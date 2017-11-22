Facebook Still Lets Housing Advertisers Exclude Users By Race (arstechnica.com) 85
AmiMoJo writes: In February, Facebook said it would step up enforcement of its prohibition against discrimination in advertising for housing, employment, or credit. Last week, ProPublica bought dozens of rental housing ads on Facebook but asked that they not be shown to certain categories of users, such as African-Americans,mothers of high school kids, people interested in wheelchair ramps, Jews, expats from Argentina, and Spanish speakers. All of these groups are protected under the federal Fair Housing Act. Violators can face tens of thousands of dollars in fines. Every single ad was approved within minutes. The only ad that took longer than three minutes to be approved by Facebook sought to exclude potential renters 'interested in Islam, Sunni Islam, and Shia Islam.' It was approved after 22 minutes.
I mean, if you were to put up physical fliers on telephone poles ONLY in predominately white areas of town, you are not required to put as many (or ANY) of same fliers in areas that are more black/hispanic/minority...right?
It is against the law to discriminate against who you let sign on the dotted line, but you are not compelled to advertise that there is a dotted line available in an equal manner.
No, you can, because while the magazine may be read almost exclusively by older men, nothing is preventing anyone else from reading the magazine.
In this case, however, ProPublica wanted to see how Facebook would respond to an advertisement placement wherein it was requested that the advertisement would not be shown to (for example), Jews.
Facebook admitted last year that they had a problem with this sort of thing, and they were correcting it.
And yet most of these advertisements were approved in 3 minutes.
Selective advertising can definitely be considered illegal discrimination. It can be hard to prove, but in this case it's pretty easy to demonstrate.
Discrimination in housing was banned by the Fair Housing Act of 1968 [wikipedia.org], which prohibits discriminatory language in ads, but does not specifically prohibit targeted advertising. There may be case law that makes it effectively illegal. It certainly goes on all the time: The Chinese and Vietnamese newspapers in my city (San Jose) have plenty of housing ads written in those languages. But there is nothing in the act that puts the onus on publishers to enforce the law. Facebook may be violating their own stat
However, if you're looking to upgrade your rent, and know that flyers are a good way to find those gems, you can mostly drive through the neighborhoods you aspire to live in and find them.
On Facebook, if the ad is not distributed to you for whatever reason, you'll never know.
And that is the difference. A better RL analogy would be to find store owners or others hosting physical bulletin boards shooing away those they deem 'undesirable', rather than letting them see ads for anything they or their posters wis
It is more like only putting it on bulletin boards in stores that serve potential customers/renters of the demographic you believe to be more suitable for your property (salary, dependability, potential social problems, etc).
In this case of FB...I believe they charge by ad, and how many folks it goes out to...right?
If that's the case, then the customer is wanting to only spend as little advertising $$ and possib
Common Before Facebook - Post office (Score:2)
How do you figure?
Citations?
If you look it up, I think you'll actually find that most non-suicide gun deaths are handgun deaths, and these are largely gang related which is generally non-caucasian on non-caucasian crime.
'white male' does not exclude handicapped, nor Jew, nor Muslim. Close, though.
Jeebuz! (Score:1)
Is Zuckerborg from Mississippi or something?
Because it's advertising, not commerce. You can advertise your commercials only during the whitest TV show, why would the Internet be different?
I suspect the financial sense thing is the reason for this policy at Facebook. They can force people to spend more advertising dollars that will be less effective all in the name of equality.
The Fair Housing act begs to differ: https://www.hud.gov/sites/docu... [hud.gov]
Folks can debate whether it should or should not be a law all they want, but the issue of legality is pretty clear.
The Act very clearly covers advertising as well in section 109.5
109.5 Policy.
It is the policy of the United States to provide, within constitutional limitations, for fair housing
throughout the United States. The provisions of the Fair Housing Act (42 U.S.C. 3600, et seq.)
make it unlawful to discriminate in the
It very clearly covers the contents of that advertising. The contents should not indicate the preference - but if the targeting is information that is not available to the consumer it is not a violation.
Read the whole thing:
makes it unlawful to make, print, or publish, or cause to be made, printed, or published, any notice,
statement, or advertisement, with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling, that indicates any
preference,
'Cause to be made' and 'indicates any preference' are pretty clear. It's settled law.
You can discriminate all you want as long as you don't voice intent, ie you just quietly don't rent to somebody or advertise on 'Duck Dynasty' but if you tell the advertiser: don't show my commerc
Reading comprehension:
that indicates any preference
Sure, maybe a TV ad might not be compliant. But a Facebook ad where the targeting is completely opaque does not give anyone a way to determine an indication of preference.
Re: (Score:1)
Except that ProPublica told Facebook not to advertise to certain groups of people, as a test of Facebook's advertisement placement, and Facebook said "NO PROBLEM!"
And if those certain groups can't see the indication of preference when they see the placement of the ad, the letter of the law still holds.
Re: (Score:1)
If Facebook complies with the targeted advertisement request, they don't see the advertisement at all.
I guess you ran out of actual arguments, then. They don't see the advertisement and they don't see it being advertised publicly to other groups of people (targeted advertising is relatively private). And you can only guess if race was the demographic that made the ad show or not show.
"Because it's advertising, not commerce."
Did money exchange hands? It's commerce no matter how you try to camouflage it.
But not between you and the end consumer. Way to pedantically nitpick the leaves and miss the trees and forest entirely.
How is this even legal?
Is Zuckerborg from Mississippi or something?
I'm guessing the religion one might be legal - I'm pretty certain you can discriminate on the basis of religious beliefs.
Re: (Score:1)
I really hope you're kidding or being sarcastic.
The federally protected classes in the U.S. are, race, color, religion or creed, national origin or ancestry, sex, age, physical or mental disability, veteran status, genetic information, and citizenship.
States may ADD to that list, but they cannot remove anything from that list.
Only one of them makes sense (in some situations) (Score:1)
If you are renting a 3rd floor apartment in a building without an elevator, then people interested in wheelchair ramps probably also aren't interested in your apartment.
But if you're renting out a lot of properties, and you're deliberately excluding handicapped people because they're handicapped, you're violating the FHA.
There is a difference between "this apartment is not handicapped accessible" and "we do not rent to handicapped people".
In Great Society 2.0, governrment rewards law firms that find violations in small businesses. This is why you may have seen two railings on stairs, because the original one was a few inches too high or low, and a law firm found it and made the business pay them $11,947 as a violation finders' reward.
race is a bourgeois construct... (Score:1)
On Facebook profiles, I'm pretty sure it's optional and self-reported. Nobody's forcing them to fill it in.
When and how has anyone tagged someone as a certain race on FB?
The best I can say about you is you have the courage of your convictions.
I wouldn't want someone like you in my country, though.
The best I can say about you is you have the courage of your convictions.
I wouldn't want someone like you in my country, though.
Sounds like you're advocating for thought police.
Whether it is real or not (whatever that means) all should be free.
I guess they should stop making hair and skin products
FB Trolling (Score:2, Informative)
Facebook "advertisers" trolling has only increased since the last election IMO. A friend of mine shared recently an ad that was injected into his newsfeed (from some site called Wish) that was essentially a picture of a small ziploc back filled with white powder, and a large straw. WTF? I've also seen "ads" that appear to be simply there to disturb people playing to their paranoias and delusions. Facebook has no mechanism for reporting abuse of the advertisements. I suppose the line between "fucking so
You are perfectly free, as long as you claim to be liberal.
Conservative not selling cake to gay wedding -> Sued into oblivion.
Liberal Twitter censoring accounts based on non-liberal view -> Cheered in the streets by liberals
Harvard admitting blacks and denying Asians based on race -> Cheered in the streets by liberals
Not sure why you think racism is fine from most people, but horrible from others. I guess its the same as accused sexual predators from Alabama are not fit to be in Congress, but ACTU
FB's SJW ways go out the window when money matters.
Or maybe they just created a social media platform and advertising system and they expect law enforcement to enforce the laws... you know, since enforcing laws is not their business. Should Wal-Mart now also make sure criminals aren't purchasing crowbars?
On break for lunch? (Score:3)
The only ad that took longer than three minutes to be approved by Facebook sought to exclude potential renters 'interested in Islam, Sunni Islam, and Shia Islam.' It was approved after 22 minutes.
The reviewer was on break for lunch?
Target advertisiing? (Score:1)
Furthermore, they may want to advertise to each group with a targeted ad. For instance, a graphic with a mom, dad and a baby for the newly married.
Fair Housing Act (Score:2)
No, I would argue that landlords configuring their ads to match the values are the violating the act.
The act says "landlords" not advertisers acting on behalf of landlords.
Check the rental ads on Craigslist or other platforms and you'll find most ads are in violation of the fair housing act.
Of course they still do it (Score:2)
The fine they would get would be small in comparison to the advertising revenue they're getting, so there's no reason to stop breaking the law.
this bugs me but for a different reason (Score:2)
So waiit.... what? (Score:2)
It's possible to get Facebook to give someone LESS ads if they can convince Facebook that they are a minority that should be excluded from certain types of ads?
If anything, I'd say that's discriminatory against people who don't fall into a minority category.
So.... how does one get Facebook to think that you are a minority?
That's actually I good question: How do I get Facebook to think I'm (minority group) so advertisers don't pester me?
Let's look at reality here (Score:2)
What this does is save the potential renter time. Because if some bigot doesn't want to rent his apartment to someone who is (insert person group here) he WILL find an excuse not to. And there is no law that could even possible force anyone to rent a certain apartment to someone specific. This isn't a bar where more than one person at the same time gets in where you can easily point at discrimination when he's turned away while some other person not belonging to the same group get in.
