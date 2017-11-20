We Can't Trust Facebook To Regulate Itself, Says Former Operations Manager (nytimes.com) 36
schwit1 shares an op-ed on the New York Times by Sandy Parakilas, a former operations manager on the platform team at Facebook: Sandy Parakilas led Facebook's efforts to fix privacy problems on its developer platform in advance of its 2012 initial public offering. What I saw from the inside was a company that prioritized data collection from its users over protecting them from abuse. As the world contemplates what to do about Facebook in the wake of its role in Russia's election meddling, it must consider this history. Lawmakers shouldn't allow Facebook to regulate itself. Because it won't (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). Facebook knows what you look like, your location, who your friends are, your interests, if you're in a relationship or not, and what other pages you look at on the web. This data allows advertisers to target the more than one billion Facebook visitors a day. It's no wonder the company has ballooned in size to a $500 billion behemoth in the five years since its I.P.O. The more data it has on offer, the more value it creates for advertisers. That means it has no incentive to police the collection or use of that data -- except when negative press or regulators are involved. Facebook is free to do almost whatever it wants with your personal information, and has no reason to put safeguards in place. The company just wanted negative stories to stop. It didn't really care how the data was used. Facebook took the same approach to this investigation as the one I observed during my tenure: react only when the press or regulators make something an issue, and avoid any changes that would hurt the business of collecting and selling data. This makes for a dangerous mix: a company that reaches most of the country every day and has the most detailed set of personal data ever assembled, but has no incentive to prevent abuse. Facebook needs to be regulated more tightly, or broken up so that no single entity controls all of its data. The company won't protect us by itself, and nothing less than our democracy is at stake.
In a neutral sense, this is fine. Everybody likes to be like.
It is the approaches which companies like Google and Facebook take to stop negative stories (censorship, demonizing dissenting voices, commissioning hit pieces, play along with the MSM's agendas) that scare me.
To quote Homer (Simpson)
D'oh!
Anybody who thinks Facebook doesn't have the opportunity and means to abuse this data is either a fool or willfully ignorant (otherwise known as your congress critter).
Facebook can be trusted with information like teenagers can be trusted with car keys and alcohol.
Lock Zuckerberg up.
Take a moment, if you will, to compare the two:
Facebook knows what you look like
Facebook knows your location
Facebook knows who your friends are
Facebook knows your interests
Facebook knows if you're in a relationship or not
He sees you when you're sleeping
He knows when you're awake
He knows if you've been bad or good
There is but one inescapable conclusion: Mark Zuckerberg is Santa Claus .
Facebook knows nothing about me. I don't use it. I've never used it. I'm not a brainless millennial who has to have socialist media.
Facebook knows a lot about you even if you never visited their website, because people all around you use it.
Fortunately, most all of the folks I know and interact with don't use FB either.
The few that do, respect my wishes about not mentioning me and not posting any pictures with me in them.
Every little bit helps.
Definitely not. It has been thoroughly established that Zuckerberg has no concept of "good" or "bad" (i.e. morality).
Also, no presents.
>> That means it has no incentive to police the collection or use of that data -- except when negative press or regulators are involved
I think you forgot about legal recourse. A couple of civil class action lawsuits could also alter behavior. There's also the possibility that people will leave Facebook en masse (and it may already be happening for anyone under 30 - I know my kid's Facebook accounts are not where they are on social media), leaving Facebook with a lock on GenX/Boomers only.
>> Facebook needs to be regulated more tightly, or broken up so that no single entity controls all of its data.
I hope you realize that your two suggestions are at odds: one would keep all your browsing in one AlGore-quality lock-box, regulated by a government privacy agency (heh), while the other would scatter copies of all your browsing to many entities who would each develop their own slightly-imperfect picture of you. Also, I hope you understand that the real situation is really pretty close to #2 today.
Personally, I'd rather keep regulators OUT of the picture and let Facebook live or die organically; otherwise, I could see a system where regulators keep Facebook propped up twenty years from now because they are the officially-approved gold-star social media provider.
And of course they make no mention of option 3, which avoids both problems and actually protects user privacy: banning the collection of large amounts of data about large numbers of users in the first place.
Of course that would mean eliminating an extremely profitable and increasingly popular business model - but it's not at all clear that the existence of such businesses offers any benefit to society to justify the many risks they inherently create.
At the very least....there should be regulation against companies like Facebook acquiring information on people that ARE NOT registered members of their site/product.
If you haven't signed up, then they should not collect information about you.
I've read about the "shadow" accounts FB tries to put toge
The number of Russian shitposters on this and other tech sites aren't going down either. How about Slashdot starts looking into these VPNed users from Macedonia and Russia who can't stop spamming RT/Sputnik talking points?
Maybe one will show up in this very thread to incoherently ramble about the DNC in poorly translated English?
Just like Wall Street and the banks back in 2007 who repeatedly told us they knew what they were doing and that any additional regulations would stifle their competitiveness on the world. Don't regulate me bro!
We saw how "self-regulation" worked out for them.