Regulators Question Google Over Location Data
Sherisse Pham and Taehoon Lee, writing for CNN Tech: Google is facing scrutiny for reportedly collecting data about the location of smartphone users without their knowledge. Regulators in South Korea summoned Google representatives this week to question them about a report that claimed the company was collecting data from Android devices even when location services were disabled. The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) "is carrying out an inquiry into the claims that Google collected users' Cell ID data without consent even when their smartphone's location service was inactive," Chun Ji-hyun, head of KCC's privacy infringement division, told CNNMoney on Friday. U.K. data protection officials are also looking into the matter. "Organizations are required by law to be transparent with consumers about what they are doing with personal information," said a spokesperson for the Information Commissioner's Office. "We are aware of the reports about the tracking system and are in contact with Google."
Let me clarify that my fundamental position is that our personal information should belong to each of us. The default should be for private information to remain private, whereas the current laws are like "open season" for soulless corporations to hunt us to increase their profits, with a few small bribes kicked back to rich fools who imagine they have some power over their "pet" monsters.
Why can't we have some access to the information that is
To make the information usage less likely to be evil, you have to change the customer.
What you're looking for is a Google service you'd pay for, where perhaps venues would also pay to be listed so that if you linger in them they'd be considered valid to bring to your attention again in the future. With a Google app on your mobile device to give a thumbs up or down, and a private/friends only/public option (with Google giving you a reduced service rate if you use 'public' so they can share the ratings with
