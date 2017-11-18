Musk-Backed 'Slaughterbots' Video Will Warn the UN About Killer Microdrones (space.com) 32
An anonymous reader quotes Space.com: A graphic new video posits a very scary future in which swarms of killer microdrones are dispatched to kill political activists and U.S. lawmakers. Armed with explosive charges, the palm-sized quadcopters use real-time data mining and artificial intelligence to find and kill their targets. The makers of the seven-minute film titled Slaughterbots are hoping the startling dramatization will draw attention to what they view as a looming crisis -- the development of lethal, autonomous weapons, that select and fire on human targets without human guidance.
The Future of Life Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to mitigating existential risks posed by advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, commissioned the film. Founded by a group of scientists and business leaders, the institute is backed by AI-skeptics Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking, among others. The institute is also behind the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, a coalition of non-governmental organizations which have banded together to call for a preemptive ban on lethal autonomous weapons... The film will be screened this week at the United Nations in Geneva during a meeting of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons... The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots is hosting a series of meetings at this year's event to propose a worldwide ban on lethal autonomous weapons, which could potentially be developed as flying drones, self-driving tanks, or automated sentry guns.
"This short film is more than just speculation," says Stuart Russell, a U.C. Berkeley considered an expert in artificial intelligence.
"It shows the results of integrating and miniaturizing technologies we already have."
The Future of Life Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to mitigating existential risks posed by advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, commissioned the film. Founded by a group of scientists and business leaders, the institute is backed by AI-skeptics Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking, among others. The institute is also behind the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, a coalition of non-governmental organizations which have banded together to call for a preemptive ban on lethal autonomous weapons... The film will be screened this week at the United Nations in Geneva during a meeting of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons... The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots is hosting a series of meetings at this year's event to propose a worldwide ban on lethal autonomous weapons, which could potentially be developed as flying drones, self-driving tanks, or automated sentry guns.
"This short film is more than just speculation," says Stuart Russell, a U.C. Berkeley considered an expert in artificial intelligence.
"It shows the results of integrating and miniaturizing technologies we already have."
Re: (Score:2)
hosts files can't melt steel beams.
Pointless (Score:3)
If it can be thought up it WILL BE built!
Re: (Score:2)
Swarms? (Score:2)
Is this like Millennium Challenge [wikia.com] where swarms of small, fast boats were able to disable/sink numerous simulated ships? Or, during that same exercise, swarms of cruise missiles overwhelmed the fleet defenses?
I guess, in one respect, at least someone's talking about it [theguardian.com].
Ob (Score:1)
I'll cut to the chase: just how much money does the jaapie blowhard think the taxpayer should give him?
Re: (Score:1)
Ey tink you ev git old of thi rong ind of the stiyk there, Jack.
Common sense (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I'm wondering if this is the sort of technology that can be defeated with chicken wire.
You mean against those pesky wire-cutter equipped drones? Probably not.
I'd think more along the lines of "a layer of defense" rather than "defeated". Preparing for an attack by something that has feature X? Include something in your defenses to defeat feature X.
why palm sized? (Score:2)
why not a grape sized one that injects a neurotoxin?
Re: (Score:2)
Or insect sized, for that matter. Black Mirror already did the whole "killer swarm of robots" thing before with robot bees were reprogrammed to kill. This idea isn't new.
Hell... why bother even building something new for this, when you can reprogram of modify something that already exists. Frankly, I'm suprised that a black hat hacker or terrorist hasn't already found a way to hack the autopilot system in a Model S in order to use it as a weapon.
hmm (Score:3)
What's the problem, exactly? (Score:2)
Reusable ? (Score:1)