'I See Things Differently': James Damore on his Autism and the Google Memo (theguardian.com) 48
"James Damore opens up about his regrets -- and how autism may have shaped his experience of the world," writes the west coast bureau chief for the Guardian. An anonymous reader quotes their report: The experience has prompted some introspection. In the course of several weeks of conversation using Google's instant messaging service, which Damore prefers to face-to-face communication, he opened up about an autism diagnosis that may in part explain the difficulties he experienced with his memo. He believes he has a problem understanding how his words will be interpreted by other people... It wasn't until his mid-20s, after completing research in computational biology at Princeton and MIT, and starting a PhD at Harvard, that Damore was diagnosed with autism, although he was told he had a milder version of the condition known as "high-functioning autism"...
Damore argues that Google's focus on avoiding "micro-aggressions" is "much harder for someone with autism to follow". But he stops short of saying autistic employees should be given more leniency if they unintentionally offend people at work. "I wouldn't necessarily treat someone differently," he explains. "But it definitely helps to understand where they're coming from." I ask Damore if, looking back over the last few months, he feels that his difficult experience with the memo and social media may be related to being on the spectrum. "Yeah, there's definitely been some self-reflection," he says. "Predicting controversies requires predicting what emotional reaction people will have to something. And that's not something that I excel at -- although I'm working on it."
Damore argues that Google's focus on avoiding "micro-aggressions" is "much harder for someone with autism to follow". But he stops short of saying autistic employees should be given more leniency if they unintentionally offend people at work. "I wouldn't necessarily treat someone differently," he explains. "But it definitely helps to understand where they're coming from." I ask Damore if, looking back over the last few months, he feels that his difficult experience with the memo and social media may be related to being on the spectrum. "Yeah, there's definitely been some self-reflection," he says. "Predicting controversies requires predicting what emotional reaction people will have to something. And that's not something that I excel at -- although I'm working on it."
Just Take Ownership Of Being A God Damn Man (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Did he say that? All I see is that he might have misjudged the fallout. Doesn't mean he would have acted any differently though.
This is primarily a person of interest talking about a personal issue, nothing more.
moD up (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
autism or not, reason should override "feelings" (Score:4, Insightful)
implication that a rational argument should not be offered (and should be regretted once offered)because it would hurt feelings is not acceptable. autistic state of author of argument is irrelevant.
Re: (Score:1)
That's why when I attend funerals, I make a speech suggesting that there is no evidence of an afterlife, and that the deceased's death was objectively meaningless. Don't even ask what I say at weddings.
Re: (Score:2)
I see the point of your analogy - it's a good one, except that it's undermined by the fact that while what you say about death and meaning is true, Damore's memo was just misogynist bullshit.
He's just another brotard (one of many who have crawled out from under their rocks in the wake of gamergate and the rise of trumpist nazi-ism) who accidentally stumbled into a little notoriety with some offensive disparagement of women and is now using autism as an excuse for his arsehole behaviour.
Autism may well make
Re: (Score:2)
Damore's memo was just misogynist bullshit.
That's a very cheap claim to make without any reasoning. That's probably it's so popular on Twitter and such (mostly because reasoning doesn't fit into 140 characters).
It's certainly not an excuse that deserves instant forgiveness, he'll have to do a fuck of a lot more than that.?
He doesn't need any excuse or forgiveness. It's not like he stole something or killed someone.
Re: (Score:2)
Wow saying men and women are different and have different abilities and interests is misogynistic ?
Thankfully this sort of stupidity's days are numbered and the number is a small one.
Re: autism or not, reason should override "feeling (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Observing reality as it is should override "seeing things differently". So there's something to work on.
Appeasing Hitler (Score:1)
NO, intolerance of what you believe is just as bad as intolerance of what you are. Intolerance is intolerance. It's the same thing. There is no excuse for Google's behavior.
Re: (Score:2)
probably, it's the paradox of being tolerant, you can only be tolerant if you're intolerant of intolerance
:)
Re: (Score:2)
How are you supposed to know what other people believe, short of telepathy?
So does the rest of the world now. (Score:1)
Not Asperger's? (Score:2)
This sounds like Asperger's Syndrome to me (which I'm aware is on the Autism spectrum), I'm wondering how that's different from "high-functioning Autism."
Re: (Score:2)
According to my psychologist, it's the same thing.
Re: (Score:3)
According to my psychologist, it's the same thing.
Yes, they are the same thing, but "Aspergers" has been dropped from the DSM, so "high-functioning autism" is now the technically correct term.
Re: OK, so... (Score:2)
Also affects normal people (Score:3)
I don't he's right in this regard. His original analysis of intellectual monoculture was better. I say this because also normal people are also having similar problems. I think the line of reasoning proposed by Mr. Damore here is dangerous as it implies that difficulties to conform to the lunacy of this new authorian left is some sort of mental illness. We've seen that before and it wasn't pretty.
Knowing what angers the modern intelligenzia requires constant following of their social media environment. I believe that is, in part, the purpose of the whole thing. For example, they don't make noice about trans-people because they are worried about their well being. (If they would, they would ask them for an opinion and figure out quite quickly that they don't want to be the battle ground of the next proxy culture war. On the contrary, they want to be left alone.) The whole point is to signal ideolgical group identity and demand conformity.
Re: (Score:2)
it implies that difficulties to conform to the lunacy of this new authorian left is some sort of mental illness.
Who is calling high functioning autism a mental illness? It's a mental condition, but not an illness.
(If they would, they would ask them for an opinion and figure out quite quickly that they don't want to be the battle ground of the next proxy culture war. On the contrary, they want to be left alone.)
You're just putting words into trans-people's mouth as you are accusing "the modern intelligentzia" of doing. Some trans-people do want to be left alone. But quite a lot more want to have equal rights. Kind of telling to call fighting for equal rights a "culture war".
Re: (Score:2)
The ideological/political Left is notoriously bad at conforming (even with itself), which is why it's splintered into so many factions, and conservatism can easily consolidate power into one political party. Conservatives have their own virtue signaling song and dance, it just has different names (e.g. 'National Defense', 'tough on crime', and 'Patriotism', all of which conveniently give more power to the elite).
Disclaimer: I distrust ALL modern USA political parties/movements, and evaluate individual polit
So this clown now is a minority? (Score:2)
Fuck him. He already has shown that he's a simple racist, confirmed by his association with the fucking Klan.
Re: (Score:2)
He wanted the most attention though. It was a totally voluntary thing he did.
He wanted the most attention, so he posted something in a closed newsgroup? What kind of logic is that?
Posted as A.C. for obvious reasons.
What obvious reasons, BeauHD (1)?
Still a far way to go... (Score:2)
It is good that he started reflecting. But he still has a long way to go. He got a friendly journalist for this article and that is OK, since he also got a lot of the other kind lately.
But even this author cannot help noticing, that he has been cherry-picking and using studies where even their authors say, that his conclusion are not supported by the studies. It is not presenting (disputed) facts that drew the fire to him, but putting them into an invalid context to (badly) veil his misogynistic undertones.