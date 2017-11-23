Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Cloudflare Might Be Exploring a Way To Slow Down FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's Home Internet Speeds (twitter.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the taste-of-your-own-medicine dept.
Late Wednesday night, TechCrunch reporter Josh Constine pleaded to tech billionaires to purchase local ISPs near FCC chairman Ajit Pai's home and slow down his Internet speeds. One of the responders to that tweet was Matthew Prince, co-founder and chief executive of Cloudflare, who said: I could do this in a different, but equally effective, way. Sent note to our GC to see if we can without breaking any laws. We have reached out to Mr. Prince for more details.

  • No need to break the laws (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Thursday November 23, 2017 @09:12AM (#55610121)

    Buy up all ISPs in his area and simply refuse service to him. Since it's not based on race, gender, ethnicity, sexual preference or anything it should be no problem to deny him service.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      In Ajit's case FCC chairman is clearly a disability, and thus a protected status.
    • "Buy up all ISPs in his area..." Soooo... just Comcast then?
    • Sorry, but the phone company is still a utility and can't deny service.

      • Sorry, but the phone company is still a utility and can't deny service.

        They don't have to deny service. Just QoS him down to 300 baud. They can say that his circuit is overloaded, but they won't fix it. By Pai's own rules, that is perfectly fair. And since he won't have a choice of ISP's (which, by his own words, is thriving competition), he's stuck at a permanent 300 baud.

  • Excelent (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Just wait until he makes this legal, and then do it.

  • This childlike tendency to focus on people instead of ideas reveals a herd mentality. Then again, that is typical of democracy.

    If you cannot beat him in the realm of ideas, no amount of protests, slogans, and stunts will help.

    You need a better argument for net neutrality than "they might charge me extra for midget porn." You need to address the fact that "fast lanes," by prioritizing traffic, have done -- using our knowledge of relativity here -- the same thing as slowing down all other traffic, especially

  • Plan "B" (Score:3)

    by boudie2 ( 1134233 ) on Thursday November 23, 2017 @09:20AM (#55610161)
    The old reliable - flaming bag of dog shit on his doorstep.

  • Protecting Net Neutrality (Score:3)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Thursday November 23, 2017 @09:21AM (#55610175)
    I like my Internet free, but recent article in The Atlantic [theatlantic.com] made me second-guess this.

    Key idea is as follows:

    A public darling during the Obama years, when net neutrality won out, the tech industry has effectively become Big Tech, an aggressor industry along the lines of pharmaceuticals, oil, or tobacco. It’s true that one set of giant internet companies, like Comcast and Verizon, can’t currently mess with what people read, watch, and explore online. But another faction of giant internet companies can and do exert that power and control. Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and others manage access to most of the content created and delivered via broadband and wireless networks.

  • Isn't that just targetted harassement ? (Score:3)

    by RedK ( 112790 ) on Thursday November 23, 2017 @09:23AM (#55610181)
    I for one will enjoy the civil suit that follows. Of course we know this is just a bunch of kids throwing a tantrum. Nevermind the fact that they are of adult age.
  • Demographicly, he might not notice the slow down. His children might, but again not likely: if they game and stream media, cloudflare wonâ(TM)t slow down that traffic. If they use social media, probably on mobile. Truth is home internet is increasingly uninteresting.

