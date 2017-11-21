FCC Will Also Order States To Scrap Plans For Their Own Net Neutrality Laws (arstechnica.com) 38
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In addition to ditching its own net neutrality rules, the Federal Communications Commission also plans to tell state and local governments that they cannot impose local laws regulating broadband service. This detail was revealed by senior FCC officials in a phone briefing with reporters today, and it is a victory for broadband providers that asked for widespread preemption of state laws. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's proposed order finds that state and local laws must be preempted if they conflict with the U.S. government's policy of deregulating broadband Internet service, FCC officials said. The FCC will vote on the order at its December 14 meeting. It isn't clear yet exactly how extensive the preemption will be. Preemption would clearly prevent states from imposing net neutrality laws similar to the ones being repealed by the FCC, but it could also prevent state laws related to the privacy of Internet users or other consumer protections. Pai's staff said that states and other localities do not have jurisdiction over broadband because it is an interstate service and that it would subvert federal policy for states and localities to impose their own rules.
Civil war or a revolution is not far off if the Washington royalty keeps this crap up
This has been in the works for decades and you wanna blame the new guy.
I thought that you patriots were all about State's rights, and sorry, the administration that passes the law gets teh blame. After all, Paicould simply have done what he did whan th eKenyan terror baby was in office.
I cannot think of a better way to kill the tech sector.
"And if you can kill it at the state level too, we'll throw in a private jet"
It's a sad thing for the world.. but a great opportunity for Europe.
We heard you hate regulation, so we put some deregulation in your regulation so you can deregulate while you regulate.
Interstate service but not a utility? (Score:4, Interesting)
States can regulate and tax most businesses but not *this* business because it's special for "reasons".
"Pray I don't alter it any further."
Fuck you twice, then. Once for letting the foxes into the henhouse, and once more for locking the door behind them.
1. Net Neutrality: OMG Its the END OF THE WORLD that corporations will get to choose what they want to do with their own infrastructure no matter how much this will suppress competition and free speech. FU Trump for allowing this to happen! 2. Internet Censorship/Corporate Mergers: Its WONDERFUL that corporations will get to choose what they want to do with their own infrastructure regardless of how much this will suppress competition and free speech. FU Trump for not allowing this to happen!
