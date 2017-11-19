'I See Things Differently': James Damore on his Autism and the Google Memo (theguardian.com) 18
"James Damore opens up about his regrets -- and how autism may have shaped his experience of the world," writes the west coast bureau chief for the Guardian. An anonymous reader quotes their report: The experience has prompted some introspection. In the course of several weeks of conversation using Google's instant messaging service, which Damore prefers to face-to-face communication, he opened up about an autism diagnosis that may in part explain the difficulties he experienced with his memo. He believes he has a problem understanding how his words will be interpreted by other people... It wasn't until his mid-20s, after completing research in computational biology at Princeton and MIT, and starting a PhD at Harvard, that Damore was diagnosed with autism, although he was told he had a milder version of the condition known as "high-functioning autism"...
Damore argues that Google's focus on avoiding "micro-aggressions" is "much harder for someone with autism to follow". But he stops short of saying autistic employees should be given more leniency if they unintentionally offend people at work. "I wouldn't necessarily treat someone differently," he explains. "But it definitely helps to understand where they're coming from." I ask Damore if, looking back over the last few months, he feels that his difficult experience with the memo and social media may be related to being on the spectrum. "Yeah, there's definitely been some self-reflection," he says. "Predicting controversies requires predicting what emotional reaction people will have to something. And that's not something that I excel at -- although I'm working on it."
Did he say that? All I see is that he might have misjudged the fallout. Doesn't mean he would have acted any differently though.
implication that a rational argument should not be offered (and should be regretted once offered)because it would hurt feelings is not acceptable. autistic state of author of argument is irrelevant.
That's why when I attend funerals, I make a speech suggesting that there is no evidence of an afterlife, and that the deceased's death was objectively meaningless. Don't even ask what I say at weddings.
NO, intolerance of what you believe is just as bad as intolerance of what you are. Intolerance is intolerance. It's the same thing. There is no excuse for Google's behavior.
probably, it's the paradox of being tolerant, you can only be tolerant if you're intolerant of intolerance
How are you supposed to know what other people believe, short of telepathy?
This sounds like Asperger's Syndrome to me (which I'm aware is on the Autism spectrum), I'm wondering how that's different from "high-functioning Autism."
According to my psychologist, it's the same thing.
Yes, they are the same thing, but "Aspergers" has been dropped from the DSM, so "high-functioning autism" is now the technically correct term.
I don't he's right in this regard. His original analysis of intellectual monoculture was better. I say this because also normal people are also having similar problems. I think the line of reasoning proposed by Mr. Damore here is dangerous as it implies that difficulties to conform to the lunacy of this new authorian left is some sort of mental illness. We've seen that before and it wasn't pretty.
