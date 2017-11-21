Microsoft Offering Free Windows 10 Development Environment VM for a Limited Time (bleepingcomputer.com) 6
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft is providing a free virtual machine that comes preloaded with Windows 10 Enterprise, Visual Studio 2017, and various utilities in order to promote the development of Universal Windows Platform apps. Before you get too excited about a free version of Windows 10 Enterprise, this Virtual Machine will expire on January 15th 2018. When downloading the development environment, you can choose either a VMware, VirtualBox, Hyper-V, or Parallels virtual machine depending on what virtual machine software you use. Each of these images are about 17-20GB when extracted from the downloaded archive and include almost everything you need to develop Universal Windows Platform apps.
I am an accomplished Windows 10 UWP developer, and there are no jobs for this. There are about 1000% more web technology jobs, so I'm shifting my focus to WebAPI and front-end HTML client development. At least there are jobs there. You're wasting your time studying UWP. There are no jobs.