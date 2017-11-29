HDMI 2.1 Is Here With 10K and Dynamic HDR Support (engadget.com) 25
Swapna Krishna reports via Engadget: Back in January, the HDMI Forum unveiled its new specifications for the HDMI connector, called HDMI 2.1. Now, that HDMI specification is available to all HDMI 2.0 adopters. It's backwards compatible with all previous HDMI specifications. The focus of HDMI 2.1 is on higher video bandwidth; it supports 48 GB per second with a new backwards-compatible ultra high speed HDMI cable. It also supports faster refresh rates for high video resolution -- 60 Hz for 8K and 120 Hz for 4K. The standard also supports Dynamic HDR and resolutions up to 10K for commercial and specialty use. This new version of the HDMI specification also introduces an enhanced refresh rate that gamers will appreciate. VRR, or Variable Refresh Rate, reduces, or in some cases eliminates, lag for smoother gameplay, while Quick Frame Transport (QFT) reduces latency. Quick Media Switching, or QMS, reduces the amount of blank-screen wait time while switching media. HDMI 2.1 also includes Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), which automatically sets the ideal latency for the smoothest viewing experience.
Just good old ARM (Macrovision).
Why celebrate? (Score:3)
I think that _you_ missed the point. When the existing standards have bandwidth requirements that are beyond the ability of content providers to distribute and there is virtually no planned upgrade path, further upgrades to that standard are of little/no use.
Celebrate because: (Score:3)
Sure, I like innovation but most television providers still deliver their content at 720p. The Verizon FiOS install guy quietly admitted to Verizon only offering HD content at 720p. Why in the sam hill would I pony up the money for a 10K TV when content is nowhere near ready.
Which is a pity for those who consume through that archaic model. There's all sorts of alternative methods of consuming media and many offer 4k content, for far cheaper than cable. That said, HDMI 2.1 has as much to do with cable TV and TV resolution as USB2 or 3 does.
I assume that, if you're asking why you would pony for a 10k TV, you either don't fall into the commercial category, or you didn't RTFS? I'm assuming the latter because you completely glazed over all of the other benefits.
4K command line (Score:3)
What's the point of a 4K command line, anyway?
A whole bunch of them at once without overlap. Or *gasp* maybe doing something else at the same time. I know, crazy right?
I can see the standard being useful so that we allow for this situation. It means that if someone does want to make a VR ball, then they just need to think about the display; the generation hardware simply needs to be able to output at that speed. I'm sure some high end off-the-shelf hardware maxes out the specs of HDMI 2.0.
So...Monster was right after all? (Score:2)
That sounds like an ad for one of those $200 directional Monster cables. Or $10,000 AudioQuest Ethernet [hothardware.com] cables.
Gold Plated (Score:1)
Does it required the connectors to be gold-plated for faster throughput?
Does it required the connectors to be gold-plated for faster throughput?
No, there's a new precious metal used these days to maximize the speed of marketing throughput.
They call it "bitcoin".