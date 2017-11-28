'Break Up Google and Facebook If You Ever Want Innovation Again' (theregister.co.uk) 42
Hal_Porter shares a report from The Register: If the tech industry wants another wave of innovation to match the PC or the internet, Google and Facebook must be broken up, journalist and film producer Jonathan Taplin told an audience at University College London's Faculty of Law this week. He was speaking at an event titled Crisis in Copyright Policy: How the digital monopolies have cornered culture and what it means for all of us, where he credited the clampers put on Bell then IBM for helping to create the PC industry and the internet. Taplin told his audience that he'd been moved by the fate of his friend Levon Helm, The Band's drummer, who was forced to go back on the road in his sixties, after radiation therapy for cancer. Helm died broke. Today, Taplin points out, YouTube accounts for 57 per cent of all songs streamed over the internet, but thanks to a loophole returns just 13.5 per cent of revenue. "That's not a willing buyer-seller relationship," he said, referring to the UGC loophole that Google enjoys, one not available to Spotify or Apple Music. But it isn't just songwriters and musicians who are poorly paid. The average person "works for two hours a day for Mark Zuckerberg" generating a data profile. Taplin pointed out that Bell held patents on many technologies including the transistor, the laser and the solar cell, that it agreed to license, royalty free, as part of a 1956 consent decree.
Taplin saw history repeated with IBM. Under the 1956 (again) consent decree IBM was obliged to unbundle software from hardware in the 1960s. But competition authorities again opened up an investigation in 1969 which ran for 13 years. Caution made IBM ensure its first microcomputer, the IBM PC, launched in 1981, was an open platform. IBM chose three operating systems to run on the first PC but clearly favoured an outsider, from a tiny Seattle outfit originally called "Micro-Soft." Then Microsoft got the treatment. "Every 20 years we have this fight -- and we're about to have it again," Taplin told the audience. Antitrust was necessary "not because they're too big, but because there's no market solution" to Google and Facebook. The barriers to entry are now so high nobody is going bust open the ad duopoly. Taplin cited Snapchat an example of a company that tried to innovate, but refused to take Facebook's buyout offer. Facebook has simply copied its features.
They were. What kind of retarded argument is that?
The complexity of an invention doesn't correlate to it's value.
For example, the wheel... You fucking imbecile.
They were. What kind of retarded argument is that?
The complexity of an invention doesn't correlate to it's value.
For example, the wheel... You fucking imbecile.
Radial tires capable of exceeding 200MPH are quite complex designs which also happen to be considerably more expensive than carving stone circles, you fucking moron.
As far as innovation, there's nothing mind-blowing about entertaining simpletons addicted to fucking Snapchat or any other clone of idiotware.
Taplin cited Snapchat an example of a company that tried to innovate, but refused to take Facebook's buyout offer. Facebook has simply copied its features.
If someone can put you out of business simply by copying what you are doing, maybe it means you're a shit company who isn't doing it very well.
Microsoft looked like this too (Score:3)
Today we laugh at Microsoft. From the days of calling Linux cancer, it is adding Linux subsystem for Windows and porting MSOffice for free for Chromebooks below 10 inch screens.
So let us be more cautious.
Hey, we broke up Ma Bell and that worked! Oh, wait...
If you held 100 shares of Ma Bell stock prior to the breakup and reinvested the dividends from the Baby Bells until 2002 (when the Bloomberg article was written), ~$6,000 would turn into ~$50,000. With many of the Baby Bells merging back into bigger Millenial Bells today, I'm not sure if you would have more or less money after 15 years.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2002-07-07/ma-bells-extended-family [bloomberg.com]
Eventually people will realize eth and btc are just tulips.
Microsoft's dominance in the PC market was never really dislodged. Its also still quite a profitable business. Its just not something "cool" that people are talking about anymore.
What happened, was that new markets opened up where "Windows compatibility" was no longer relevant. As such, Apple and Google went in and took up the positions of "the Microsoft" and "the Apple" respectively. (with the only difference being that, this time, Apple grabbed just enough high-margin marketshare to get taken more serious
That same song & dance (Score:2)
My thoughts exactly.
We were so worried about Microsoft back in the '90s, even The Simpsons had to parody it in an episode [wikipedia.org]. The highlights can be watched here [youtube.com] and here [youtube.com], on YouTube, no less.
Microsoft is still around, of course. But when they stopped innovating, innovation didn't stop. Others just took over.
Re: Microsoft looked like this too (Score:2)
I came to post exactly the same thought - there's a reason for the old saying "The bigger they are, the harder they fall". I worry that if you break up either Google or Facebook the parts might be stronger than the whole and more destructive.
I also think we may see early signs of Google's fading a bit already, what with Amazon totally stealing the show on home assistants. Google's assistant is more powerful but I'll bet people use it less than Alexa, and it's less branded - a friend of mine has a Motorola
Yes, and it took legal action for that to happen. Just as it will take legal action to take Google and Facebook down a peg. There is no 'market solution'. Monopolies are monopolies, and it takes outside forces to break them up.
In any case, although MS seems somewhat neutered now, it did tremendous damage in those years...
Today we laugh at Microsoft.
"We" apparently being the small percentage of consumers and businesses who don't continue to belly up to the bar and buy whatever MSFT's next rendition of reality happens to be.
15 years ago the vast majority of desktops ran Microsoft's operating systems. Microsoft Office was dominant and virtually everyone felt obliged to exchange editable documents in its formats.
Today that hasn't actually changed. Microsoft was unable to move its monopoly to the new portable computing markets, but desktops remain the dominant computing platform, and Microsoft continues to dominate it.
What is arguable is that the interventions multiple governments took part in may have at least made sure Mic
Um, Fuck Yeah? (Score:3)
Alphabet/Facebook are months beyond needing to be taken down a peg, too bad government works in years/decades while FB/A work in months.
We have everything but the science behind it. (Score:1)
Every automation is an amputation. Never forget that.
Taxing global companies more in one country simply makes them move revenue through other countries.
It would be hard enough to just get consistency in the OECD countries, let alone the rest of the world.
Google and Apple far worse than Microsoft (Score:1)
Gab documented the heck out of their interactions with both companies when trying to get their app approved. Google was better than Apple, but in the end they decided to pull it because racist language is tolerated on Gab, even though Twitter is littered with SJW-approved racism like blacks calling for violent crimes and even genocide against whites. Apple was just ridiculous; they at one point even hunted down bad language and were like "well, we found this one guy posting a few racist words so this is cle
As the new SJW backed social media becomes global every other nations laws and traditions, faiths get considered by the SJW.
The freedom of speech and after speech was replaced by SJW demanding to ban accounts, users and then report people to their governments.
Just for speech.
Dont mention a new movie in a negative way or accounts banned.
Search terms
Google I see (Score:2)
But Facebook? Innovation? Really?
What you see as a Facebook user is just a tiny part of the business. Still, new features are added all the time. The talk these days is about suicide prevention. Face recognition seems like a cool thing to do from an average user point of view. Fake news is supposedly fixed or reduced now. Shadow profiles and user tracking may rival some three letter agencies.
Alphabet innovation these
I like Google, but I think they've lost the ability to execute. I find their products are increasingly half-baked (e.g. podcasts in Google Music) and getting flakier over time (e.g. Chromecast).
Consider how many years old their successful products are at this point.
Snapchat (Score:2)
"Facebook has simply copied its features."
Yeah... maybe the bar for what we call innovation has gotten a bit ridiculously low. Real innovation takes more than a weekend and a case of Mountain Dew for a competitor to copy.
What's the feature set that will take longer for Facebook to reproduce than for you to get even 100 million users (where "even" is used to indicate in comparison to facebook's size, not to indicate that it's a small number)? Heck, it's hard to imagine the feature set that will take Facebook longer to reproduce than it took for their competitor to get as many total users as Facebook uses as an internal test group.
Anti trust is fraud (Score:1)
In 1992 the great sin which brought the wrath of government and popular judgement against it was the inclusion of a web browser and multimedia software in standard operating system packages. For free. Google is largely free or marginal in cost. Google's parent company is leading the charge into super discounted medical devices for chronic issues. Facebook is free. I don't know what altruistic endeavors Facebook is involved in but they shouldn't have to justify their existence beyond the great demand which e