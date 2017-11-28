Firms Team Up On Hybrid Electric Plane Technology (bbc.com) 13
An anonymous reader shares a report: Airbus, Rolls-Royce and Siemens are to develop hybrid electric engine plane technology as part of a push towards cleaner aviation. The E-Fan X programme will first put an electric engine with three jet engines on a BAe 146 aircraft. The firms want to fly a demonstrator version of the plane by 2020, with a commercial application by 2030. Firms are racing to develop electric engines for planes after pressure from the EU to cut aviation pollution. Each of the partners in the programme will be investing tens of millions of pounds, they said on a press call. The firms are developing hybrid technology because fully electric commercial flights are currently out of reach, a spokeswoman said.
It's good to invest in research in this area, but the laws of diminishing returns are pretty harsh with aviation. Having a turbine powered generator to provide power for an electric turboprop is a lot of extra complexity (and components to fail) just to pick up a very small amount of efficiency (IE burning less jet fuel).
While it is certainly good to have figured out the technology involved in electric engines, it will require a revolutionary new battery technology that has vastly better energy density than
so it seems odd they need cooling equipment.
You still need a way to transfer the heat from where it is generated to the nice, cold heat sink. As a simple thought experiment, a motor operating in a thermos isn't really going to care much about the outside temperature - you need a way to get the heat from the motor to the air outside the thermos. Obviously you won't purposely insulate the aircraft motor, but the principle is the same.
Think about the amount of power dissipated... a 2 MW motor - even if 99% efficient - is going to dissipate 20 kW of heat
There are things it could be useful for-- added takeoff thrust, taxiing, regenerative drag rather than just using flaps, etc. The added takeoff thrust could reduce engine wear significantly, and by extension near-airport pollution.
Diminishing returns for sure, but a few well selected points could be worthwhile with today's battery technology.
The firms are developing hybrid technology because fully electric commercial flights are currently out of reach.
And sadly likely to remain so. Two problems. One is that the energy and power density of current battery tech simply isn't there. Batteries are much too heavy currently. The other is that there is no current way to fly a plane at speeds comparable to a jet engine without throwing some material out the back of the aircraft. This means some form of fossil fuel based propulsion for the foreseeable future. While we might be able to get to a propeller driven electric plane for some commercial applications,
"The turbine powering the generator will run on jet fuel and provide power for the electric engine."
Ok, but with the inherent loses in that cycle why not just put the turbine directly on the wing and , err , call it a jet engine?
Hybrid cars are good in cities compared to ICE engines where's there's lot of stop start and fuel isn't wasted idling. They utterly suck on long journeys at a constant speed which is essentially what aircraft do. I really don't get the point of this unless its just to test the syste
