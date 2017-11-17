Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Transportation Technology

Volkswagen To Spend Over $40 Billion on Electric and Self-Driving Cars (reuters.com) 3

Posted by msmash from the next-up dept.
Volkswagen plans to spend more than 34 billion euros ($40 billion) over the next five years on developing electric cars, autonomous driving and other new technologies, it said on Friday. "With the planning round now approved, we are laying the foundation for making Volkswagen the world's number one player in electric mobility by 2025," Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said in a statement.

Volkswagen To Spend Over $40 Billion on Electric and Self-Driving Cars More | Reply

Volkswagen To Spend Over $40 Billion on Electric and Self-Driving Cars

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Basic unit of Laryngitis = The Hoarsepower

Close