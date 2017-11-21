Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security Transportation Bitcoin Operating Systems Privacy Software The Almighty Buck

Sacramento Regional Transit Systems Hit By Hacker (cbslocal.com) 12

Posted by BeauHD from the taken-for-a-ride dept.
Zorro shares a report from CBS Local: Sacramento Regional Transit is the one being taken for a ride on this night, by a computer hacker. That hacker forced RT to halt its operating systems that take credit card payments, and assigns buses and trains to their routes. The local transit agency alerted federal agents following an attack on their computers that riders may not have noticed Monday. "We actually had the hackers get into our system, and systematically start erasing programs and data," Deputy General Manager Mark Lonergan. Inside RT's headquarters, computer systems were taken down after the hacker deleted 30 million files. The hacker also demanded a ransom in bitcoin, and left a message on the RT website reading "I'm sorry to modify the home page, I'm good hacker, I just want to help you fix these vulnerability."

Sacramento Regional Transit Systems Hit By Hacker More | Reply

Sacramento Regional Transit Systems Hit By Hacker

Comments Filter:
  • But apparently not so good at English.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward
      All your bus are belong to us.

  • #MAGA #JESUSISLORD #PATRIOT #VETERAN (Score:3)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @07:57PM (#55599771) Journal

    The hacker also demanded a ransom in bitcoin, and left a message on the RT website reading "I'm sorry to modify the home page, I'm good hacker, I just want to help you fix these vulnerability."

    "I'm good hacker...fix these vulnerability."

    His misuse of English is a pretty good indication of where he comes from.

    • Nigeria? or Russia? Got a girl claiming to be American who just lived awhile in Nigeria whose parents died and left a small fortune in an estate guarded by shady Nigerian lawyers who says she wants to be with me but not particularly interested yet in moving from Virginia to Indiana where I am under medical care who doesn't speak good English too. Actually my one Russian acquaintance seems to speak pretty good English.

    • >His misuse of English

      And disregard of logic. "I damaged your system, I am attempting to extort money from you, but I'm a good person doing this to help you".

      It sounds more like a stupid kid than an adult. Criminal either way, though.

  • Deletes 30 million files, demands ransom, claims to be "good" Right then!

Slashdot Top Deals

Do not use the blue keys on this terminal.

Close