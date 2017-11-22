Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Net Neutrality Advocates Plan Protests For December 7 at Verizon Stores

Posted by msmash from the next-up dept.
Jordan Crook, writing for TechCrunch: During yesterday's announcement of the upcoming vote, the FCC neglected to mention the historic 22 million comments on the issue, the majority of which were opposed to its rollback. In response, protests are being held on December 7 at Verizon retail stores across the country. The protests were organized by Demand Progress, Fight For The Future, and FreePress Action Fund. Here's what the protest organizers have to say on their event page: "Ajit Pai is clearly still working for Verizon, not the public. But he still has to answer to Congress. So we're calling on our lawmakers to do their job overseeing the FCC and speak out against Ajit Pai's plan to gut Title II net neutrality protections and give Verizon and other giant ISPs everything on their holiday wishlist.

  • Doesn't Matter (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Pai said from the get-go that public commentary would not impact his decision. He's making regulations that financially benefit him and his cronies, in direct opposition to both public welfare and public demand. It's clear that this is simply one more example of corporate hijacking of our political system -- they're just going through the motions to make it seem legitimate.

  • Protesting Comcast and Time Warner Customers will be rerouted through back alleys and abandoned lots until they reach Walmart, where they will be directed to the Straight Talk counter.

  • I've heard a lot of bitching about the FCC dropping NN.

    Well OK then - what EXACTLY are your predictions as to what will happen as a consequence that is bad? What will be different after today than what companies were already doing to date?

    • If you'd actually bothered to google the issue, instead of exposing yourself to nothing but "bitching", you could answer the question for yourself.
  • why can't we have twitter move Donald Trumps Twitter account to a server running 56.6 Kbit connection to the internet? would that not be hard and or fitting?

