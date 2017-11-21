Uber Fined $8.9 Million In Colorado For Allowing Drivers With Felonies, Motor Violations To Work (jalopnik.com) 35
Uber has been fined by a Colorado regulator on Monday for nearly $9 million, after an investigation revealed that 57 people with criminal and motor vehicle offenses were allowed to drive with the ride-hailing company. Jalopnik reports: States across the U.S. have been considering laws to require additional background checks for individuals who drive for Uber and competitors like Lyft. In Colorado, the state's Public Utilities Commission investigated the company's drivers after an incident this past March, reported The Denver Post, when a driver dragged a passenger out of a car and kicked them in the face. The commission said it found 57 drivers had issues that should've disqualified them from driving for Uber, including felony convictions for driving under the influence and reckless driving, while others had revoked, suspended or canceled licenses. A similar investigation was conducted on Lyft, the Post reported, but no violations were revealed. An Uber spokesperson said the situation stems from a "process error" that was "inconsistent with Colorado's ridesharing regulations." The spokesperson said Uber "proactively notified" the commission. "This error affected a small number of drivers and we immediately took corrective action," the company said in a statement to the Post. "Per Uber safety policies and Colorado state regulations, drivers with access to the Uber app must undergo a nationally accredited third-party background screening. We will continue to work closely with the CPUC to enable access to safe, reliable transportation options for all Coloradans."
Felonies (Score:4, Interesting)
There's no incentive for someone, once convicted of a felony, to cease committing crimes when the only places that will hire them are Taco Bell and McDonald's. That's why our prison system doesn't reform people, it just makes them even worse criminals. The law should work the other way: it should be illegal to discriminate against people for past transgressions unless they clearly disqualify the individual, such as a child molester working at a daycare.
It would seem that something as basic as being an Uber driver should be available for most former criminals. I mean, I get the people who don't have drivers licenses are a problem, but why should you have a spotless record to be an Uber driver?
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is when violent criminals are in a one on one situation, where they could potentially use child safety locks to prevent a rider from leaving a vehicle. It's a high risk situation, as opposed to other service environments where others are around and it's harder to engage in violent behavior. I agree that criminal background checks are too often a disqualification for jobs, but this is a time where it makes some sense.
Again, not all felons committed violent acts. Perhaps, there should be a monitoring period for certain types of jobs and the right to refuse employment based on the job type? Some felons might actually be rehabilitated?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Obviously, there are exceptions.
But there is no sane reason why a convicted weed grower shouldn't be able to drive an uber
Re: (Score:1)
So a rapist/molester/abuser/violent person that may be alone in a car with someone is less risky than a molester at a daycare? IS that the point being made here?
Not all felonies involve violence.
Re: (Score:2)
> it should be illegal to discriminate against people for past transgressions unless they clearly disqualify the individual
The problem is... pretty much every felony 'clearly disqualifies' you from pretty much every job. Violent acts, sexual assaults, and major thefts top the list of felonies, and I can't imagine any employer wanting someone who is known to solve problems with violence, might rape a co-worker, or might steal as an employee. I can see ignoring a DUI for a job that doesn't involve drivi
Re: (Score:3)
The problem is... pretty much every felony 'clearly disqualifies' you from pretty much every job. Violent acts, sexual assaults, and major thefts top the list of felonies, and I can't imagine any employer wanting someone who is known to solve problems with violence, might rape a co-worker, or might steal as an employee. I can see ignoring a DUI for a job that doesn't involve driving, though. Perhaps there are other obvious exceptions.
There are no exceptions. A felony conviction is a mark you carry to your grave. Doesn't matter to an employer, could be money laundering, or embezzling, or any other non-violent white-collar crime. Felony is a felony. There is no distinguishing between rapists and embezzlers and fraud. It's all the same. You're fucked, there's no exceptions. And as long as society continues to treat anyone who made a mistake as a permanent criminal.. it won't change. This is what society wants, criminals to be outca
Re: (Score:2)
http://www.dumblaws.com/law/19... [dumblaws.com]
"Sorry, but if you hadn't bothered that sasquatch we might have a job for you."
Re: (Score:1)
It obviously depends on the state's definition of felony DUI, but at least in mine, and some of the other local states, a felony DUI would be a reasonable reason to disqualify from most jobs, in the sense that it'd be pretty safe to assume that person is going to be working drunk quite a bit.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Nailed it. Felonies should not be a death sentence, but they are. You cannot find work, cannot vote, cannot participate in government. You're basically an outcast for the rest of your life. Best move to another country and hope your criminal record doesn't come along for the ride. Felony conviction in the USA is a permanent punishment. You will never have the same rights as a non-felon. Ever. Trust me on this one, I know, I am a felon, I did something stupid 30 years ago, and I'm still fucked over.
Re: (Score:1)
If you cannot vote, you cannot participate in the democratic process. Why pay taxes, then? "No taxation without representation" was a corner stone of that little shindig that occurred 250 years ago.
Re: Felonies (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
why should you have a spotless record to be an Uber driver?
The problem is that your serious criminals tend to be habitual offenders. Crime is partly a habit, partly a state of mind, and partly a matter of opportunity. Giving them a target rich environment is unreasonable.
Re: (Score:2)
to cease committing crimes when the only places that will hire them are Taco Bell and McDonald's
Funny... those establishments won't hire felons. You tick that felony conviction box, if it's seen, application goes into the trash.
Re: (Score:2)
Did you stop reading before you got to the part where they said what the felonies were? Felony DWI and reckless driving. Are you really trying to say you should be allowed to drive people with those on your record? For those to be felonies you either killed someone or committed the violation several times.
Your entire argument falls about (Score:2)
Basically, who's to say what clearly disqualifies somebody? I've seen it pointed out several times that just about any serious crime should probably disqualify somebody from being alone in a tiny, high speed vehicle that probably has the ability to control whether the passenger leaves or not (child locks). And that's before we start talking about whether someone with a history of DUI/DWI should be allowed to drive professionally.
I'm genera
Ooh, a fine! (Score:2)
That will teach them.
NOT.
You want change?
Jail the Uber execs.
1st red flag: hired a federal prosecutor (Score:2)
No Lee Iacocca, his reign begins to resemble a Marissa Mayer salvation.
Re: (Score:2)
Accessory to Vehicular Homicide (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It is a crime. If you knowingly allow your vehicle to be operated by an impaired person, and they kill someone, you are an accessory.
Who cares? (Score:2)
This is a win for Uber (Score:2)