'You Had to Be There': As Technologies Change Ever Faster, the Knowledge of Obsolete Things Becomes Ever Sweeter (theatlantic.com) 52
Alexis C. Madrigal, writing for The Atlantic: There's a question going around on Twitter, courtesy of the writer Matt Whitlock: "Without revealing your actual age, what's something you remember that if you told a younger person they wouldn't understand?" This simple query has received, at this date, 18,000 responses. Here is just a tiny selection: A/S/L, pagers, manual car windows, "be kind, please rewind", "Waiting by the radio for my song to come on so I could record it on a cassette tape", floppy disks, the smell of purple mimeograph ink, WordPerfect, busy signals, paper maps, Winamp, smoking in the hospital, the card catalogue. Our favorite response, "The remote to change the channel on the TV was attached to a box that was attached to the TV", which elicited a response, "What about the remote that was really a clicker... In that it clicked like a frog toy",
Luckilly, Archive.Org is on the case [archive.org]!


No one called it a CRT TV, It was just the TV, or sometime Tube
CRT TV at the time was almost a redundant statement.
Actually the Idea of having your TV hooked up to your computer as its monitor was a thing, then monitors were a separate thing, then today we hook them back to our computers again. However if you were a kid of the 1990's seeing a computer, with an embedded keyboard, hooked up to a TV. Was considered old tech.
Until a few years ago, my parents were still using a 16" CRT TV with a built in VCR player. Really looked quite Space 1999'ish with the square 4:3 aspect ratio. Still have a memory of seeing those monochrome globe TV sets along with a sphere chair and thinking that would be so cool for my room.
(Apparently, the fibreglass chipped really easily so they broke quickly)
Re: (Score:2)
The deluxe TV sets the 60s-70s kept a small bit of electricity going to the TV tube. That way, they were instant-on. Plus, they had a lot of manual adjustements (vertical hold, etc.)
Really? (Score:2)
Pagers: doctors and first responders still use them. Some work via satellite, meaning there are no network dead spots.
Pretty sure I've been in a car with manual windows (and manual transmission, even!) in the last year.
Busy signals? Pretty common when calling a business -- once there's a call on call waiting and one on the line, 3rd caller gets a busy.
Paper maps -- maybe road maps aren't as common, but any hiker typically gets a paper maps of a park, and maps of buildings like museums are often given out.
Re: (Score:2)
once there's a call on call waiting and one on the line, 3rd caller gets a busy.
Multiple lines and a PBX are cheap these days. It's almost a rounding error among the other typical expenses.
You can even do VoIP with a virtual PBX to avoid an upfront capex.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Flying without passport? (Score:2)
Technology my tail! What about things changed by our caring, loving, and omniscient government? When traveling — by air or train — without registering with authorities was possible? When being mistreated at the airport would cause the mistreater to be disciplined, rather than the victim — arrested [copblock.org]?
When one could buy health insurance for about $140/month (just over $200 in today's money)? Remember?..
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty easy to take the train without ID in the US -- just buy Amtrak tickets using a pre-paid credit card. If you go up to the window, they might ask for ID -- last time, I pulled out an expired university ID just to fuck with the guy and he grunted something and sold me the ticket. I've never been asked for ID on the train itself.
Commuter trains never ask for ID, nor would it really be possible for them to do so due to time constraints.
Re: (Score:2)
I have. Conductors do not have to ask for it, but may choose to — at their sole discretion. And you must comply or they can call police and kick you off the train at the next stop.
Just [cnn.com] you [motherjones.com] wait [buses.org].
Re: (Score:2)
Rotary dial on a party line... (Score:2)
Oh yea, I lived that one. It was one step up from the crank, talk to the switchboard operator thing...
Re: (Score:3)
"Number please....."
Re: (Score:2)
I've used a manual phone as recently as the late 1990s. It didn't have a crank -- you picked it up and waited for the operator to go on the line. It looked like a normal 1970s desk phone with no dial.
Granted, this was in a rural part of Eastern Europe, not North America.
Believe it or not (Score:2)
There was a time when a President of the USA accepting money from foreign governments was serious enough that he'd at least try to hide it.
Re: (Score:2)
There was a time when a President of the USA accepting money from foreign governments was serious enough that he'd at least try to hide it.
So do you have evidence of a US President accepting money from a foreign government?
Reel to reel magnetic tape (Score:2)
At a previous job, we used to get NOAA ocean data on tape. Along with the tape came a piece of paper telling you what the header and record sizes were on that tape because none of it was standardized - the (FORTRAN) program I'd written to read the tape had to be tweaked each time.
remote (Score:1)
I WAS the remote, you insensitive clod!
Re: (Score:2)
Walk your doggie and ride your bicycle. Everything else is banned.
Oh, and "leaded or unleaded."
My life was those... (Score:2)
BananaCom, ICQ, Powwow, The Palace, Tsunami, connecting to BBSs after midnight to download
.mod songs, Dr. Sbaitso, Fantavision.... I could go on and on
Tube checker at the drug store (Score:2)
Every month or two, it seemed, when the TV started having problems, my Dad and I would take all of its glass tubes out of their sockets and take them down to the drug store or hardware store to test them. Usually, we found one that was weak or bad, and bought a replacement on the spot. My Dad preferred RCA tubes, but I liked the look of the Philips boxes better. We took them all home and put them back into the TV. It always worked after we did that. A couple of times, while I was still in grade school, I wa
Paying a toll in person... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Communities will only eliminate the cash option if they want to totally discourage tourism by automobile.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, we're already doing this by Draconian border rules for tourists to the US.
This being said, availability of cash payment options is one of the benefits of illegal immigration in the US. As long as there's an "unbanked" population, cash won't entirely disappear, especially not in areas that have a large such population.
Oh, boy.. (Score:1)
I remember
... .. No Internet at all, browsing through library cards to find information... .. Having to decide which city to call long distance to connect to CompuServe... .. logging into the Library of congress to look up things via telnet... .. Listening to the modem connect sounds... .. being disconnected from all that, because grandma picked up the phone in the other room... .. dialling on a rotary phone... .. trying (and failing) to transit C64 datasette tapes via a phone line... .. Damn, I'm old.
Re: (Score:2)
My parents' remote control (Score:3)
Punchcards and dial-up (Score:2)
(1) Programming was done on a typewriter (a what?) like device that punched holes into paper cards, one line per card, or a paper tape, that you fed into another machine, etc
... (Note: I still have an actual, regular, typewriter at home.)
(2) The term "dial-up" meant you manually dialed the phone -- on a phone with an actual dial -- then put the receiver into a device when you heard the wobble tone. (Pro Tip: You could also dial the phone by quickly pressing/releasing the hook: 5 times for 5, pause, 3 t
