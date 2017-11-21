HP Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman To Step Down (reuters.com) 9
Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Meg Whitman is stepping down as chief executive officer. Reuters reports: Whitman engineered the biggest breakup in corporate history during her 6 year tenure at the helm, creating HPE and PC-and-printer business HP Inc from parent Hewlett Packard Co in 2015. Whitman will be succeeded by the company's president, Antonio Neri, who takes over from Feb. 1. "Now is the right time for Antonio and a new generation of leaders to take the reins of HPE," Whitman said in a statement. Whitman, who will continue as a board member, had been steering the company towards areas such as networking, storage and technology services.
Time to cash out (Score:2)
All you did Meg was fire a lot of people under the pretense of splitting up a company.
And you got paid a lot of money for it while a lot of people hit the skids.
Well F**king done.