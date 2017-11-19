CNBC: Google's New 'Pixel Buds' Suck

Google's new Pixel Buds "are really bad" and "not worth buying," according to CNBC's technology products editor:The article ends by answering the question, Should you buy them? "Nope. There's nothing I recommend about the Pixel Buds."They're cheap-feeling and uncomfortable, and you're better off using the Google Translate app on a phone instead of trying to fumble with the headphones while trying to translate a conversation. The idea is neat, but it just doesn't work well enough to recommend to anyone on any level."