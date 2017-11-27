Google Seeks To Defuse Row With Russia Over Website Rankings (reuters.com) 23
An anonymous reader shares a report: Google does not change its search algorithm to re-rank individual websites, it said in a letter to Russia's communications watchdog, after Moscow expressed concerns the search engine might discriminate against Russian media. The Roskomnadzor watchdog said earlier this month it would seek clarification from Google over whether it intentionally placed articles from Russian news websites Sputnik and Russia Today lower in search results. Responding to a question about Sputnik articles at a conference earlier in November, Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt said Google was working to give less prominence to "those kinds of websites" as opposed to delisting them.
Moscow expressed concerns the search engine might discriminate against Russian media.
This should be filed under the "things to consider before you inject yourself into US politics" department.
Silicon Valley shooting itself in the feet (Score:2)
The whole reason Silicon Valley can afford to pay huge salaries and create cutting edge work is because what they create is scalable. The money is spent once but can be sold to consumers all over the world at a very low marginal cost of production. Whether that is Operating Systems or Electric Cars.
People all over the wold buy from the Microsofts and the Googles because they are considered apolitical. If these companies are seen as partisan and Patriotic than consumers and govts all over the world will pull
Exact words (Score:2)
