Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Social Networks Businesses Facebook The Almighty Buck

Facebook Still Lets Housing Advertisers Exclude Users By Race (arstechnica.com) 85

Posted by msmash from the catch-me-if-you-can dept.
AmiMoJo writes: In February, Facebook said it would step up enforcement of its prohibition against discrimination in advertising for housing, employment, or credit. Last week, ProPublica bought dozens of rental housing ads on Facebook but asked that they not be shown to certain categories of users, such as African-Americans,mothers of high school kids, people interested in wheelchair ramps, Jews, expats from Argentina, and Spanish speakers. All of these groups are protected under the federal Fair Housing Act. Violators can face tens of thousands of dollars in fines. Every single ad was approved within minutes. The only ad that took longer than three minutes to be approved by Facebook sought to exclude potential renters 'interested in Islam, Sunni Islam, and Shia Islam.' It was approved after 22 minutes.

Facebook Still Lets Housing Advertisers Exclude Users By Race More | Reply

Facebook Still Lets Housing Advertisers Exclude Users By Race

Comments Filter:
  • How is this even legal?

    Is Zuckerborg from Mississippi or something?

    • Because it's advertising, not commerce. You can advertise your commercials only during the whitest TV show, why would the Internet be different?

      • The Fair Housing act begs to differ: https://www.hud.gov/sites/docu... [hud.gov]

        Folks can debate whether it should or should not be a law all they want, but the issue of legality is pretty clear.

        The Act very clearly covers advertising as well in section 109.5

        109.5 Policy.
        It is the policy of the United States to provide, within constitutional limitations, for fair housing
        throughout the United States. The provisions of the Fair Housing Act (42 U.S.C. 3600, et seq.)
        make it unlawful to discriminate in the

        • It very clearly covers the contents of that advertising. The contents should not indicate the preference - but if the targeting is information that is not available to the consumer it is not a violation.

          • Read the whole thing:

            makes it unlawful to make, print, or publish, or cause to be made, printed, or published, any notice,
            statement, or advertisement, with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling, that indicates any
            preference,

            'Cause to be made' and 'indicates any preference' are pretty clear. It's settled law.

            You can discriminate all you want as long as you don't voice intent, ie you just quietly don't rent to somebody or advertise on 'Duck Dynasty' but if you tell the advertiser: don't show my commerc

            • Reading comprehension:

              that indicates any preference

              Sure, maybe a TV ad might not be compliant. But a Facebook ad where the targeting is completely opaque does not give anyone a way to determine an indication of preference.

              • Except that ProPublica told Facebook not to advertise to certain groups of people, as a test of Facebook's advertisement placement, and Facebook said "NO PROBLEM!"

                • And if those certain groups can't see the indication of preference when they see the placement of the ad, the letter of the law still holds.

                  • If Facebook complies with the targeted advertisement request, they don't see the advertisement at all.

                    • I guess you ran out of actual arguments, then. They don't see the advertisement and they don't see it being advertised publicly to other groups of people (targeted advertising is relatively private). And you can only guess if race was the demographic that made the ad show or not show.

            • It *is* pretty clear, and advertising demographics is not included in said notice, statement, or advertisement, so it's not a violation.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Khyber ( 864651 )

        "Because it's advertising, not commerce."

        Did money exchange hands? It's commerce no matter how you try to camouflage it.

        • But not between you and the end consumer. Way to pedantically nitpick the leaves and miss the trees and forest entirely.

    • How is this even legal?

      Is Zuckerborg from Mississippi or something?

      I'm guessing the religion one might be legal - I'm pretty certain you can discriminate on the basis of religious beliefs.

      • I really hope you're kidding or being sarcastic.

        The federally protected classes in the U.S. are, race, color, religion or creed, national origin or ancestry, sex, age, physical or mental disability, veteran status, genetic information, and citizenship.

        States may ADD to that list, but they cannot remove anything from that list.

  • If you are renting a 3rd floor apartment in a building without an elevator, then people interested in wheelchair ramps probably also aren't interested in your apartment.

    • But if you're renting out a lot of properties, and you're deliberately excluding handicapped people because they're handicapped, you're violating the FHA.

      There is a difference between "this apartment is not handicapped accessible" and "we do not rent to handicapped people".

    • In Great Society 2.0, governrment rewards law firms that find violations in small businesses. This is why you may have seen two railings on stairs, because the original one was a few inches too high or low, and a law firm found it and made the business pay them $11,947 as a violation finders' reward.

  • ...and if you make any distinction surrounding race at all, you sir or madam are a racist. I think it is high time we start classifying people as human and move the fuck on. Race is a poor data point; it assumes much and provides little knowledge. It is intrinsically unfair. Just stop using it. Strike it from all forms, all databases, and all modalities of information sharing and hopefully within a generation or two, it will only exist in history books.

    • On Facebook profiles, I'm pretty sure it's optional and self-reported. Nobody's forcing them to fill it in.

    • ...and if you make any distinction surrounding race at all, you sir or madam are a racist. I think it is high time we start classifying people as human and move the fuck on. Race is a poor data point; it assumes much and provides little knowledge. It is intrinsically unfair. Just stop using it. Strike it from all forms, all databases, and all modalities of information sharing and hopefully within a generation or two, it will only exist in history books.

      I guess they should stop making hair and skin products

  • FB Trolling (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Facebook "advertisers" trolling has only increased since the last election IMO. A friend of mine shared recently an ad that was injected into his newsfeed (from some site called Wish) that was essentially a picture of a small ziploc back filled with white powder, and a large straw. WTF? I've also seen "ads" that appear to be simply there to disturb people playing to their paranoias and delusions. Facebook has no mechanism for reporting abuse of the advertisements. I suppose the line between "fucking so

  • On break for lunch? (Score:3)

    by fgouget ( 925644 ) on Wednesday November 22, 2017 @10:17AM (#55602861)

    The only ad that took longer than three minutes to be approved by Facebook sought to exclude potential renters 'interested in Islam, Sunni Islam, and Shia Islam.' It was approved after 22 minutes.

    The reviewer was on break for lunch?

  • At no point did the ads say they wouldn't rent to the people they weren't targeting. If the rental process came to the final decision and people were excluded based on race, religion, gender, etc then there would be a case. At this point, it's an advertiser looking to target a specific type of people their marketing has identified as being the best audience for their product. Do you see adds for Pokemon during the evening news, ads for high blood pressure medication during Saturday morning cartoons? No, bec

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Furthermore, they may want to advertise to each group with a targeted ad. For instance, a graphic with a mom, dad and a baby for the newly married.

  • According to this link http://civilrights.findlaw.com... [findlaw.com] A landlord must treat every tenant equally. Illegal discrimination occurs when the landlord: -Includes preferences or limitations in a rental advertisement - Denies the availability of a available rental dwelling or steers renters to a certain area based on race The Fair Housing Act covers both tenants and prospective tenants. I would think those two points are pretty clear that Facebook is doing something illegal.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by xous ( 1009057 )

      No, I would argue that landlords configuring their ads to match the values are the violating the act.

      The act says "landlords" not advertisers acting on behalf of landlords.

      Check the rental ads on Craigslist or other platforms and you'll find most ads are in violation of the fair housing act.

    • I think it's pretty clear that Facebook isn't doing anything illegal with respect to these requirements, if not for any other reason than Facebook apparently not being the landlord in question.

  • The fine they would get would be small in comparison to the advertising revenue they're getting, so there's no reason to stop breaking the law.

  • Back in the 90s, Colorado had our infamous amendment 2. It basically said that state and local gov could not forbid this kinds of actions and that ppl would have no legal recourse. However, that version was after the far right got a hold of it. The ORIGINAL version said that for roommates, landlords owning 4 or less properties, or businesses smaller than 12 employees, COULD discriminate in this fashion, BUT, that all others COULD not. IOW, if you worked for a company where it was possible to move you away f

  • It's possible to get Facebook to give someone LESS ads if they can convince Facebook that they are a minority that should be excluded from certain types of ads?

    If anything, I'd say that's discriminatory against people who don't fall into a minority category.

    So.... how does one get Facebook to think that you are a minority?

    • That's actually I good question: How do I get Facebook to think I'm (minority group) so advertisers don't pester me?

  • What this does is save the potential renter time. Because if some bigot doesn't want to rent his apartment to someone who is (insert person group here) he WILL find an excuse not to. And there is no law that could even possible force anyone to rent a certain apartment to someone specific. This isn't a bar where more than one person at the same time gets in where you can easily point at discrimination when he's turned away while some other person not belonging to the same group get in.

    In other words, even if

Slashdot Top Deals

Kleeneness is next to Godelness.

Close