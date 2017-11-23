'We Are Disappointed': Tech Companies Speak Up Against the FCC's Plan To Kill Net Neutrality (businessinsider.com) 35
An anonymous reader shares a report from Business Insider: The FCC is planning to kill net neutrality -- and some tech companies are starting to speak out. Pro-net neutrality activists, who argue the principle creates a level playing-field online, are up in arms about the plan. And some tech companies are now speaking out in support of net neutrality as well, from Facebook to Netflix. Business Insider reached out to some of the biggest tech firms in America today to ask for their reaction to the FCC's plan. Their initial responses are below, and we will continue to update this post as more come in.Facebook's vice-president of U.S. public policy, Erin Egan, said: "We are disappointed that the proposal announced today by the FCC fails to maintain the strong net neutrality protections that will ensure the internet remains open for everyone. We will work with all stakeholders committed to this principle."
Google spokesperson: "The FCC's net neutrality rules are working well for consumers and we're disappointed in the proposal announced today."
Netflix via a tweet: "Netflix supports strong #NetNeutrality. We oppose the FCC's proposal to roll back these core protections." [...] "We've been supporting for years thru IA and Day to Save Net Neutrality with a banner on Netflix homepage for all users. More info in Q4 2016 earnings letter, as well. This current draft order hasn't been officially voted, so we're lodging our opposition publicly and loudly now."
Reddit spokesperson: "Reddit is actively monitoring the FCC's proposed rule changes that could dismantle net neutrality as we know it. From farmers in South Dakota to musicians in Kentucky to small business owners in Utah, net neutrality is just as important to redditors as it is to Reddit and we will continue to advocate for and work constructively to maintain a free and open Internet. It is crucial to innovation and the health of our economy that small businesses have equal access to the internet, with winners and losers chosen by consumers, not ISPs."
The Internet Association, an industry body whose members include Amazon, Dropbox, Ebay, Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Spotify, Uber, and others: "Chairman Pai's proposal, if implemented, represents the end of net neutrality as we know it and defies the will of millions of Americans who support the 2015 Open Internet Order. This proposal undoes nearly two decades of bipartisan agreement on baseline net neutrality principles that protect Americans' ability to access the entire internet. The 2015 Order created bright-line, enforceable net neutrality protections that guarantee consumers access to the entire internet and preserve competition online. This proposal fails to achieve any of these objectives. Consumers have little choice in their ISP, and service providers should not be allowed to use this gatekeeper position at the point of connection to discriminate against websites and apps. Internet Association and our members will continue our work to ensure net neutrality protections remain the law of the land."
WTF? Were you not paying attention? (Score:5, Insightful)
Pro-net neutrality activists, who argue the principle creates a level playing-field online, are up in arms about the plan. And some tech companies are now speaking out in support of net neutrality
Donald Trump -- the guy who gets to appoint the FCC commissioners -- said he was opposed to Net Neutrality when he first started running for president. The third-world goat-herder who is now the head of the FCC openly opposed Net Neutrality when the rules were instituted two years ago.
And you're just now "disappointed"? Where the fuck have you been for the last two years?
Re: (Score:2)
The third-world goat-herder who is now the head of the FCC
Wow, brazen racism and elitism. Of course, it's ok because it's targetted at someone who disagrees with your "right-think" ? This is part of the reason Trump got elected in the first place.
Sure...sure guys. (Score:2)
The regulations are only 400 pages long at this point, pretty sure that firing the entire thing into the sun and restarting from scratch is the best thing that can happen for US internet users at this point.
Might I suggest that you beat the corporations with tungsten bars, then bind them with silver to keep them away and fucking this all up again? Then take a page out of the playbook from the CRTC and create plain simple rules.
Weev changed my mind (Score:5, Insightful)
Love him, hate him or don't give a damn about him, Weev made some great points [youtube.com] against the policy, the best one of which is: Many of the companies screaming the loudest are the biggest advocates of censorship. (Then there is the fact that as he rightly points out no one is stopping state and local monopolistic practices)
Of course they don't call it that. They pretend that it's some balance to protect civility, feelings and ensure that cowards are not driven to silence by hearing disagreement, but that is precisely what it is. Censorship.
And one of the greatest ironies of the whole issue is that the sort of people who love to throw this XKCD comic [xkcd.com] out there are the ones shitting themselves the hardest at the idea that ISPs might take their platform away, but when it is GoogleFacebookTwitterYouTube doing it we are invited to a lecture on how we are not entitled to a soapbox.
Re:Weev changed my mind (Score:5, Insightful)
Think back to a couple of years ago, before the current net neutrality rules were created.
Remember how you had to pay extra to access Slashdot, Google, Facebook, Twitter and Netflix? Remember how some websites were faster than others?
Nope. Me neither.
Re: (Score:1, Interesting)
Think back to a couple of years ago, before the current net neutrality rules were created.
Remember how you had to pay extra to access Slashdot, Google, Facebook, Twitter and Netflix? Remember how some websites were faster than others?
Nope. Me neither.
Think back before that.
Where under government regulation phone systems progressed from rotary all the way to touch-tone dialing.
The internet and smart phones didn't happen UNTIL GOVERNMENT GOT OUT OF THE WAY.
How the hell do you introduce smart phones under the rules the government had for phone service when AT&T was a monopoly? What regulatory category would they fit under?
Yeah, NONE. So things like cell phones and the internet simply didn't happen.
The scariest thing about net neutrality is the both G
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't mean that it won't happen now that it's clear where FCC stands with the Trump-appointed leadership.
On a smaller scale you have Portugal where you have to pay extra for access to a lot of services.
Re: (Score:2)
If you think that nothing is going to change by killing net neutrality, then there's no reason to kill it.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean like back when ISPs were throttling Netflix unless they paid?
Re: (Score:2)
Remember how you had to pay extra to access Slashdot, Google, Facebook, Twitter and Netflix? Remember how some websites were faster than others?
Nope. Me neither.
I remember Netflix (and others) being throttled, while the ISPs preferred (read owned) streaming service was not. I remember mobile carriers giving unlimited streaming access to one music streaming service but not others.
NN isn't necessarily about paying extra. It's absence can mean that the service to other sources is degraded to such a point you end up using the one your ISP preferred. Which one that is depends entirely on if they own it, or which other company is greasing their palms the most (and passin
Re: (Score:2)
Love him, hate him or don't give a damn about him, Weev made some great points [youtube.com] against the policy, the best one of which is: Many of the companies screaming the loudest are the biggest advocates of censorship. (Then there is the fact that as he rightly points out no one is stopping state and local monopolistic practices)
Of course they don't call it that. They pretend that it's some balance to protect civility, feelings and ensure that cowards are not driven to silence by hearing disagreement, but that is precisely what it is. Censorship.
And one of the greatest ironies of the whole issue is that the sort of people who love to throw this XKCD comic [xkcd.com] out there are the ones shitting themselves the hardest at the idea that ISPs might take their platform away, but when it is GoogleFacebookTwitterYouTube doing it we are invited to a lecture on how we are not entitled to a soapbox.
You need more upvotes. I cannot give it to you but I can reinforce the message:
The largest censors are fighting for this rule. On general principle alone they should be denied.
You are free to speak, no one is forced to give you a platform. You are free to build your own platform.
Re:Weev changed my mind (Score:5, Insightful)
If you think NN is about censorship, you're looking at the wrong issue.
It's about charging for preferential treatment on what should be public infrastructure. Net Neutrality is what stands between an even playing field for businesses, and gated information communities built by large vertically integrated conglomerates controlling what people in their service area are allowed to see and hear (in order to extract more money from them).
Propaganda and censorship will come with that, but they're more like a bonus than the primary goal of abolishing the regulations.
Accuse the accuser? (Score:2, Interesting)
So ISPs can now demand money from websites to permit those companies to have access to the ISPs customers. i.e. double selling, selling the connection to the customer AND selling the same connection to the website.
i.e. they can selectively censor websites in order to demand money from those website, aka tortuous interference in business dressed up as innovation in ISP pricing.
And you are pretending that the websites wanting access are the ones censoring the internet, aka the "accuse the accuser of the same
Re: (Score:3)
Since the political system ensures politicians need LOTS of money if they want to have at least a remote chance of being elected, this basically means that corporations decide what you can vote for.
Essentially, your choice is whether you want this corporate shill that is in the pockets of corporations A, B and C to rule you, or whether you want that corporate shill in the pockets of corporations B, C and D to be it.
Yes, of course corporations buy both sides. There is no zero, so playing rouge et noir has no
Re: (Score:2)
So my fellow peasants, bend over, take it and like it because profits Rule and People drool!
The richest companies are fighting for net neutrality.
Re: (Score:2)
Hey, don't badmouth free market! You too can buy and sell political hos just like the corporations do. If you're too poor to do it, well, become a politician as well and let the invisible hand fist you.
Use the hammer you have in your tool pouch (Score:2)
This is simply more legislation that helps a few at the expense of the many.
Party line item issues like net neutrality are, and always have been, planks that political platforms are constructive of. Record voter turnout in 2012 (63.6% of eligible voters) was only slightly down in the 2016 election cycle (61.4%), so we can't blame voter malaise; perhaps the two-party system itself is becoming untenable. I suspect even the most ardent supporters of party line voting have some difficulty agreeing with every
Where's the humanity!!! (Score:1)
I find it exceedingly comical and ironical that a federal agency charged with regulating communications is, in fact, deregulating communications! Someone has got an angle I tell ya! It will be interesting to watch how we get screwed over this time because that's the only thing this could be.
CAPCHA: routed
Here's a thought... (Score:2)
Utter disaster for American competitiveness (Score:2)
It's not just about ISPs getting too rich, although they are, and for little value added considering their monopolies compared to other countries and what is technically feasible for them to deliver on an honest basis. Pai's plan a horrible thing for democracy, consumers. But it is also likely to cause massive damage to American competitiveness in the future. Why?
Two reasons: Killing STEM / open education, and 2) Killing open innovation. And I believe this is something that could cost the U.S. the $500 bill
"Net Neutrality" Is Designed To Benefit Monopolist (Score:2)
From
/r/askaconservative: [reddit.com]