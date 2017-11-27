Comcast Hints At Plan For Paid Fast Lanes After Net Neutrality Repeal (arstechnica.com) 36
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: For years, Comcast has been promising that it won't violate the principles of net neutrality, regardless of whether the government imposes any net neutrality rules. That meant that Comcast wouldn't block or throttle lawful Internet traffic and that it wouldn't create fast lanes in order to collect tolls from Web companies that want priority access over the Comcast network. This was one of the ways in which Comcast argued that the Federal Communications Commission should not reclassify broadband providers as common carriers, a designation that forces ISPs to treat customers fairly in other ways. The Title II common carrier classification that makes net neutrality rules enforceable isn't necessary because ISPs won't violate net neutrality principles anyway, Comcast and other ISPs have claimed.
But with Republican Ajit Pai now in charge at the Federal Communications Commission, Comcast's stance has changed. While the company still says it won't block or throttle Internet content, it has dropped its promise about not instituting paid prioritization. Instead, Comcast now vaguely says that it won't "discriminate against lawful content" or impose "anti-competitive paid prioritization." The change in wording suggests that Comcast may offer paid fast lanes to websites or other online services, such as video streaming providers, after Pai's FCC eliminates the net neutrality rules next month.
It's just for shooting yourself in the leg. The government has nukes, our little rifles won't mean squat. Also, corporations and government are effectively the same thing, so no, arms are not for use against either one.
Eh, not really. Even the government is not stupid enough to drop nukes on its own people. If they did that, there would be no country left to govern.
Does your right to bear arms include going against corporations? Or is it just for going against the government?
These days corporations are acting a lot like government, so I think that right should apply to corporations as well as government. However, this is only my 0.02 and is worth that much or less.
This needs to be shared everywhere.
Nothing will clue people into what NN means faster than seeing that split pricing model for Social, Video, Email, etc.
How motherfucking hard is it (Score:1)
to grasp that concept that if there is prioritization, then de-prioritization must be occurring at the same time. "Fast Lanes" create de-facto "Slow Lanes"
Fast lanes have already been a thing for a long time.
At no point did NN actually stop them.
Take the communications enjoyed by New York investment computers for the larger trading houses that do high frequency trading.
Think there aren't fast lanes there?
NN stopped nothing. What it is all about is distracting people from the real issue which is Right of Way access to poles and conduits.
Google is having trouble laying fiber. That is how f'ed up access to poles and conduits is right now. One of the most powerfu
"Lawful content" (Score:3)
Sounds like scope for a very small white-list of very large companies to me.
Of course they do. (Score:2)
You didn't think they spent a ton of money on political donations and PR for nothing, did you?
Looks like the true colors come out in the wash (Score:1)
What was that about Obama instituting policies that were unnecessary and unneeded?
Wasn't that one of the major arguments against NN?
Fast lanes is not against Net Neutrality (Score:3, Interesting)
Lots of companies offer faster services, fast lanes does not equate to throttled or blocked traffic. With the FTC taking over, it deals with consumer protections better than the FCC. FCC only cares about nipples on tv and frequencies.
The real issue is a monopoly of ISP's and thats not a net neutrality issue, it's an access issue. With LTE 5 and ViaSat 2 that just went up, and Viasat 3 going up in 2019, Facebook & Google offering internet access, within 5 years, Intenet access will be even more accessible and global. FCC is working on guidelines to communities to allow new community ISPs and new companies to run services to the pole. The FCC deregulating ISP's so smaller ISP's dont have the same regulations as big carriers and can now evenly compete again. The LEC issues really screwed the mom/pop ISP's that exploded DSL back before the carriers gobbled them up.
All I see is so much hyperbole and chicken little "sky is falling" without any facts to back them up. Its all "What if" scenarios, for a bill that's only been in place for 2 years and didn't fix the monopoly issue.
All I see is so much hyperbole and chicken little "sky is falling" without any facts to back them up.
This whole hysteria over "Comcast could do X" is just that. If you read TFA, that's what you see. Comcast could do X. Comcast could do Y. If you get rid of law A, Comcast could do Z. Comcast didn't repeat their previous promises verbatim, so that means they intend on doing now what they promised not to then.
Hate for what they do, if you must, not for what you think they could do. You only weaken your arguments against what they do when you go off into predictions and coulds.
I've seen that in a private college. They blocked all Democratic sites, redirecting dailykos to rushlimbaugh.com.
This is trivial to do, and I can see an ISP injecting malware into a HTTPS stream, Phorm style, in order to discredit a candidate.
Political Pressure (Score:2)
This is Comcast stirring up pro-NN political pressure.
These companies that are in favor of the rules & regulations they call NN do so because they benefit and protect their monopolies and bottom-line.
Don't forget that classifying ISPs as common-carriers places them under the requirements CALEA laws & regulations.
Only relevant because of the lack of competition (Score:5, Insightful)
The prioritization is mostly in last mile since that is where comcast has relevance. Why is comcast relevant in the last mile? Because no one but the big ISPs are allowed to lay cable to the last mile.
The solution has and will continue to be ensuring Right of Way access to Poles and Conduits for alternative infrastructure providers.
to prove this is a shit show, examine that even Google... one of the richest and most powerful companies in the world frequently cannot lay last mile cable.
Think about that.
They have the resources.
They have the connections.
They have the ability to do the paper work and the regulations.
But they can't get access to poles and conduits to lay last mile cable.
Why?
And if they can't, what chance does a smaller company have to compete? It has NOTHING to do with net neutrality. It has everything to do with corrupt franchise license agreements that lock out everyone but the local duopoly.
People need to stop clapping like trained seals and see what is actually been going on all along. Rather than fixate on NN, focus on ACTUAL Right of Way access to poles and conduits for alternative service providers.
Do that and Comcast and say or do whatever they want. Worst case they'll make themselves poor service providers and will lose market share.
Re: (Score:3)
Because I'm sure someone will foolishly argue against the obvious:
http://www.theregister.co.uk/2... [theregister.co.uk]
Common carrier (Score:1)
Interestingly, back in the old days the common carrier status was what the ISPs used to argue that they shouldn't be held responsible for material like child porn, regular porn, copyrighted material, hate speech, etc. that traversed their networks. Now they want to relinquish the common carrier status. How long do you think it's going to be before some attorney or DA figures this out and goes after them?
Fucking liars. (Score:2)
They're already throttling OpenVPN and ssh connections globally under the pretense that all encrypted traffic constitutes unlawful use. Why have they still been allowed to get away with this while claiming they're not doing it?