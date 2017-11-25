DC Fans Angry Over Rotten Tomatoes 'Justice League' Ratings (wired.com) 57
Rotten Tomatoes launched a new movie-review series called See It/Skip It last week -- but it just made some people hate the site even more. An anonymous reader quotes Wired: Rotten Tomatoes, the review-aggregator-slash-Hollywood-agitator, had irked DC fans by withholding its Justice League score until Thursday night's See It/Skip It premiere -- even though a wave of reviews for the film had already been posted online. The move was ostensibly a ploy to get viewers to tune in for the show, yet others saw a greater villainy at work: Was Rotten Tomatoes, which is owned in part by Warner Bros., actually trying to shield the studio from an inevitably bad grade that could help kill its opening weekend?
The See It/Skip It pushback -- which involved a lot of Tweet-screaming -- was a reminder of just how controversial Justice League had become... With Justice League having earned a less-than-expected $96 million in its opening weekend, the lowest ever for a DCEU title, the movie will likely be seen as a Flash-point moment for DC movies as a whole. Considering how some DC obsessives have reacted to the films' bad reviews -- there have been death threats in the past -- the conspiracy theory is actually a somewhat measured response... But there's another reason for all the pre-release pressure on Justice League: With the exception of this summer's Wonder Woman, the previous DC entries have all earned disappointingly low scores on Rotten Tomatoes... For some fans, the low scores felt like a referendum not only on [director Zack] Snyder's work, but the DC Extended Universe franchise as a whole -- so much so, a few defenders even began to speculate as to whether Rotten Tomatoes was manipulating the DCEU data (or, at the very least, grading the reviews on a much steeper curve than the Marvel films). Such theories filled message boards and Quora discussions, and there was even a Change.org petition to shut the site down that collected more than 23,000 signatures... Dangling the [Justice League] verdict in front of fans, and putting off the inevitable, felt like a misuse of power.
"They just want to focus on the negative," one DC fan told the Chicago Tribune. Meanwhile, the film's director has endorsed a Change.org petition calling for the release of his original edit of the film.
Justice League cost nearly a third of a billion dollars to produce. On Thanksgiving Day, it earned less money than Disney-Pixar's film Coco.
The See It/Skip It pushback -- which involved a lot of Tweet-screaming -- was a reminder of just how controversial Justice League had become... With Justice League having earned a less-than-expected $96 million in its opening weekend, the lowest ever for a DCEU title, the movie will likely be seen as a Flash-point moment for DC movies as a whole. Considering how some DC obsessives have reacted to the films' bad reviews -- there have been death threats in the past -- the conspiracy theory is actually a somewhat measured response... But there's another reason for all the pre-release pressure on Justice League: With the exception of this summer's Wonder Woman, the previous DC entries have all earned disappointingly low scores on Rotten Tomatoes... For some fans, the low scores felt like a referendum not only on [director Zack] Snyder's work, but the DC Extended Universe franchise as a whole -- so much so, a few defenders even began to speculate as to whether Rotten Tomatoes was manipulating the DCEU data (or, at the very least, grading the reviews on a much steeper curve than the Marvel films). Such theories filled message boards and Quora discussions, and there was even a Change.org petition to shut the site down that collected more than 23,000 signatures... Dangling the [Justice League] verdict in front of fans, and putting off the inevitable, felt like a misuse of power.
"They just want to focus on the negative," one DC fan told the Chicago Tribune. Meanwhile, the film's director has endorsed a Change.org petition calling for the release of his original edit of the film.
Justice League cost nearly a third of a billion dollars to produce. On Thanksgiving Day, it earned less money than Disney-Pixar's film Coco.
Yeah... and?!! (Score:2)
DC fans are butthurt? What’s supposed to be the news here?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe the fact that DC movies in general are getting unexpectedly low ratings and box office results.
Unexpected how? I’ve seen both BvS and JL movies and thy were shit so the low ratings were entirely expected. As to the second half, BvS made nearly $900 million. How much more were you expecting it to make?
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
The problem with these movies is not that they are stories about superheros.
The problem is that they are all flash and no depth. The plot lines are not only thin, but full of characters acting in ways that make zero sense given their motivations. That kind of artificial drama isn't just unfulfilling to watch, it is outright insulting to the fans.
The apparent target audience for these movies is a global audience of people that do not speak English, and hence need dialog that can very easily be translated t
lolwut (Score:1)
Let me get this straight, when Batman vs. Superman came out the conspiracy was that Rotten Tomatoes was colluding with Disney/Marvel to tank the movie but this year it’s that it was trying to hide bad reviews to not tank a DC movie? Seems Warner Bros. needs to work harder on being more consistent in their conspiracy plots...
Re: (Score:2)
Huh? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The best I can say about I as that it wasn't bad, but it wasn't great either. It was fun enough in a dispensable kind of way, but I just don't think they know what to do with these superheroes. Superman, in particular, is just wasted screen space. Honestly I think the first two Superman films, in particular the Richard Donner cut of the second one, just so overwhelm these films. The only one to come close is Wonderland, but Gil Gadot is doing the same wink to the audience that Christopher Reeve did, and tha
We want the 4 hour version! (Score:3)
Meanwhile, the film's director has endorsed a Change.org petition calling for the release of his original edit of the film.
Oh here we go again. The simple fact is that Snyder is not a good director. If you can't tell a story in 2 hours, you're not a good story teller. Stop trying to cram 4 movies into a single one.
I do believe that Joss Whedon's reshoots did more harm than good, but if the film had been watchable to start with, then WB wouldn't have requested Whedon to do so.
I was given a great power (Score:2, Insightful)
Mutant...superhero...weird. It didn't matter what they called me. I was free at last to indulge in my fantasy of wearing women's nylons and yoga pants. 'Cause that's what people who get superpowers do - they wear gay clothes.
Seriously, I couldn't tell you who are DC heros and who are Marvel heros and who are off-brand heros. I can tell you that there are way too many stupid-ass superheros.
Really disappointed by the Justice League Movie (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
This is really gonna hurt in the next movie because, from the after credits, we will be needing "Meanwhile, at the Legion of Doom..."
Re: (Score:2)
I don't even know if he's alive anymore but they could work it in in a news story in the background halfway through, with a talking head saying "Meanwhile..."
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Hmm... so adding yet more confusion.
Arrowverse already used the title 'Legion of Doom' in Legends of Tomorrow to describe Eobard Thawn's team-up with Malcolm Merlyn and Damien Darhk from Arrow, as well as Leonard Snart.
Rotten Tomatoes Has Benn Around Since 1998 (Score:2, Insightful)
It has only become an issue for Hollywood in more recent years. The problem is not Rotten Tomatoes, but the quality of films Hollywood is producing.
There is very little worth seeing. Half the films seem to be superhero films, which many people have no interest in. The other half are remakes, reboots or generally trash.
Re: (Score:2)
You forgot the dozens of pointless sequels.
Horrible first world problems (Score:1)
Typical of snotty rich Americans who cannot conceive of anyone else except themselves. Self righteous bigoted one percenters who think a movie is more important and spend countless hours debating it.
WB partly owns Rotten Tomatoes? (Score:1)
Why is this even allowed? Not in any legal sense, but why is Rotten Tomatoes risking their good name by having a studio as a part owner under any circumstances?
I know, I know. "They offered us dumptrucks full of cash!" Nevertheless, it's a pretty sure way to taint public perceptions about any degree of impartiality in the process.
Re: (Score:1)
The studio owning RT has had neglible impact on their reputation outside of whiny DC fans who can’t even construct internally-consistent conspiracy theories.
I just don't understand people anymore (Score:1)
People seem so damned intolerant of anything anymore. You have people who, if you don't agree with everything they espouse, no matter how unrealistic it may be, you are labeled a hater, a bigot, stupid, intolerant, whatever. Frankly, I'm sick of it.
Just two days ago, my wife and I were over at her mother's for Thanksgiving, and my wife's brother, the youngest in the family and still in university, trotted out this "Thanksgiving is white privilege bullshit". Universities... supposedly places where differing
Re: I just don't understand people anymore (Score:2)
People are returning to the wild (Score:2, Insightful)
People are slowly reverting to their savage, primitive, tribal nature.
For centuries, if not millenia, people have fought and died to pull humanity out from the depth of barbarism and into the light of civilization. Slowly but surely, things like war, genocide, blodshed, slavery, human traficcing, sexual exploitation of women and children, linching, mob mentality and superstitions have been replaced with collaboration, gender equality, the state of law, justice, education, knowledge and science.
But in the la
DC sucks (Score:5, Funny)
That's what happens when you praise Edison instead of Tesla.
Is it really important on opening night? (Score:2)
Re: Is it really important on opening night? (Score:2)
Really? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
What the hell are you talking about? No one is petitioning the US government. It’s a petition to Warner Bros. Also, I’m failing to understand how an Egyptian DC fan making a useless change.org petition means that the US is a laughingstock. Care to explain that logic?
Movie Critics are Useless (Score:3)
First of all, I just have to say: First world problems on this one...
Second of all, people have to realize that critic reviews have, almost since the time of Shakespeare, been overly critical of media that is primarily audience targeted and for lack of a better term fun to experience. Critics want edgy, ground breaking artistic media because for the most part they watch way too many movies and are burnt out and cynical. The rest of us who watch maybe 25 movies a year are for the most part just looking for a good time. The best barometer I have found to figure out if I will enjoy a movie or not is the Amazon reviews score and reading the top positive and top negative. There is always the risk of a spoiler, but it is a far better barometer because normal people are giving their impressions. As traditional media and newspapers die, so too should the movie critic industry. It is an antiquated system that is neither useful nor necessary in the modern era.
Re: (Score:2)
How do you explain that the Marvel films as a rule get better reviews despite being a better time than the average recent DC film?
Wow (Score:1)
Justice League cost nearly a third of a billion dollars to produce.
I would have done it for just a 100 million or so. And I would have used lego characters in all the starring roles.
Hollywood is living denial (Score:2)
Nearly $333M to produce? That's a huge investment from an industry that is filled with people who can't shut their mouths and stop making statements that alienate as much as 50% of the population. With such large outlays, you need to appeal to as much of the population as a whole unless you have a minority of the population with deep pockets who will enthusiastically replace the majority (see Apple).
It's especially ironic since right-of-center audiences that Hollywood loves to mock are precisely the sort of
Wack Snyder (Score:2)
DC Fan (Score:2)
DCU should have started pre-Crisis (Score:2)
Basically follow the Marvel model, of introducing characters in their own worlds (which in the original pre-Crisis books, there was some intermingling (ie the Flash's Cosmic Treadmill)), develop the characters and their rogue's gallery. Right now, they're throwing everybody together and basically letting God sort it out - "Suicide Squad" was an excellent example of this; Margo Robbie had the stand out performance and made the movie watchable at the expense of putting all the other characters in the shadows
Larger Debate: Superheros are Lame (Score:2)
I'm going to take a karma hit and apologies to the fans of these franchises.
When I was in grade school playing with those old Apple IIs and enjoying the ever loving adventures of D&D, it just seemed that the culture always veered into comic books and super heros.
I enjoy nerdy hobbies, but super hero comic books are at their best silly and at their worst lame.
Fast forward to adulthood, it's been a cinematic hell that most of what's released in the cinemas are... superhero films.
The worst part is they don
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Part of the problem (Score:2)
I feel part of the problem with DCU is their hackneyed approach to telling the individual stories. Superman got a movie, Wonderwoman got a movie, but what about Cyborg or Aquaman? Batman can be forgiven given his screen time already, and frankly I don't need to watch another hour of cutscenes describing in painstakingly detail just how Bruce Wayne became Batman ( BvS, looking at you ).
Aquaman especially; if anything, Justice League introduced a version of Aquaman I'd like to know more about, but instead t
I'm sure this will work out well... (Score:2)
Bitching about poor ratings isba good way to get more poor ratings.
Same as bitching about downvoting gets you more downvotes.