Google Is Working On Fuchsia OS Support For Apple's Swift Programming Language

Posted by BeauHD from the always-supported dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report from Android Police: Google's in-development operating system, named "Fuchsia," first appeared over a year ago. It's quite different from Android and Chrome OS, as it runs on top of the real-time "Magenta" kernel instead of Linux. According to recent code commits, Google is working on Fuchsia OS support for the Swift programming language. If you're not familiar with it, Swift is a programming language developed by Apple, which can be used to create iOS/macOS/tvOS/watchOS applications (it can also compile to Linux). Apple calls it "Objective-C without the C," and on the company's own platforms, it can be mixed with existing C/Objective-C/C++ code (similar to how apps on Android can use both Kotlin and Java in the same codebase). We already know that Fuchsia will support apps written in Dart, a C-like language developed by Google, but it looks like Swift could also be supported. On Swift's GitHub repository, a pull request was created by a Google employee that adds Fuchsia OS support to the compiler. At the time of writing, there are discussions about splitting it into several smaller pull requests to make reviewing the code changes easier.

  • Don't you just need to update a language compiler to support the OS's system call structure for the language to be supported?
    Or are they providing a runtime library to provide the appleOS API's and calling conventions so Apple's compiler/IDE can be used without modification?

      • My guesses are:

        A) He only read the headline, and improperly parsed it as Google working on supporting Swift within Fuchsia OS.

        B) He's not familiar with modern semi-open development fads and he doesn't understand that a "pull request" means Google is requesting that Apple pull Google's changes (supporting Fuchsia OS) into Apple's source code for the Swift compiler.

        C) covfefe

      If the language is any good, you just replace the library you use for system calls..

      OTOH, If I use any of these newfangled languages, and I need to (say) embed Postgresql, or use existing statistical libraries like TSP, how good is the support for that? (Like the equivalent of PHP-pgsql for PHP? is the support supported? (ie updated to track changes in the underlying target code/sy

      • And for the guy who asked about Smalltalk - the Xerox machine which first used mouse and Icons was a hardware Smalltalk machine.

        No it wasn't. It was a Xerox Alto. The Alto was a microcoded 16-bit system, and each language that was developed for it wrote its own microcode. The Alto processor was designed to execute bytecode, with each one being implemented by running the microcode provided for that index. Smalltalk bytecode was just one of the microcode implementations, the Algol virtual machine (for example) provided a different bytecode. This mechanism went out of fashion when people became interested in running programs writt

  • To those who dont remember, dart was google's attempt to replace javascript.

  • Objective-C without the C... (Score:4, Funny)

    by sconeu ( 64226 ) on Monday November 20, 2017 @07:37PM (#55591553) Homepage Journal

    So, SmallTalk, then?

  • I tried the beta, works as expected. (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 20, 2017 @07:39PM (#55591571)

    I ran a one-line script to print "Hello world" and it uploaded 20Mb of data to Google's servers. It's almost ready for release.

  • What color do you want that OS? (Score:4, Funny)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Monday November 20, 2017 @07:44PM (#55591591)
    I think mauve has the most RAM.

  • The decline of Linux (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Linux became popular because it's a free OS to embed on devices. But with Apple devices running iOS (ie. not Linux) and Google moving away from Linux for its devices and all those that depend on it, the beleaguered operating system is sure to severely decline in popularity.

    Linux, a flash in the pan!

    • Re: The decline of Linux (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This is a very real problem. Linux is losing the developer mindshare that it once had. Lots of developers are using macOS these days, and like you point out they aren't targeting Linux. Even if they're working on Android apps, Linux is so deeply hidden that it may as well not even be there. The BSDs are seeing a resurgence for server use, and Linux desktop use has withered with the failures of systemd and Gnome 3. I think that Linux may have plateaued, and now we are seeing the beginning of a decline.

  • BTW, the microkernel at the bottom of Fuchsia has changed name from Magenta to Zircon.
    Maybe because there's a Magenta Linux... I dunno.

    Zircon has security based on capabilities (which it calls "handles", rightly so IMHO) for pretty much everything. This could support sandboxing of new sub-processes that you own, but it lacks revocation of rights from running processes that would be used as services -- which I find to be a serious omission.
    IPC is very much like Unix domain sockets: with streams and queued as

