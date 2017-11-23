Cloudflare Might Be Exploring a Way To Slow Down FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's Home Internet Speeds (twitter.com) 18
Late Wednesday night, TechCrunch reporter Josh Constine pleaded to tech billionaires to purchase local ISPs near FCC chairman Ajit Pai's home and slow down his Internet speeds. One of the responders to that tweet was Matthew Prince, co-founder and chief executive of Cloudflare, who said: I could do this in a different, but equally effective, way. Sent note to our GC to see if we can without breaking any laws. We have reached out to Mr. Prince for more details.
Buy up all ISPs in his area and simply refuse service to him. Since it's not based on race, gender, ethnicity, sexual preference or anything it should be no problem to deny him service.
Sorry, but the phone company is still a utility and can't deny service.
They don't have to deny service. Just QoS him down to 300 baud. They can say that his circuit is overloaded, but they won't fix it. By Pai's own rules, that is perfectly fair. And since he won't have a choice of ISP's (which, by his own words, is thriving competition), he's stuck at a permanent 300 baud.
Just wait until he makes this legal, and then do it.
This childlike tendency to focus on people instead of ideas reveals a herd mentality. Then again, that is typical of democracy.
If you cannot beat him in the realm of ideas, no amount of protests, slogans, and stunts will help.
You need a better argument for net neutrality than "they might charge me extra for midget porn." You need to address the fact that "fast lanes," by prioritizing traffic, have done -- using our knowledge of relativity here -- the same thing as slowing down all other traffic, especially
