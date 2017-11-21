FCC Will Also Order States To Scrap Plans For Their Own Net Neutrality Laws

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In addition to ditching its own net neutrality rules, the Federal Communications Commission also plans to tell state and local governments that they cannot impose local laws regulating broadband service. This detail was revealed by senior FCC officials in a phone briefing with reporters today, and it is a victory for broadband providers that asked for widespread preemption of state laws. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's proposed order finds that state and local laws must be preempted if they conflict with the U.S. government's policy of deregulating broadband Internet service, FCC officials said. The FCC will vote on the order at its December 14 meeting. It isn't clear yet exactly how extensive the preemption will be. Preemption would clearly prevent states from imposing net neutrality laws similar to the ones being repealed by the FCC, but it could also prevent state laws related to the privacy of Internet users or other consumer protections. Pai's staff said that states and other localities do not have jurisdiction over broadband because it is an interstate service and that it would subvert federal policy for states and localities to impose their own rules.

  • Folks, we are in big trouble (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I cannot think of a better way to kill the tech sector.

  • "And if you can kill it at the state level too, we'll throw in a private jet"

    Sigh.

    It's a sad thing for the world.. but a great opportunity for Europe.

  • We heard you hate regulation, so we put some deregulation in your regulation so you can deregulate while you regulate.

  • Interstate service but not a utility? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Tinsoldier314 ( 3811439 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @07:23PM (#55599571)
    Somehow the rationalization that the internet is simultaneously a vital interstate service that precludes state regulation and a purely market driven business seems like a big business wet dream.

    States can regulate and tax most businesses but not *this* business because it's special for "reasons".

  • "I am altering the deal...." (Score:3)

    by Ichijo ( 607641 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @07:24PM (#55599587) Journal

    "Pray I don't alter it any further."

  • Dear Mr. Pai (Score:3)

    by JohnFen ( 1641097 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @07:27PM (#55599601)

    Fuck you twice, then. Once for letting the foxes into the henhouse, and once more for locking the door behind them.

  • is it will be used as ammo by anti-federalists to push states rights issues, completely ignoring the fact that it's cheap as free to buy off state legislatures and that with few exceptions they're all in the hands of the likes of the Koch bros. et al. e.g. in the absence of the FCC forcing NN we wouldn't have had it in the first place as each of the State legislatures was picked off one at a time by the elite ruling class. Anyone else remember that picture of the snake cut into 13 pieces? Anyone?

  • Tell the FCC to fuck off and die.

