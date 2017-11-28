Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Google AI

Google Can Tell if Someone Is Looking at Your Phone Over Your Shoulder

Posted by msmash
Dave Gershgorn, writing for Quartz: At the Neural Information Processing Systems conference in Long Beach, California, next week, Google researchers Hee Jung Ryu and Florian Schroff will present a project they're calling an electronic screen protector, where a Google Pixel phone uses its front-facing camera and eye-detecting artificial intelligence to detect whether more than one person is looking at the screen. An unlisted, but public video by Ryu shows the software interrupting a Google messaging app to display a camera view, with the peeking perpetrator identified and given a Snapchat-esque vomit rainbow. Ryu and Schroff claim the system works with different lighting conditions and poses, and can recognize a person's gaze in 2 milliseconds. Ostensibly, this AI software is able to work so quickly because it's being run on the phone, rather than sent for processing on the company's powerful cloud servers.

Google Can Tell if Someone Is Looking at Your Phone Over Your Shoulder

  • Wow that was hard.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      Sunglasses even when I'm using my own phone. It's only a matter of time before we see apps demanding access to the camera so that they can detect "eyes-on-ads". That'll be a sad day.

    • People wearing sunglasses still look like intruders, so the alarm will still go off.

  • 1) to charge extra when more than one person watches netflix?
    2) to do targeted advertising based on who is looking?
    3) to pause commercials if I look away until I face the screen again?
    4) to pause ads if the other person looks away, to make sure they see the ads too?

    5) to pause the video if I look away.

    6) to black out your screen any time someone else happens to look at it. great if you to don't want your bf/gf/wife/husband to see the text messages your sending... not so great if you are trying to *show* him

  • So, what they're really saying is what we already suspected - google devices are always spying on you, now it's visual and they are identifying what's happening in the background.
    • Rest easy

      it's being run on the phone, rather than sent for processing on the company's powerful cloud servers.

      Although I am sure this means: "it's being run on the phone before being sent to the company for further processing".

  • Maybe blurring the screen? The example in the TFA isn't great and it implies when there is an eavesdropper, a view of the user and the highlighted image of the person looking over their shoulder comes into view.

    I'm thinking that if the display is truly horrific and/or ruins the user experience, the phone's owner will probably disable the feature.

  • Like we need more facial recognition in the world... Just wait until people realize that devices like this involuntarily collect biometrics on everyone in things like group selfies and family photos. No fancy Facebook code required this time, just a new smart phone. It's not coincidence that Apple made a new video and image format. They'll have facial recognition exif data in key frames inside videos based on what it knows from your photos. Then, your YouTube and Facebook uploads get to collect that data.

  • Another problem that 1% had, and that no one wanted solved, especially by a solution with a huge cost: no one will be looking over my shoulder when my battery is dead.

  • I can think of several low-tech approaches that will accomplish the same thing, just as fast, as probably more reliably. This is mostly one of that we-are-doing-it-because-we-can kind of things.

  • How did we get here, I wonder?

    I can remember when GMail first came out and they were scanning the messages for spam. Everyone thought it was creepy, and an invasion of privacy, and maybe we shouldn't be using GMail for our personal messages...

    ...but Google said it only correlates words, it doesn't interpret the *meaning* of the text, and your privacy is safe. E-mail is unencrypted when it goes out over the net, by the way, you have no expectation of privacy.

    Fast forward and we have Twitter and Facebook rea

