Ajit Pai and the FCC Want It To Be Legal for Comcast To Block BitTorrent (theverge.com) 34
Nilay Patel, reporting for The Verge: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai released his proposal to kill net neutrality this week, and while there's a lot to be unhappy with, it's hard not to be taken with the brazenness of his argument. Pai thinks it was a mistake for the FCC to try and stop Comcast from blocking BitTorrent in 2008, thinks all of the regulatory actions the FCC took after that to give itself the authority to prevent blocking were wrong, and wants to go back to the legal framework that allowed Comcast to block BitTorrent.
You donâ(TM)t need HTTPS, any random port and self-signed certs using public key cryptography will work.
Iâ(TM)m actually glad they go after this than something worse like mandating all CPUs only run pre-approved code, with engineering CPUs licensed by these ass-hats. With encryption and tools like VPN, we can always solve this.
Block all traffic except HTTP
As a bonus, if HTTPS is blocked then lawful intercepting will be much easier.
So what's up with these claims that the FCC is 'finally' going up against copyright-infringement?
BitTorrent vs. Guns (Score:3)
1. You shouldn't ban BitTorrent. It's just a protocol. Just because some people use it to steal digital content doesn't mean BitTorrent is inherently bad.
2. You shouldn't ban guns. It's just a device. Just because some people use it to kill innocents doesn't mean guns are inherently bad.
Serious question here. What's the difference between these arguments?
BitTorrent doesn't commit robberies and homicides.
Who shouldn't ban guns/BitTorrent? It's OK for a store to say "no guns on my property", it's not OK for the government to say "you can't own a gun on your property". An employer can say "no torrents on my network", a common carrier or the government cannot say "no torrenting on your network."
In any event, the FCC's 2015 Open Internet Order specifically says it only applies to "legal" content, so this argument is misleading.
How does the article manage to make the jump from "The FCC does not have the statutory authority to manage computer networks" (which is true) to "Ajit Pai wants ISPs to block content" (not true).
The FCC's own 2015 Open Internet Order says it only applies to "legal" content anyways. Among other things, this excludes most BitTorrent traffic and gambling.
Title II also contains many compulsory provisions entirely incompatible with Net Neutrality, like censorship of explicit material.
If you want Net Neutrality,
That's why I'm saying write your representative, and not the FCC.
Why? So you can be ignored by someone else?
(That was his whole point.)