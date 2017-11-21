Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


FCC Will Also Order States To Scrap Plans For Their Own Net Neutrality Laws (arstechnica.com) 56

Posted by BeauHD from the double-win-for-ISPs dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In addition to ditching its own net neutrality rules, the Federal Communications Commission also plans to tell state and local governments that they cannot impose local laws regulating broadband service. This detail was revealed by senior FCC officials in a phone briefing with reporters today, and it is a victory for broadband providers that asked for widespread preemption of state laws. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's proposed order finds that state and local laws must be preempted if they conflict with the U.S. government's policy of deregulating broadband Internet service, FCC officials said. The FCC will vote on the order at its December 14 meeting. It isn't clear yet exactly how extensive the preemption will be. Preemption would clearly prevent states from imposing net neutrality laws similar to the ones being repealed by the FCC, but it could also prevent state laws related to the privacy of Internet users or other consumer protections. Pai's staff said that states and other localities do not have jurisdiction over broadband because it is an interstate service and that it would subvert federal policy for states and localities to impose their own rules.

  • Folks, we are in big trouble (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I cannot think of a better way to kill the tech sector.

  • "And if you can kill it at the state level too, we'll throw in a private jet"

    Sigh.

    It's a sad thing for the world.. but a great opportunity for Europe.

    • Don't worry, I'm sure the next step will be to charge European countries for access to web servers on US soil.

    • >It's a sad thing for the world.. but a great opportunity for Europe.

      For the rest of the world, services can be hosted outside the USA and we won't have a problem. Any American content that can be locally cached in our countries will be fine, too. So maybe we'll have issues with American sporting events, possibly trouble if we want to join a multiplayer gaming server in the US. I don't think it'll hurt the rest of the world enough to care. If anything, it'll reduce American media influence around the

  • We heard you hate regulation, so we put some deregulation in your regulation so you can deregulate while you regulate.

  • Interstate service but not a utility? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Tinsoldier314 ( 3811439 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @07:23PM (#55599571)
    Somehow the rationalization that the internet is simultaneously a vital interstate service that precludes state regulation and a purely market driven business seems like a big business wet dream.

    States can regulate and tax most businesses but not *this* business because it's special for "reasons".
    • Are you old enough to remember life before the Internet? Some of us are, and some of us are prepared to go back to living without it, if necessary.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tailhook ( 98486 )

      Indeed. Entities that simultaneously have no Title II obligations yet enjoy Title II-like protection from liability for criminal activity conducted using their facilities.

  • "Pray I don't alter it any further."

  • Dear Mr. Pai (Score:4, Insightful)

    by JohnFen ( 1641097 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @07:27PM (#55599601)

    Fuck you twice, then. Once for letting the foxes into the henhouse, and once more for locking the door behind them.

  • is it will be used as ammo by anti-federalists to push states rights issues, completely ignoring the fact that it's cheap as free to buy off state legislatures and that with few exceptions they're all in the hands of the likes of the Koch bros. et al. e.g. in the absence of the FCC forcing NN we wouldn't have had it in the first place as each of the State legislatures was picked off one at a time by the elite ruling class. Anyone else remember that picture of the snake cut into 13 pieces? Anyone?

  • Tell the FCC to fuck off and die.

  • I found his office's phone number on an imgur post: 202-418-1000

    Not verified, but feel free to check it out and leave love messages!

  • we will build our own internet, we dont need you telling us how to surf the internet anyway, as far as i am concerned this is federal government overreach and the FCC needs to go find something else to do

  • We have privacy and more GDP than the Red Commie GOP Beltway does.

    FCC can go to Hades.

  • 10th Amendment baby! (Score:3)

    by sphealey ( 2855 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @08:05PM (#55599823)

    - - - - - In addition to ditching its own net neutrality rules, the Federal Communications Commission also plans to tell state and local governments that they cannot impose local laws regulating broadband service. - - - - -

    I suspect that tomorrow will not be a big day for my hard Radical Right coworkers to expound on the centrality of the 10th Amendment to the Constitution, nor to opine on "states' rights". Just a guess.

  • I remember something about Tennessee...
    http://www.opn.ca6.uscourts.go... [uscourts.gov]

    Maybe related?

  • Does anyone think that having different states putting their fingers in the mix will help anything? Whether NN dies or not, I don't want ANY mix of states stickign their noses into the traffic when the purchase I'm making is on an E-commerce site hosted in California, for a company whose physical presence is in Oregon, but incorporated in Delaware, but shipping from Texas... (Yes, I want NN, but mixed state regulations for medical marijuana and guns make things into a clusterfuck as it is. No need for more.

    • >, I don't want ANY mix of states stickign their noses into the traffic when the purchase I'm making is on an E-commerce site hosted in California, for a company whose physical presence is in Oregon, but incorporated in Delaware, but shipping from Texas...

      An interesting problem. In terms of customer taxation, I think the sale should count from the last physical location owned by the merchant on the item's route to you. That works for 'cloud' services, too... wherever the server you connect to is locate

