerate like mad? Once, Ettore Bugatti, when asked about the brakes, quipped "I want it to go, not stop." From what speed can the Roadster 2 stop, safely?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by vakuona ( 788200 )

        I think the point is that it can accelerate like mad, not that it needs to. This is demonstrating that it is technically superior in almost every way.

        Therefore, it should nearly always be running well within its performance envelope, which I imagine has benefits in terms of longevity of the components etc.

      • Where it gets important is when you have a trailer with 60,000 pounds of cargo in the back, and you need to go from 0-60 up a hill. That takes a Diesel tractor minutes to do, where this thing could keep traffic flowing reasonably.

        That's the point.

    • Musk said Roadster 2 will do >250mph. So it's in the same category as the Chiron. Until the production release we don't know how much faster than 250mph either of them will go.

  • It's really hideous. Couldn't they come up with something watchable?

    • Does it need to be pretty? Or better - does it need to be pretty for everyone? Because, in all honesty, it's not only a matter of taste (like the Model S and X were) and it's also completely OK by contrast (all semis are horrible IMHO), and I doubt drivers really care. After all, the part everyone sees the most on a semi is their trailer's back and sides...

      • Does it need to be pretty? Or better - does it need to be pretty for everyone? Because, in all honesty, it's not only a matter of taste (like the Model S and X were) and it's also completely OK by contrast (all semis are horrible IMHO), and I doubt drivers really care. After all, the part everyone sees the most on a semi is their trailer's back and sides...

        It's a matter of appealing to the buyer of trucks. Truckers are very passionate about what a truck should look like. However, I'm guessing fleet sales are the initial target and economics will overcome "it doesn't look like a truck" in the end. Even for owner operators the ability to save on operating costs, if big enough to cover buying a new rig, the economics would win over being a Mack/Peterbuilt/Freightliner person. 17% savings on the per mile operating costs is significant, in addition if you get olde

    • It's really hideous. Couldn't they come up with something watchable?

      How much time do you spend staring at trucks?

    • The absolute last thing on the intended customer's mind is how it looks. The very first thing is operating cost per mile, and the second thing is the initial capital outlay.

      It could look like it drove through the ugly forest ripping down every branch over the road, but it it has a lower operating cost per mile, they'll sell a whole lot of them.

  • I have my Class A CDL and would love to get a chance to drive one of those. I'll bet the visibility is phenomenal when you're sitting centered in the cab. Furthermore, I'll bet the ride is much smoother due to the lower center of gravity when compared to conventional tractors. This thing would be a driver's dream because you don't have to worry so much about emission system failures and other breakdowns well-known to diesel. The only thing that the driver would still need to be concerned with would be the a

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Rei ( 128717 )

      I didn't have room in the summary to cover charging (tried to fit in as many specs as I could!), but I probably should have made room: 30 minutes to 80% when empty. And you can install those chargers (quite compact, and don't need underground tanks) at depots; they trickle charge to fill a battery buffer, when then surge charges a vehicle when it connects, so it doesn't even mean stops "on the road". Tesla is however planning to expand their current supercharger network to include these new "megachargers",

    • A trailer could be designed with solar cells specifically to provide power to the cab as well as auxiliary systems, the top of a trailer is essential a rolling flat roof anyway. One challenge would be container freight, stacking them without busting the cells could be challenging.
  • so the Tesla auto pilot does not mistake it for the sky.
  • How about taking the exit when one of tesla highway trains goes on and on making it impossible to get out on time?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Rei ( 128717 )

      They're not that close together; you can cut in-between them, and they're designed to deal with that.

  • The white one in profile looks little like a stormtrooper mask, especially with the blacked out windows.

  • Seems to limited in that part

  • The more cars it sells, the more cash it burns [battleswarmblog.com]. That's not a problem you can make up with volume. Then there's the racial discrimination lawsuits, the drive to unionize, and a host of other economic problems.

    Maybe Musk should have concentrated on making one business profitable, not start a half a dozen more.

