'Break Up Google and Facebook If You Ever Want Innovation Again' (theregister.co.uk) 42

Posted by BeauHD from the tech-giants dept.
Hal_Porter shares a report from The Register: If the tech industry wants another wave of innovation to match the PC or the internet, Google and Facebook must be broken up, journalist and film producer Jonathan Taplin told an audience at University College London's Faculty of Law this week. He was speaking at an event titled Crisis in Copyright Policy: How the digital monopolies have cornered culture and what it means for all of us, where he credited the clampers put on Bell then IBM for helping to create the PC industry and the internet. Taplin told his audience that he'd been moved by the fate of his friend Levon Helm, The Band's drummer, who was forced to go back on the road in his sixties, after radiation therapy for cancer. Helm died broke. Today, Taplin points out, YouTube accounts for 57 per cent of all songs streamed over the internet, but thanks to a loophole returns just 13.5 per cent of revenue. "That's not a willing buyer-seller relationship," he said, referring to the UGC loophole that Google enjoys, one not available to Spotify or Apple Music. But it isn't just songwriters and musicians who are poorly paid. The average person "works for two hours a day for Mark Zuckerberg" generating a data profile. Taplin pointed out that Bell held patents on many technologies including the transistor, the laser and the solar cell, that it agreed to license, royalty free, as part of a 1956 consent decree.

Taplin saw history repeated with IBM. Under the 1956 (again) consent decree IBM was obliged to unbundle software from hardware in the 1960s. But competition authorities again opened up an investigation in 1969 which ran for 13 years. Caution made IBM ensure its first microcomputer, the IBM PC, launched in 1981, was an open platform. IBM chose three operating systems to run on the first PC but clearly favoured an outsider, from a tiny Seattle outfit originally called "Micro-Soft." Then Microsoft got the treatment. "Every 20 years we have this fight -- and we're about to have it again," Taplin told the audience. Antitrust was necessary "not because they're too big, but because there's no market solution" to Google and Facebook. The barriers to entry are now so high nobody is going bust open the ad duopoly. Taplin cited Snapchat an example of a company that tried to innovate, but refused to take Facebook's buyout offer. Facebook has simply copied its features.

  • Microsoft looked like this too (Score:3)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Tuesday November 28, 2017 @09:15PM (#55641231) Journal
    Just 15 years ago we were wringing our hands about Win-Tel stranglehold and how it was impossible for innovation to happen. How Microsoft making a vague announcement about some vaporware made venture capital disappear for fledgling companies. How it bundled and coerced PC makers to shut Netscape out and drove it to bankruptcy. How WordPerfect's painstakingly assembled drivers for every damned obscure printer in the world was taken away in one fell swoop by making every printer conform to Microsoft driver spec.

    Then ...

    Today we laugh at Microsoft. From the days of calling Linux cancer, it is adding Linux subsystem for Windows and porting MSOffice for free for Chromebooks below 10 inch screens.

    So let us be more cautious.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Octorian ( 14086 )

      Microsoft's dominance in the PC market was never really dislodged. Its also still quite a profitable business. Its just not something "cool" that people are talking about anymore.

      What happened, was that new markets opened up where "Windows compatibility" was no longer relevant. As such, Apple and Google went in and took up the positions of "the Microsoft" and "the Apple" respectively. (with the only difference being that, this time, Apple grabbed just enough high-margin marketshare to get taken more serious

    • My thoughts exactly.

      We were so worried about Microsoft back in the '90s, even The Simpsons had to parody it in an episode [wikipedia.org]. The highlights can be watched here [youtube.com] and here [youtube.com], on YouTube, no less.

      Microsoft is still around, of course. But when they stopped innovating, innovation didn't stop. Others just took over.

    • I came to post exactly the same thought - there's a reason for the old saying "The bigger they are, the harder they fall". I worry that if you break up either Google or Facebook the parts might be stronger than the whole and more destructive.

      I also think we may see early signs of Google's fading a bit already, what with Amazon totally stealing the show on home assistants. Google's assistant is more powerful but I'll bet people use it less than Alexa, and it's less branded - a friend of mine has a Motorola

      • On the flip side of that, every major phone brand, particularly Samsung, Google and Apple, all have photo/email/sms/cloud apps, but moving from one to the other is a pain in the a**, so most people pick a brand and just stick with it. In this case competition looks good on paper but in reality it's vendor lock-in.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sgage ( 109086 )

      Yes, and it took legal action for that to happen. Just as it will take legal action to take Google and Facebook down a peg. There is no 'market solution'. Monopolies are monopolies, and it takes outside forces to break them up.

      In any case, although MS seems somewhat neutered now, it did tremendous damage in those years...

    • Today we laugh at Microsoft.

      "We" apparently being the small percentage of consumers and businesses who don't continue to belly up to the bar and buy whatever MSFT's next rendition of reality happens to be.

      • I laugh at any fears that I had that Microsoft was out to get me and Microsoft would somehow be the death of me.

    • 15 years ago the vast majority of desktops ran Microsoft's operating systems. Microsoft Office was dominant and virtually everyone felt obliged to exchange editable documents in its formats.

      Today that hasn't actually changed. Microsoft was unable to move its monopoly to the new portable computing markets, but desktops remain the dominant computing platform, and Microsoft continues to dominate it.

      What is arguable is that the interventions multiple governments took part in may have at least made sure Mic

  • Um, Fuck Yeah? (Score:3)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Tuesday November 28, 2017 @09:24PM (#55641265)
    Took AT&T years to get the government's attention, but once it got broken up things took off. I remember in, shit, 80/81 I bought a GE flipphone I could plug into my phone outlet. I paid something like $80 for it, and didn't have to pay AT&T $10/month for a regular phone. Kept that damned phone for a good 10-20 years, until I could replace it with a wireless phone.

    Alphabet/Facebook are months beyond needing to be taken down a peg, too bad government works in years/decades while FB/A work in months.
  • We know about portals, we know about time travel. We know the universe has unlimited energy. We know we can't get out of the game and that's the real reason we can't win or break even, because that would mean the game would end. Every life is it's own timeline. We just need to do the science behind it all. We are building ore and more intelligence to do all the work. Pretty soon those of us who aren't too stupid to live are going to want to sit back and watch the world burn.

  • Gab documented the heck out of their interactions with both companies when trying to get their app approved. Google was better than Apple, but in the end they decided to pull it because racist language is tolerated on Gab, even though Twitter is littered with SJW-approved racism like blacks calling for violent crimes and even genocide against whites. Apple was just ridiculous; they at one point even hunted down bad language and were like "well, we found this one guy posting a few racist words so this is cle

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      In the past it was all about OS and brand market share. What a person in the USA did on that network was protected by generations of expected US freedoms.
      As the new SJW backed social media becomes global every other nations laws and traditions, faiths get considered by the SJW.
      The freedom of speech and after speech was replaced by SJW demanding to ban accounts, users and then report people to their governments.
      Just for speech.

      Dont mention a new movie in a negative way or accounts banned.
      Search terms

  • But Facebook? Innovation? Really?

    • There is innovation for Facebook customers. Big data analysis is complex and costly. They even design their own servers.

      What you see as a Facebook user is just a tiny part of the business. Still, new features are added all the time. The talk these days is about suicide prevention. Face recognition seems like a cool thing to do from an average user point of view. Fake news is supposedly fixed or reduced now. Shadow profiles and user tracking may rival some three letter agencies.

      Alphabet innovation these

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )

      I like Google, but I think they've lost the ability to execute. I find their products are increasingly half-baked (e.g. podcasts in Google Music) and getting flakier over time (e.g. Chromecast).

      Consider how many years old their successful products are at this point.

  • "Facebook has simply copied its features."

    Yeah... maybe the bar for what we call innovation has gotten a bit ridiculously low. Real innovation takes more than a weekend and a case of Mountain Dew for a competitor to copy.

    • What's the feature set that will take longer for Facebook to reproduce than for you to get even 100 million users (where "even" is used to indicate in comparison to facebook's size, not to indicate that it's a small number)? Heck, it's hard to imagine the feature set that will take Facebook longer to reproduce than it took for their competitor to get as many total users as Facebook uses as an internal test group.

  • In 1992 the great sin which brought the wrath of government and popular judgement against it was the inclusion of a web browser and multimedia software in standard operating system packages. For free. Google is largely free or marginal in cost. Google's parent company is leading the charge into super discounted medical devices for chronic issues. Facebook is free. I don't know what altruistic endeavors Facebook is involved in but they shouldn't have to justify their existence beyond the great demand which e

