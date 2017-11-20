Critics Debate Autism's Role in James Damore's Google Memo (themarysue.com) 43
James Damore "wants you to know he isn't using autism as an excuse," reports a Silicon Valley newspaper, commenting on the fired Google engineer's new interview with the Guardian. But they also note that "he says being on the spectrum means he 'sees things differently'," and the weekend editor at the entertainment and "geek culture" site The Mary Sue sees a problem in the way that interview was framed. It's the author of this Guardian article, not James Damore himself, who makes the harmful suggestion that Damore's infamous Google memo and subsequent doubling-down are somehow caused by his autism... It frames autism as some sort of basic decency deficiency, rather than a neurological condition shared by millions of people.... This whole article is peppered with weird suggestions like this, suggestions which detract from an otherwise interesting piece.. All these weird suggestions that autism and misogyny/bigotry are somehow tied (as if autistic feminists didn't exist) do unfortunately detract from one of the article's great points.
Having worked at a number of companies large and small, I can at least anecdotally confirm that their diversity training rarely includes a discussion of neurodiversity, and when it does, it's not particularly empathetic or helpful... Many corporate cultures are plainly designed for neurotypical extroverts and no one else -- and that should change. I really do think Lewis meant well in pointing that out. But the other thing that should change? The way the media scapegoats autism as a source of anti-social behavior.
The medicalization of dissent (Score:1)
Don't forget "neuroatypical"!!! (Score:1)
It's the latest millennial buzzword for "disorders" which can't be reliably diagnosed and get treated by unlicensed therapists with no actual training. They're especially sought out by the weekend seminar trained, unlicensed "psychotherapists" from the "Center for Self Leadership".
They're also misrepresenting what he says. As usual.
He's a white male. Of course they hate him, he's very far down on the progressive stack. Now if you got that black transgender that was a man, that identifies as a woman, and loves women? Well now you've got something HOT! They could get behind those arguments without a problem.
You could at least read TFA before making bizarre claims like that. It's not even very long.
Who is? Both the Guardian and The Mary Sue have been accused of being SJWs before, so it's impossible to tell which on you are talking about.
What specifically do you think was misrepresented?
Everyone should just get a life (nt) (Score:3)
Willfully missing the point (Score:3, Interesting)
The point of the (well written) original article was that Damore had handled things poorly due to his condition, not that his opinions arose due to his condition. E.g. he describes how he was associated with people he had never supported following the media backlash, and his poor social skills prevented him from being able to properly articulate his true position. Also he described how aspects of the wording in his memo could have been improved if he had been able to better predict the reactions of those around him.
It seems to me that this Mary Sue article has an axe to grind, perhaps not surprising given the source.
He's a dick, but... (Score:1)
This is not an excuse... but, reading Damore's memo, it's hard to imagine he would have written or posted it absent some degree of cognitive impairment.
I must be cognitively impaired... (Score:3, Insightful)
... because I read Damore's memo and found it to be perfectly reasonable.
James Damore was asked to provide feedback after attending a diversity event at Google; he provided feedback, and then like the crazy nutcases of the Communist Revolution in China, the "feminist" SJWs used that feedback to identify Damore as a prime candidate for destruction in their Cultural Revolution.
Seriously. If you've spent any time reading about the timeline of Damore's internal document, or listening to Damore speak, you'd real
There's nothing wrong with the memo. Writing it while employed in a nest of authoritarian leftists will obviously get you fired though.
It's Galileo wasn't wrong about physics. He would however have been very naive if he expected the church to change its views rather than crushing him like a bug.
"the very powerful and the very stupid have one thing in common. They don't alters their views to fit the facts, they alter the facts to fit the views, which can be uncomfortable if you happen to be one of the facts
Autism doesn't excuse being a dick (Score:2)
It is one of the first rules that AS people need to learn.
Don't be a dick and that includes treating people how you expect to be treated. If you act like a dick, then expect to be treated like a dick.
BULLSHIT (Score:1)
Damore's arguments are exactly the same ones Google is going to use to defend itself from sexual discrimination claims levied against it by women working there who don't get paid as much as men [bbc.com].
Google really stepped in it when they claimed Damore was full of shit, and then doubled down on the SJW bullshit that all pay differences between men and women are the result of discrimination.
Well, now Google has to defend itself from the women who work at Google and get paid less than the men there.
Google is screwe
I'm starting to think the same thing as well. He seems unaware of both the last 100 years of research on the subject and that people would assume that not addressing it is a deliberate attempt to misdirect the reader, in the way that anti-diversity activists have also been doing for the last 100 years.
The initial assumption was that he must have done it deliberately, but perhaps it is possible that he really didn't mean to.
Maybe the writer of the article... (Score:2)
...also has autism.
Aspergers/Autism (Score:2)
I think some aspects of Aspergers or other Autism spectrum disorders have it RIGHT in that emotion has no place in decision making. Do the right things for quantifiable reasons and don't expect everyone to read between the lines and come to same conclusions because people are too chicken shit to say what they mean.
It's an iteration of "immature women playing dollhouse into their adulthood". Reasonable people disregard it immediately.
Early days (Score:3)
The media "broke coverage" of Autism with Rain Man in 1988, and other than a few brief echos on Oprah and such it didn't say much again until the new millennium.
Would you think that with 17 years of practice, they'd have it down to a graceful sensitive socially correct science by now? I wouldn't. There was 10 years of "AWARENESS" beating the drum as loudly as possible while the "diagnosed" rates climbed from 1:10,000 through 1:150 and settled down around 1:68. Now that everybody is AWARE, there's been scant attempt to teach the nuance between Aspergers' and the various levels of dysfunctionality.
Give it another generation, when people who were AWARE in elementary school start framing the message it might take on a more human tone. For now, we're still getting our stories from the barely clued in.
Yeah (Score:2)