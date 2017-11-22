Net Neutrality Advocates Plan Protests For December 7 at Verizon Stores (techcrunch.com) 18
Jordan Crook, writing for TechCrunch: During yesterday's announcement of the upcoming vote, the FCC neglected to mention the historic 22 million comments on the issue, the majority of which were opposed to its rollback. In response, protests are being held on December 7 at Verizon retail stores across the country. The protests were organized by Demand Progress, Fight For The Future, and FreePress Action Fund. Here's what the protest organizers have to say on their event page: "Ajit Pai is clearly still working for Verizon, not the public. But he still has to answer to Congress. So we're calling on our lawmakers to do their job overseeing the FCC and speak out against Ajit Pai's plan to gut Title II net neutrality protections and give Verizon and other giant ISPs everything on their holiday wishlist.
Re: (Score:2)
They give the news outlets something to talk about, and lend credence to their narrative.
I just hope that, as the Soros-funded buses transport these protesters into place, they make some effort to educate the protestors on what "net neutrality" means. It's always embarrassing when my fellow beanie wearers can't properly evangelize the cause.
Comcast and Time Warner Customers (Score:2)
Protesting Comcast and Time Warner Customers will be rerouted through back alleys and abandoned lots until they reach Walmart, where they will be directed to the Straight Talk counter.
Ok, NN advocates - what exactly will change? (Score:2)
I've heard a lot of bitching about the FCC dropping NN.
Well OK then - what EXACTLY are your predictions as to what will happen as a consequence that is bad? What will be different after today than what companies were already doing to date?
Re: (Score:2)
twitter (Score:1)