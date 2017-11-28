Three Quarters of Android Apps Track Users With Third Party Tools, Says Study (theguardian.com) 9
A study by French research organization Exodus Privacy and Yale University's Privacy Lab analyzed the mobile apps for the signatures of 25 known trackers and found that more than three in four Android apps contain at least one third-party "tracker." The Guardian reports: Among the apps found to be using some sort of tracking plugin were some of the most popular apps on the Google Play Store, including Tinder, Spotify, Uber and OKCupid. All four apps use a service owned by Google, called Crashlytics, that primarily tracks app crash reports, but can also provide the ability to "get insight into your users, what they're doing, and inject live social content to delight them." Other less widely-used trackers can go much further. One cited by Yale is FidZup, a French tracking provider with technology that can "detect the presence of mobile phones and therefore their owners" using ultrasonic tones. FidZup says it no-longer uses that technology, however, since tracking users through simple wifi networks works just as well.
99% of Americans commit terrorist atrocities. (Score:2)
A study has found that 99% of Americans have a phone, which although normally used for regular communication, can be used to organise terrorist activities.
Breaking news (Score:2)
Tinder, Spotify, Uber and OKCupid, all applications that provide location-aware content may track your location!
Not a prob ... (Score:2)
Go to the apps in Settings and deny all that shit.
yvw
My Apps (Score:2)
I have a flashlight app from a security company that promises it is safe. I have my bank's app, which I'm sure is safe. I have 3 apps from online job sites, which I trust to be safe. And, finally, I have 2 network/wifi analyzer apps, which I trust to be safe.
As for apps that seem like they would want to spy on my as much as possible, I don't have any installed. Ones like Tindr, Uber, and OKCupid. So I don't really worry about apps tracking me.
Re: (Score:2)
What network wifi/analyzers are you using? The ones I've tried have been pretty much garbage, and the free versions are stuffed to the brim with ads and while the ads go away if you pay, I'm not sure I'd trust that any other tracking did.
"I have my bank's app, which I'm sure is safe."
I'm absolutely sure its not malware. I'm a lot less sure that they aren't tracking us more than they need to be, especially as the app from my bank is an ad vector for several of the banks services, so they are likely using tracking and analytics and telemetry to target and