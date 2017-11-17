Tesla Unveils 500-Mile Range Semi Truck, 620-Mile Range Roadster 2.0 96
Rei writes: During a live reveal on Thursday, Tesla unveiled its new electric Class 8 Heavy Duty vehicle. As most people familiar with Tesla products would expect, the day cab truck features staggeringly fast acceleration for a vehicle of its size. It can accelerate 0-60 in 5 seconds without a trailer and 20 seconds with a 40-ton gross weight while being able to pull its maximum payload up a 5-degree grade at 65mph (versus a typical maximum of 45mph). The 500-mile range is for the vehicle at full load and highway speeds (80% of U.S. freight routes are 250 miles or less). Tesla also boasts a million mile no-breakdown guarantee; even losing two of its four motors it can out-accelerate a typical diesel truck. The total cost per mile is pegged at 83% of operating a diesel, but when convoying is utilized -- where multiple trucks mirror the action of a lead truck -- the costs drop to 57%, a price cheaper than rail. Tesla went a step further and stole the show from their own event by having the first prototype of the new Tesla Roadster drive out of the back of the truck. With the base model alone boasting a 620 mile range on a 200kWh battery pack with 10kN torque, providing a 1.9 second 0-60, 4.2 second 0-100, and 8.9 second quarter mile, the 2+2-seating convertible will easily be the fastest-accelerating production car in the world. Top speed is not disclosed, but said to be "at least 250mph." The vehicle's release date, however, is not scheduled until 2020.
500 mile range at 250 mph means you have to stop every two hours, that's pathetic compared to gasoline cars.
Not according to this. [diseno-art.com]
At top speed, a Bugatti Veyron would drain its 26 gallon fuel tank in 12 minutes, having covered only 51 miles.
Energy consumption is stated at "under 2kWh/mile", which is reasonable. So a 500 mile range would be a 1MWh battery pack. The larger the battery pack, the more you approach individual cell energy densities, so they're probably getting around 200Wh/kg. Hence the battery pack (the heaviest portion of the tractor) probably weighs around 5 tonnes. Given that a typical semi tractor weighs about 8 tonnes, the two should be comparable.
Electric wins *more* in hilly terrain because it can climb grades faster, and regens on the downslopes.
Salt isn't going to attack electric vehicle tractors any more than ICE tractors. And the vehicle uses a smooth belly pan anyway, it's not like the underside is a bunch of exposed wiring.
Batteries that are discharged over the course of 7 hours are not "stressed". And Tesla batteries have superb longevity [google.com] (check the charts/graphs tab).
Yeah, because there's absolutely no rusted out shitbucket internal-combustion vehicles throughout the midwest and northeast US due to road salt. Not a single one. Salt only attacks electric vehicles!
On a hill, the electric truck will win every single time - no rapid downshifting to keep engine RPMs up, no tough hillstart climbs that require a lot of skill or extra mechanical devices like crawler gears or hill-start assist magic that prevent you from sliding your trailer into the family of 4 behind you, to
Overextending themselves (Score:2, Interesting)
Not saying that they shouldn't try to venture into new markets, but considering they've still got heavily negative cash flow and have still not been able to introduce a new car without significant technical and production-related teething issues they probably should down a bit. All in all the whole thing is starting to remind
Re:Overextending themselves (Score:4, Interesting)
At the same time, they're dependent on scale. It's estimated that a doubling of battery production rates equals a 17% reduction in battery costs. Hence it's in Tesla's interest to sell as many batteries as possible - whether in Model 3s, stationary energy storage, or Semis. It's also notable that Tesla is doing the exact same thing with drive units: Semi uses the exact same drive units as the Model 3 - just 4 of them.
Roadster 2.0, by contrast, is more of a halo car. Pricing hasn't been announced, but it's clearly the sort of vehicle where "if you have to ask, you can't afford it". Hence Tesla's target of 2020 (ages by Tesla's normally overly-aggressive timelines) seems to be "pushing capital expenses down the road".
Pricing I've seen is $200k base price for the Roadster, with a $50k reservation fee. The founder edition is $250k.
Not cheap but not expensive for a car with that kind of performance.
How do they figure it's cheaper than Rail (Score:3)
I seriously doubt that strictly on a milage basis this is cheaper than rail. Rail is incredibly efficient. And for that matter you could electrify rail the same way.
Where rail breaks down is the last mile. Rail works out of depots. SO you need to offload these onto trucks in the end.
plus then there is the crew size. it take a couple people to drive an entire train. But it would take one driver per semi.
Re: How do they figure it's cheaper than Rail (Score:2)
Not so much in the US. Very little rail freight in the USA is electric from what I understand.
Re: How do they figure it's cheaper than Rail (Score:2)
From what I understand this system is basically a train on the road. You basically have n number of trucks following each other with a single driver.
Here's a great video that explains a lot of the cost factors in rail:
tl;dr highlights
Staff - rail has more people involved (on train, at stations, maintenance)
Usage - trains have to accommodate peak usage, but spend a lot of time way below capacity.
Land acquisition - land has to be bought initially
Trains and carriages (or cargo trolleys) are expensive.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Model 3? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Is "Model 3?" a question?
if you're asking how production is going: spyshots and VIN tracking currently suggests that they're up to about 100 per week. It got a bit weird because the VIN count stalled out for like a month in the lower 500s, but then suddenly leaped to nearly 1100, and then has been counting backward, filling in the gap. But there's been a real flurry of activity in the past week, week and a half. Multiple parking lots filling and emptying on a near-daily basis with Model 3s of differing V
That sounds like something automated was improperly configured and required them to go back from the discovery of the error and fix each car.
How many can they make now with current funding? (Score:3)
With a market cap of over $50B, Tesla basically can't "run out of money", unless investors suddenly change their minds and decide it has no future. Obviously, they don't want to dilute stock, but they can whenever they need to.
As for timing: first deliveries are scheduled for 2019.
It appears that the electric motors have been done right, as they announced a whopping ONE MILLION MILE drivetrain warranty during the launch.
As for the driving from the left seat, it's to give you better perspective of the whole road in a vehicle that is low to the ground - it's the same effect you get in right-hand drive cars while driving on the left side of the road. Center-seat in a commercial vehicle probably works nice because you are up high, and it would give you a perspective for guiding that lar
It's not so much that the motors can't fail, as it is the fact that you have four of them, so it's okay if one or two fail.
How many have they made, and how many can they make now? The only funding left for them is stock as they have billions in currently unpaid bank loans with payments due this quarter and no revenue stream to meet them.
Snapchat had losses of $500+ million in 2016 and $300+ million in 2015. They may never operate in the black, and yet went public this year with a valuation of over $20 billion.
Pfft, who needs that old-fashioned revenue to run a company when you can fuel it with fashionable hype and Millennials.
CAPTCHA: profits
It's fueled by millennials? Do they have a big furnace in the basement or something?
I hear they sell cars, that sounds like a revenue stream.
If it's only 250 MPH, it won't be fastest. (Score:2)
The Bugatti Chiron can do 250 now, and they claim that after eventual fettling and tuning they will get it to do 300.
It might be the quickest production car, though, which is not the same as fastest.
That may be true but the Bugatti and its kind come at the end of the internal combustion era; any further improvements will be small and incremental. Current electric vehicle technology is comparable and in some ways (acceleration, energy efficiency, pollution) already better. The next generation of batteries a few years hence with some combination of improved cost, capacity and weight will see them overtake the old vehicles even faster.
The Bugatti Chiron can do 250 now, and they claim that after eventual fettling and tuning they will get it to do 300.
It might be the quickest production car, though, which is not the same as fastest.
Bugatti - Spends two years and thousands of man-hours on developing an internal combustion engine and transmission to squeeze a gain of 25MPH faster than the previous model. Eventually becomes a not-so-useful one-seater that runs out of gas in 3 minutes at top speed.
Tesla - Slaps in a bigger battery. Tells customers to hold on tight.
Yeah, I think we know how this race is gonna end...
(FYI, Koenigsegg Agera RS tops out at over 280MPH, so Bugatti already has some catching up to do.)
Yes, but will it do 250 on Mars?
Is it important that a truck - presumably intended for long hauls rather than Tom-Slick-style racing - be able to accelerate like mad? Once, Ettore Bugatti, when asked about the brakes, quipped "I want it to go, not stop." From what speed can the Roadster 2 stop, safely?
I think the point is that it can accelerate like mad, not that it needs to. This is demonstrating that it is technically superior in almost every way.
Therefore, it should nearly always be running well within its performance envelope, which I imagine has benefits in terms of longevity of the components etc.
Where it gets important is when you have a trailer with 60,000 pounds of cargo in the back, and you need to go from 0-60 up a hill. That takes a Diesel tractor minutes to do, where this thing could keep traffic flowing reasonably.
That's the point.
Musk said Roadster 2 will do >250mph. So it's in the same category as the Chiron. Until the production release we don't know how much faster than 250mph either of them will go.
So what products has Tesla announced more than a couple years ago that haven't since come to exist?
Tesla always delivers. Almost always somewhat late**, but they do deliver.
** - Model 3 actually broke this trend by launching on time (on a schedule that they had accelerated, at that) - but their scaleup hit a number of snags and ended up 3 months behind, so, Tesla is still clearly Tesla
;)
That wasn't "more than a couple years ago". And you'll see it in a couple months.
Whenever there has been too much bad news for a while, they announce some pie-in-the-sky plan or they 'launch' a product that probably won't ever exist, just to get some positive buzz and to deflect attention from their major problems.
Give me a fucking break. I've lost count of the number of "concept" vehicles that have been paraded around by every other auto manufacturer for the last half-century that never made it to an assembly line, and often served as nothing more than marketing hype.
This concept is hardly new or unique to Tesla.
So the two trucks, and the car that they actually drove into, and out of the event, don't exist.
They must have some next-level hologram technology they aren't launching then. Or you don't know what you are talking about.
They can software limit the top speed if necessary. The computer's already controlling the power flow, tapering off the power as it approaches the speed limit is fairly trivial.
Trucking companies could also have speed limiters installed if they wanted to manage how their vehicles are driven and vary the limit based on local laws.. The could even have the system programmed to automatically limit the hours driven to comply with various laws as well. For example, combining GPS with driving time could determine if the driver can make the final destination, based on road conditions, traffic, etc., and require a stop at a rest area or truck stop to avid exceeding driving time limits. Th
In Texas trucks can go up to 85mph on freeways. In Nevada, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming it's up to 80mph. Only about a third of US states have separate speed limits for trucks vs. cars on interstates. 55mph is the slowest of these speed limits, and only in California and Puerto Rico. See here [wikipedia.org].
How is it legal? Because it is, in many jurisdictions. [wikipedia.org]
Or are you asking about the actual legislative process by which speed limit laws are passed?
I can't drive 55/65! (Score:2)
I can't drive 55/65!
Gee, that semi is ugly. (Score:1)
Does it need to be pretty? Or better - does it need to be pretty for everyone? Because, in all honesty, it's not only a matter of taste (like the Model S and X were) and it's also completely OK by contrast (all semis are horrible IMHO), and I doubt drivers really care. After all, the part everyone sees the most on a semi is their trailer's back and sides...
Does it need to be pretty? Or better - does it need to be pretty for everyone? Because, in all honesty, it's not only a matter of taste (like the Model S and X were) and it's also completely OK by contrast (all semis are horrible IMHO), and I doubt drivers really care. After all, the part everyone sees the most on a semi is their trailer's back and sides...
It's a matter of appealing to the buyer of trucks. Truckers are very passionate about what a truck should look like. However, I'm guessing fleet sales are the initial target and economics will overcome "it doesn't look like a truck" in the end. Even for owner operators the ability to save on operating costs, if big enough to cover buying a new rig, the economics would win over being a Mack/Peterbuilt/Freightliner person. 17% savings on the per mile operating costs is significant, in addition if you get olde
It's really hideous. Couldn't they come up with something watchable?
How much time do you spend staring at trucks?
The absolute last thing on the intended customer's mind is how it looks. The very first thing is operating cost per mile, and the second thing is the initial capital outlay.
It could look like it drove through the ugly forest ripping down every branch over the road, but it it has a lower operating cost per mile, they'll sell a whole lot of them.
CDL (Score:2)
I didn't have room in the summary to cover charging (tried to fit in as many specs as I could!), but I probably should have made room: 30 minutes to 80% when empty. And you can install those chargers (quite compact, and don't need underground tanks) at depots; they trickle charge to fill a battery buffer, when then surge charges a vehicle when it connects, so it doesn't even mean stops "on the road". Tesla is however planning to expand their current supercharger network to include these new "megachargers",
Has a special coating (Score:2)
trains and exits (Score:1)
They're not that close together; you can cut in-between them, and they're designed to deal with that.
Star Wars inspiration? (Score:2)
The white one in profile looks little like a stormtrooper mask, especially with the blacked out windows.
1 seat and no sleeper? (Score:2)
Seems to limited in that part
Tesla has a profitability problem (Score:2)
The more cars it sells, the more cash it burns [battleswarmblog.com]. That's not a problem you can make up with volume. Then there's the racial discrimination lawsuits, the drive to unionize, and a host of other economic problems.
Maybe Musk should have concentrated on making one business profitable, not start a half a dozen more.