Facebook To Show Users Which Russian Propaganda They Followed

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Facebook will show people which Russian propaganda pages or accounts they've followed and liked on the social network, responding to a request from Congress to address manipulation and meddling during the 2016 presidential election. The tool will appear by the end of the year in Facebook's online support center, the company said in a blog post Wednesday. It will answer the user question, "How can I see if I've liked or followed a Facebook page or Instagram account created by the Internet Research Agency?" That's the Russian firm that created thousands of incendiary posts from fake accounts posing as U.S. citizens. People will see a list of the accounts they followed, if any, from January 2015 through August 2017. Facebook will only be showing people the names of the pages and accounts, not the content. A user will only see what they liked or followed, so if they simply saw IRA content in their news feeds, they won't be notified.
If these pages really did influence the election, maybe we're just not ready for democracy ( democratically elected republic...whatever ).
Or, it could mean that we're ready for an actual democracy, not a pretend one where votes in certain states count for more than votes in others.
Actually, I'm a fan of the electoral college. At least, I understand what it's benefits are. I'd be interested to see straight popular vote, but my suspicion is that everyone would end up hating it.
What about the electoral college do you like? I don't see any redeeming features.
Dunno about GP, but I like the fact that big, heavily-populated states (California, New York, Texas) don't get to set the agenda for the rest of us. Unlike Congress (specifically the Senate, with two Senators per state), the Electoral College is the only thing that allows smaller states to get a voice in the Executive branch of government.
Remove the Electoral College, and you have a situation where candidates only need pander to a small handful of states, and could literally tell all the other states to go piss up a rope without fear of losing. It would also heavily slant the Executive branch's agenda towards the concerns, demands and desires of the megacities, but screw over everyone living outside of them.
"Dunno about GP, but I like the fact that big, heavily-populated states (California, New York, Texas) don't get to set the agenda for the rest of us"
Actually, they have more electoral votes, so they still get to set the agenda for everyone else. Bigger populations means bigger representation.
So the EC is entirely unfair.
Actually, the electoral college is exactly like Congress. Each state gets 1 vote for each member of Congress. So I'm not sure I follow your argument that's somehow different.
Should also add one other thing: The Electoral College makes it harder to commit voter fraud, since you'd have to commit it in a larger number of areas... without it, one only need to rig the vote in a few areas, and have a greater chance of stealing the overall vote.
now imagine the entire country being run by NYC and a few other big cities. No thanks
but my suspicion is that everyone would end up hating it.
On what basis would it be disliked more than the current system? The idea that a true popular vote would limit campaigning is ridiculous. Two-thirds of all 2016 campaign events were in just 6 states (FL, NC, PA, OH, VA, MI). Truth is under a popular vote, candidates would still campaign mostly in these competitive areas, but they would be forced to distribute campaigning more broadly to other populated areas such as CA, NY, TX, and IL. Source for above claims: http://www.nationalpopularvote... [nationalpopularvote.com]
The more serious problem is that you have a two party system. Democracy works best when no single party can gain overall control and every government has to be a coalition.
Yeah, but what if you don't want government to get things done, and just want them to get (or stay) out of the way?
Gridlock is a feature, not a bug.
I understand you don't like Trump but would you really honestly prefer that Clinton had won? With all her inability to see reality which resulted in her gross miscalculation in key states, with blaming everyone else from Putin to Obama, with her power grabbing the DNC so she could steer it toward her Precious presidency, with her not distancing herself from her top donor Weinstein for days (Trump has no such problem because he didn't run on the platform of social justice), and on and on and on?
I would prefer if the will of the people had been done.
Unsealed Fusion GPS Bank Records Reveal $523K
Unsealed court documents reveal that the firm behind the salacious 34-page Trump-Russia Dossier, Fusion GPS, was paid $523,000 by a Russian businessman convicted of tax fraud and money laundering, whose lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, was a key figure in the infamous June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower arranged by Fusion GPS associate Rob Goldstone.
In short, D.C. opposition research firm Fusion GPS is the common denominator linked to two schemes used to damage the Trump campaign.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/.. [zerohedge.com]
Why did you leave out the DNC paid for that report or Natlia got her entry into the US approved by Obama administration.
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/d... [cbsnews.com]
More transparency is a good thing.
If Facebook wants their platform to be taken seriously as a place for discussion they need to start doing this will all the organizations that try to use it for the purpose of spreading propaganda. Sunshine is the best disinfectant.
American Patriot Mom?
Along with Nation in Distress? anytime something happens my Trump friends always share crap from these pages which just happen to have anonymous whois records along with their stupid names
And, the more things change...
