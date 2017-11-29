Andy Rubin Takes Leave From Essential as Probe Into 'Inappropriate' Google Relationship Goes Public, Report Claims (theverge.com) 49
An anonymous reader shares a report: Essential founder and CEO Andy Rubin has taken a leave of absence from his new company for "personal reasons" following a report on the circumstances of his 2014 departure from Google. According to The Information, Rubin left Google shortly after an investigation found that he had maintained an "inappropriate relationship" with a woman who worked under him and filed a complaint to HR. The nature of that relationship isn't detailed in the report, and Rubin's spokesperson Mike Sitrick denies the connection. "Any relationship that Mr. Rubin had while at Google was consensual," Sitrick tells The Information. "Mr. Rubin was never told by Google that he engaged in any misconduct while at Google and he did not, either while at Google or since." Rubin is said to have told Essential employees of his leave of absence on Monday after The Information informed Sitrick of its story.
Re: Ho Hum (Score:2)
He had a consensual relationship with someone. He was deemed to have never interacted inappropriately or caused any harassment. Their relationship violated a company policy that saw him requested to part. This isnâ(TM)t sexual harassment. You people on a witch hunt are going to seriously screw up a lot of lives before you finally stop this. It helps to read.
Re: Ho Hum (Score:5, Insightful)
"a woman who worked under him and filed a complaint to HR."
Sounds like there's probably some disagreement about whether it was a mutual relationship or not. If it was just a violation of company policy, the woman wouldn't exactly be lining up to report it herself.
Both outcomes are plausible, Rubin claiming it was mutual to save his reputation despite it not being harassment, or a sour end to a consensual relationship that caused the woman to file a complaint and screw things up for Rubin.
We have about 0 data to go on to make an intelligent call here.
Don't blame her (Score:2)
"a woman who worked under him and filed a complaint to HR."
She was expected to work at the same time! Now that is unreasonable
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
He had a consensual relationship with someone.
Who was his subordinate. Forget whether or not that's ethical for a minute: it's a fucking stupid move. A CEO having a relationship with an employee = a big liability and terrible PR.
If Rubin had decided "Hey, we don't need to secure user data," what would slashdot's response be? Probably that he shouldn't be in charge of anything beyond a mop.
That's the level of stupidity we're dealing with here.
If you're defending this moronic decision, I have to ask why. Is it because it involves a personal fant
GO DOWN IN FLAMES (Score:1)
All these psychopaths that have been publicly outed in the last few weeks are a GREAT BEGINNING !!
Let's clean up the human race and put these predators in jail!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"Are you now, or have you ever been, a member of the predator party?"
Women are becoming a liability . (Score:1)
Hiring a woman these days seems to have become a liability for a company. Why on earth a company would expose itself to potential problems is behind my understanding.
Re: (Score:1)
If you don't hire women, the government will fuck you up the ass because you're not allowed to make good business decisions.
Re: (Score:1)
you can reduce the damage with psy evaluation . My guess it's pretty easy to pinpoint those women that are more prone to screem sexual harassment just if you look at them, and those more sane and able to related to males . Not saying that all males are saints, but it seems to me that nowadays the best course of action for anybody that cares about his carreer is to avoid any contact with their females coworkers. It's not safe to talk to a women on the work place.
Color me shocked (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Of course, that may be the case, but the fact remains that the woman reported it, which indicates either:
-She did *not* find him attractive and was uncomfortable with unwelcome advances he was making
-It was a consensual relationship that ended very badly, and she wanted to punish him through work
Calling it an 'inappropriate relationship' is a nice neutral way of getting rid of the problem without having to weigh in on who is telling the truth and who is lying.
Why is it on Slashdot? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Andy Rubin is one of the biggest names in tech. This is essentially the downfall of Essential. It won't survive this.
How will this affect the price of my 1986 Andy Rubin rookie year tech collector's card?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
The scandal angle I don’t care to read here, but hearing that a famous founder of a company is “taking a leave of absence” just a few weeks after the launch of their much-hyped device? That’s news for nerds, since it’s a klaxon call for anyone still working at Essential to abandon ship, and it’s a signal to the rest of us that Essential is essentially done at this point.
Re: (Score:2)
You should go and make your own news site, with hookers, and blackjack!
Re: (Score:2)
Because 'Essential' had basically one big selling point for it: From the big Android guy formerly of Google. Without that, all that venture capital will stall out and the company is pretty well doomed, as they don't have a sustainable business model yet and need the investment to keep going.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
2018, Year of the Women
That sounds more fun than the year of the Linux Desktop
You can't have your cake and eat it too (Score:2)
Feminists and feminism-inclined women want to be on all sides of the issue in a "heads we win, tails you lose" way. Don't believe me? Consider two facts about male-female interaction and how they approach them:
Office time:
1. Closing the door is dangerous.
2. Not closing the door is sexist because it makes her feel less comfortable having an honest discussion.
3. Women are always to be given the benefit of the doubt when they say something happened.
4. Behind a closed door it's impossible, short of secretly rec
Re: (Score:2)
Moral of the story: women get a total free pass short of sexually assaulting barely legal interns in full view of corporate counsel.
Leave your twisted fantasies out of this.
It has long been good advice to keep your social and professional lives separate. For many reasons.
Re: (Score:2)