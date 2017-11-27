Comcast Hints At Plan For Paid Fast Lanes After Net Neutrality Repeal (arstechnica.com) 91
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: For years, Comcast has been promising that it won't violate the principles of net neutrality, regardless of whether the government imposes any net neutrality rules. That meant that Comcast wouldn't block or throttle lawful Internet traffic and that it wouldn't create fast lanes in order to collect tolls from Web companies that want priority access over the Comcast network. This was one of the ways in which Comcast argued that the Federal Communications Commission should not reclassify broadband providers as common carriers, a designation that forces ISPs to treat customers fairly in other ways. The Title II common carrier classification that makes net neutrality rules enforceable isn't necessary because ISPs won't violate net neutrality principles anyway, Comcast and other ISPs have claimed.
But with Republican Ajit Pai now in charge at the Federal Communications Commission, Comcast's stance has changed. While the company still says it won't block or throttle Internet content, it has dropped its promise about not instituting paid prioritization. Instead, Comcast now vaguely says that it won't "discriminate against lawful content" or impose "anti-competitive paid prioritization." The change in wording suggests that Comcast may offer paid fast lanes to websites or other online services, such as video streaming providers, after Pai's FCC eliminates the net neutrality rules next month.
Portugal (Score:5, Insightful)
It's just for shooting yourself in the leg. The government has nukes, our little rifles won't mean squat. Also, corporations and government are effectively the same thing, so no, arms are not for use against either one.
Eh, not really. Even the government is not stupid enough to drop nukes on its own people. If they did that, there would be no country left to govern.
The government has nukes, our little rifles won't mean squat.
Our military has highly developed powers for laying waste to large swatches of territory, but is no more ineffective than King George's minions at beating lightly armed guerrilla irregulars. It lost to the Viet Cong, and keeps losing Afghan territory to the Taliban as soon as our massed forces withdraw from an area and return control to the locals we so carefully trained.
No, we fight wars with kid gloves. If we fought like our enemies it would be bloody, swift, and one sided. Also the world would never forgive us.
Does your right to bear arms include going against corporations? Or is it just for going against the government?
These days corporations are acting a lot like government, so I think that right should apply to corporations as well as government. However, this is only my 0.02 and is worth that much or less.
This needs to be shared everywhere.
Nothing will clue people into what NN means faster than seeing that split pricing model for Social, Video, Email, etc.
How motherfucking hard is it (Score:3, Insightful)
to grasp that concept that if there is prioritization, then de-prioritization must be occurring at the same time. "Fast Lanes" create de-facto "Slow Lanes"
That works out to 0.5 Mbits for all the providers.
Now say 10 of those providers gets 'faster lanes' at double the priority of the other 190. Those 190 providers will now only have a speed of around 0.476 Mbits, while the paying providers get 0.952 mbits. While it doesn't seem like much only a 4.8% decrease in speed for 190 providers, its still a decrease in speed.
Of course these numbers are picked to m
Fast lanes have already been a thing for a long time.
At no point did NN actually stop them.
Take the communications enjoyed by New York investment computers for the larger trading houses that do high frequency trading.
Think there aren't fast lanes there?
NN stopped nothing. What it is all about is distracting people from the real issue which is Right of Way access to poles and conduits.
Google is having trouble laying fiber. That is how f'ed up access to poles and conduits is right now. One of the most powerfu
Take the communications enjoyed by New York investment computers for the larger trading houses that do high frequency trading.
You mean like buying real estate as close to the trading house as possible for the extra nanosecond of speed? And buying the newest and greatest networking equipment? I never did either. Your example isn't exactly analogous to the situation of the American people.
Think there aren't fast lanes there?
They are not the point. If you want to build your own networking infrastructure to eek out nanoseconds, you can. Most people cannot do that. They have to rely on ISPs. For example, does everyone have access to fiber in the country? No. Not even rem
Google is having problems laying fiber because they don't want to do it that badly. Google fiber was never really about Google making money selling Internet access to end users. It was to try and force the incumbent ISPs to move to 21st century technologies and bandwidth so google could sell and market new application like streaming video, online games, other things that required bulk content distribution that had to be done on disks in the past when none of us had more than 1.5Mbps at home, and many folk
Take the communications enjoyed by New York investment computers for the larger trading houses that do high frequency trading.
Think there aren't fast lanes there?
Net Neutrality is about the Internet. You're talking about a private, leased line from a trading company direct to an exchange. Which has nothing to do with tiered Internet services, paid lanes, slow lanes, Internet providers, etc.
"Lawful content" (Score:4, Insightful)
Sounds like scope for a very small white-list of very large companies to me.
Of course they do. (Score:3)
You didn't think they spent a ton of money on political donations and PR for nothing, did you?
Sounds like you're off your meds. Do you have a phone number we can call so a competent adult can come get you and take you to a safe place?
Looks like the true colors come out in the wash (Score:2)
What was that about Obama instituting policies that were unnecessary and unneeded?
Wasn't that one of the major arguments against NN?
Did you read the article? The whole thing is an editorial on fears that the author thinks that Comcast might possibly implement.
It's stupid chicken little shit like this - we see it on the anti-Trump level too - that causes people to start ignoring stories on these issues. It makes us so damn apathetic that we won't take stuff seriously when / if it does happen.
"Neutrality" stands for Censorship (Score:2)
Actually, the Illiberal snowflakes pictured here [teapartytribune.com] would do exactly that, given a chance.
All I see is so much hyperbole and chicken little "sky is falling" without any facts to back them up.
This whole hysteria over "Comcast could do X" is just that. If you read TFA, that's what you see. Comcast could do X. Comcast could do Y. If you get rid of law A, Comcast could do Z. Comcast didn't repeat their previous promises verbatim, so that means they intend on doing now what they promised not to then.
Hate for what they do, if you must, not for what you think they could do. You only weaken your arguments against what they do when you go off into predictions and coulds.
Re:Fast lanes is not against Net Neutrality (Score:5, Insightful)
Lots of companies offer faster services, fast lanes does not equate to throttled or blocked traffic.
Er what? That's like saying there's plenty of Google fiber in the country. Just not in my neighborhood or many other neighborhoods, but man, is Google Fiber fast.
With LTE 5 and ViaSat 2 that just went up, and Viasat 3 going up in 2019, Facebook & Google offering internet access, within 5 years, Intenet access will be even more accessible and global.
Again what? Mobile isn't a replacement for broadband. Fiber that isn't in my neighborhood isn't a suitable replacement. Like many Americans, all we have limited broadband options. It isn't also about money. For example, broadband availability for 90210 [broadbandnow.com] shows 1 viable cable and 1 DSL provider (Time Warner Spectrum and AT&T) for most of the zip code. There are 4 broadband providers but 2 of them only service 3% of the area. There are 2 satellite services. There is no fiber option. I would say that 90210 is a pretty affluent zip code. And yet they can't get more than 2 choices.
FCC is working on guidelines to communities to allow new community ISPs and new companies to run services to the pole.
Are we talking about the same national ISPs that sued local municipal ISPs from providing service to towns that they themselves didn't service?
The FCC deregulating ISP's so smaller ISP's dont have the same regulations as big carriers and can now evenly compete again.
Again the history of ISPs shows that the big carriers will not tolerate smaller ones. This has the opposite effect of what you are saying.
All I see is so much hyperbole and chicken little "sky is falling" without any facts to back them up. Its all "What if" scenarios, for a bill that's only been in place for 2 years and didn't fix the monopoly issue.
So your argument against net neutrality is that it was put into place for 2 whole years and it didn't break up monopolies that have been in place for decades besides the fact net neutrality was never meant to break up the monopolies. Ever. The regulations were in place to keep the monopolies from gaining an unfair advantage, not to break them up.
>>Lots of companies offer faster services, fast lanes does not equate to throttled or blocked traffic.
>Er what? That's like saying there's plenty of Google fiber in the country. Just not in my neighborhood or many other neighborhoods, but man, is Google Fiber fast.
No its not, I said companies offer faster services, its called priority services and its not just internet related. Saying ISP's can only offer faster services for medical, is the only one needing faster priority is a weak argument. Tra
Re: (Score:2)
All I see is so much hyperbole and chicken little "sky is falling" without any facts to back them up. Its all "What if" scenarios, for a bill that's only been in place for 2 years and didn't fix the monopoly issue.
Need I remind you that Comcast doing fuckery to the net is exactly why Net Neutrality was enacted and made into law? It's painfully obvious ISP's *WILL* engage in fuckery when the gloves are off. The hyperbole isn't. The sky is indeed falling, bro.
I've seen that in a private college. They blocked all Democratic sites, redirecting dailykos to rushlimbaugh.com.
This is trivial to do, and I can see an ISP injecting malware into a HTTPS stream, Phorm style, in order to discredit a candidate.
Political Pressure (Score:3)
This is Comcast stirring up pro-NN political pressure.
These companies that are in favor of the rules & regulations they call NN do so because they benefit and protect their monopolies and bottom-line.
Don't forget that classifying ISPs as common-carriers places them under the requirements CALEA laws & regulations.
Strat
Re: (Score:2)
I'm 100% for the free flow of packets, but doing it via title 2 is potentially a VERY bad idea, and yet there's a hysterical reaction to all this that title 2 is the only way to save the internet (when in reality, it could be it's death knell). Tell the legislators to get off their lazy asses and make a title 3 especially for it, so the internet is not regulated by a law from 1934.
You are aware that it was the ISPs that forced themselves into being Title II right? Verizon in particular sued the FCC saying that it had no right to regulate them under Title I. The court agreed and said Verizon could be regulated under Title II. Thus that's what the FCC did. There is no Title III but do you want to rest your hopes on Congress passing something? This Congress?
The summary is biased, and the story already has 8 different versions of it in the last 3 days (i.e. Pai is the devil incarnate). Enough is enough.
Also, Just for the record, reclassifying the internet as title 2 has other implications. The FCC gets the same power over it as radio. That means anything from forced "decency filters" to "providing equal time for opposite view points" (hello fairness doctrine).
I'm 100% for the free flow of packets, but doing it via title 2 is potentially a VERY bad idea, and yet there's a hysterical reaction to all this that title 2 is the only way to save the internet (when in reality, it could be it's death knell). Tell the legislators to get off their lazy asses and make a title 3 especially for it, so the internet is not regulated by a law from 1934.
Sigh. It's misinformation like this that propagates the need to repost the issue OVER AND OVER, cuz idiots like you just don't fucking get it.
The NN rules enacted in 2015, classifying ISP's as Title II common carrier had MANY MANY exemptions to Title II's so as to not apply stupid nonsense telecom rules to ISPs.
Title II is exactly the correct classification with the built-in exemptions. They are common carriers, and should be treated and behave as such.
If you're expecting new laws out of the Republicans,
Only relevant because of the lack of competition (Score:5, Insightful)
The prioritization is mostly in last mile since that is where comcast has relevance. Why is comcast relevant in the last mile? Because no one but the big ISPs are allowed to lay cable to the last mile.
The solution has and will continue to be ensuring Right of Way access to Poles and Conduits for alternative infrastructure providers.
to prove this is a shit show, examine that even Google... one of the richest and most powerful companies in the world frequently cannot lay last mile cable.
Think about that.
They have the resources.
They have the connections.
They have the ability to do the paper work and the regulations.
But they can't get access to poles and conduits to lay last mile cable.
Why?
And if they can't, what chance does a smaller company have to compete? It has NOTHING to do with net neutrality. It has everything to do with corrupt franchise license agreements that lock out everyone but the local duopoly.
People need to stop clapping like trained seals and see what is actually been going on all along. Rather than fixate on NN, focus on ACTUAL Right of Way access to poles and conduits for alternative service providers.
Do that and Comcast and say or do whatever they want. Worst case they'll make themselves poor service providers and will lose market share.
Because I'm sure someone will foolishly argue against the obvious:
http://www.theregister.co.uk/2... [theregister.co.uk]
The internet as we know it in the US has existed for a very long time with limited laws and regulations. Most laws and regulations simply do not work as technology finds ways around them. I understand technology has evolved to grant ISP's the ability block and throttle specific connections, but vice versa the free market approach along with technology like tunneling and encryption also work around most anything ISP's can do. This is why the internet is so great.
I would rather governments create laws to open
People need to stop clapping like trained seals and see what is actually been going on all along. Rather than fixate on NN, focus on ACTUAL Right of Way access to poles and conduits for alternative service providers.
It's not an either/or situation. We can push for Right of Way access but that will take years to build out the infrastructure. In the mean time, we can ensure the ISPs don't mess with the existing Internet. Also I have to point out that even if there was more Right of Way, that doesn't stop any ISP from prioritizing traffic according to their own guidelines.
Common carrier (Score:1)
Interestingly, back in the old days the common carrier status was what the ISPs used to argue that they shouldn't be held responsible for material like child porn, regular porn, copyrighted material, hate speech, etc. that traversed their networks. Now they want to relinquish the common carrier status. How long do you think it's going to be before some attorney or DA figures this out and goes after them?
Interestingly, back in the old days the common carrier status was what the ISPs used to argue that they shouldn't be held responsible for material like child porn, regular porn, copyrighted material, hate speech, etc. that traversed their networks. Now they want to relinquish the common carrier status. How long do you think it's going to be before some attorney or DA figures this out and goes after them?
I already pointed this out in another thread on this topic. Title II protects ISP's from litigation regarding facilitating criminal behavior on their networks. But no one seems to have an answer: Does revocation of Title II expose ISP's to legal liability regarding facilitating criminality? Does reclassification under Title I continue the same protections? Need someone familiar with the legalese to chime in here please. I am very curious.
Fucking liars. (Score:2)
They're already throttling OpenVPN and ssh connections globally under the pretense that all encrypted traffic constitutes unlawful use. Why have they still been allowed to get away with this while claiming they're not doing it?
They've been doing it for years. Test it yourself on any connection with more than 128kbps available.
You want faster speed? (Score:2)
Only takes one... (Score:2)
...ISP to offer 'fast lanes', and it's all over. Everyone else will follow suit. Then the blocking and throttling of competitors services.
Ready yourselves for Intersplit.
Great fucking job. I hope those of you that voted for this got what you wanted.
Of course. Let's not pretend. "Fast lanes" will be created by slowing other traffic, not by offering you faster speeds.
They paid for these laws, fair and square (Score:2)
.. and it would be immoral for them not to use and abuse them.
It's our fault that we are where we are, and we can hardly blame a company for gouging us while we sleep at the wheel.
No, not bitter at all.
Found a good VPN? How will an ISP respond? (Score:2)
What new things could a US ISP do that China did to do to control all its domestic networks? The best VPN products got around some of the most well funded and intrusive global network tracking by Communists governments.
Given a level playing field a VPN with the best staff will win and offer its users the freedom to enjoy fast networks int he USA every day
Fast lane is an euphemism (Score:1)
Biting the hand that feeds (PAYS) them (Score:2)
The return of AOL (Score:2)
Walled Garden Reloaded. Working in one of their callcenters 15 years ago still gives me the willies.