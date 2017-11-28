India's Telecom Regulator Backs Net Neutrality (reuters.com) 15
From a report on Reuters: India's telecom regulator has made recommendations to ensure an open internet in the country and prevent any discrimination in internet access in a long-awaited report (PDF), after debating the issue of net neutrality for more than a year. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said it was not in favor of any "discriminatory treatment" with data, including blocking, slowing or offering preferential speeds or treatment to any content. The Indian regulator's support of net neutrality stands in contrast to the recent stance taken by the chair of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission. Last week, Ajit Pai, a Republican appointed by President Donald Trump in January, unveiled plans to rescind so-called net neutrality rules championed by former President Barack Obama that treated internet service providers like public utilities.
Time for another round? (Score:4, Insightful)
Most of us have at least a vague understanding of why some companies wanted NN destroyed, and how it will negatively affect American Internet services from the perspective of the average user.
How many liars will come out of the woodwork this time to support the NN repeal by sharing 'alternate facts' and tell us history didn't happen the way it's documented?
Re:Time for another round? (Score:4, Interesting)
How many liars will come out of the woodwork this time to support the NN repeal by sharing 'alternate facts' and tell us history didn't happen the way it's documented?
Even though your post is just flamebait, how about you address the actual timeline, stop pretending the repeal is about "long standing rules", and stop pretending that they are as black and white as you put it. There's a lot wrong with the 2015 FCC regulations, and the FCC Commissioner of the time, appointed by Barack Obama, wrote a long dissent against them.
The current proposal is also not exactly a Net Neutrality repeal as people put it disingenuously, it's a return of power to the FTC, and contains language against Blocking and Throttling (part of the 3 "Bright Line rules" of No Blocking, No Throttling and No Paid Prioritization).
This discussion would be much less polarized if one side wasn't so much into spinning up Drama and making everything into a catastrophe for the Internet, and we stuck to actually discussing the policies being repealed and the replacement being suggested, which are much more nuanced than the "FCC should regulate ISPs under Title II" Camp is letting on.
The only lies being told here are Lies by Omission by the camp going bonkers over this.
Re: (Score:2)
No Blocking, No Throttling and No Paid Prioritization
Feel free to point out where exactly in the proposal it bans blocking, throttling or paid prioritization: https://apps.fcc.gov/edocs_pub... [fcc.gov]. Hint; it's not on page 134, chapter 235 where all three are explicitly no longer banned.
Re: (Score:2)
Sure thing.
No Blocking is discussed on page 83 (para 142)
:
142. Many of the largest ISPs have committed in this proceeding not to block or throttle legal
content.507 These commitments can be enforced by the FTC under Section 5, protecting consumers
without imposing public-utility regulation on ISPs.508 As discussed below, we believe that case-by-case,
ex post regulation better serves a dynamic industry like the Internet and reduces the risk of overregulation.509
We also reject assertions that the FTC has insufficient authority, because, as Verizon
argues, âoe[i]f broadband service providersâ(TM) conduct falls outside [the FTCâ(TM)s] grant of jurisdictionâ"that is,if their actions cannot be described as anticompetitive, unfair, or deceptiveâ"then the conduct should not
be banned in the first place.â510 And the transparency rule that we announce today should allay any
concerns about the ambiguity of ISP commitments,511 by requiring ISPs to disclose if the ISPs block or
throttle legal content. Finally, we expect that any attempt by ISPs to undermine the openness of the
Internet would be resisted by consumers and edge providers.512 We also observe that all states have laws
proscribing deceptive trade practices.513
AKA : FTC should take care of it, and Transparency rules should be in place.
No Throttling ? Prior paragraph, page 81 (para. 141).
Again, it seems clear that the FCC here is not saying "No Net Neutrality" as people are attempting to depict this order as. They are simply saying that it should be taken care of by the FTC, as it was prior to 2015, and successfully at that.
The Comcast Bit Torrent case often sighed by the "FCC should enforce Net Neutrali
Re: (Score:2)
Net Neutrality, is an easy set of rules to follow. Treat every packet like any other one.
Getting rid of Net Neutrality opens the door for a bunch of laws and complex sets of regulations. How far is too far, can a competitors website be blocked entirely, or slowed down to a point where it takes hours to load? If an ISP is unfairly treating someone, would this be considered a violation of free speech. Then you have truth in advertising so if they advertise 1gbs speed, and that is only via premium content pr
Re: (Score:2)
In short if you want government out of your internet, then you should support Net Neutrality, because without it, they will be a bunch of complex set of laws behind it.
The problem is that the 2015 are already much more than the 3 "Bright line rules" of Net Neutrality. They already are a bunch of complex set of "not even laws" (which is another issue with them, they literally are just agency regulations, never codified as actual law, which is why the FCC can now just repeal them).
Want actual Net Neutrality ? Codify the 3 Bright line rules into Consumer Protection law. By the Legislative branch. You know, the proper way to do it. Shoehorning Title II unto ISPs with all
Role reversal for a change (Score:2)
Re: Role reversal for a change (Score:1)
No, he's referencing that the head of the FCC is an Indian (from India, not NA native)
India has the best laws in the world. (Score:2)
What it chooses to enforce is so haphazard.
And it enforces it using a highly corrupt insanely inefficient bureaucracy
Still it manages to be a sort of functioning democracy. No doubt it is very bad. But given the circumstances, it is way better than one would expect.