Windows 10 Now on 600 Million Active Devices (geekwire.com) 52
Windows 10 has found its way onto 600 million active devices, says CEO Satya Nadella. From a report: CEO Satya Nadella referenced the new number for the first time moments ago at the company's annual shareholders meeting. The number is up from the 500 million devices touted by Microsoft earlier this year, but it's still well short of the company's original goal of 1 billion Windows 10 devices within two to three years of its 2015 release.
Good leadership at the helm... (Score:3, Informative)
It can't be understated how good of a job MS has done with Win10 and the company's direction as a whole in the past few years. Placing Nadella at the helm, and getting rid of Balmer has been a real boon to the company. I know this probably makes me sound like a MS shill, but having spent multiple years in the Linux desktop scene, macOS, and windows, the current windows OS is by far the best OS I've ever used.
While the target of 1B devices might be a little bit of a pipe dream, they still have another year to hit their goal, and if they don't, it's not like it's even remotely a failure.
I still can't deny that Ubuntu 17.10 is very tempting though...
Yeah, the management of Herpes has also done a good job, it's not active on 3 billion humans...
Yep, you do sound like an MS shill. Stop it, it is embarrassing.
No, it's not embarrassing. They make a better desktop OS than Apple or any Linux desktop at the moment. I don't even view that as an "opinion." Having spent loads of time in all of them, it's just the current state of affairs.
Maybe if Apple gets their collective heads out of their rears, or if a Linux distro finally decides what it wants to be, that might change.
As far as price/utility, Ubuntu 17 is pretty good. It's free. It doesn't send my personal data outside my machine by default. It doesn't try to nudge me to use Microsoft's (or anyone else's) servers for storage of personal info.
And it comes with a decent (OK, not great) office suite, graphic edition, media software, etc, etc built in. What's really missing is an Outlook equivalent, but with web-based email solutions, this is less relevant. (Strictly for email, I connect Thunderbird to the uni Exchange
Sounds like you're quoting a bunch of ignorant drivel from the Vista days...
- It's extremely fast. It cold boots for me in 5 seconds after posting is complete. I'd also like to see your competing system run graphics intensive tasks using the latest and greatest graphics hardware and even have a chance of competing. "Slow" is about the stupidest and most ignorant claim about Windows 10 that I've ever heard.
- Installing software is a nightmare? I guess clicking an icon and clicking "Next" is too complex for s
Not everyone who tolerates Windows 10 is a corporate shill. For one thing, for anyone who has suffered through Windows 8.X, Windows 10 seems comparatively like the sound of angels, the taste of an expertly made macchiato and the feeling of deep carpeting beneath your feet. That's not shilling, that's just a tremendous feeling of relief.
Moreover, there's still some of us who's essential apps still run on Windows, and won't run well under Wine, at least not yet, and running individual apps in Virtualbox (a)
MS does better than Linux even when MS falls short (Score:1)
As a long time Linux user I find it pathetic how even when Microsoft falls short of their goal, they still manage to do so much better than the entire GNU/Linux community has managed to do.
Windows Vista, Windows 8, and even Windows 10 gave the GNU/Linux community great opportunities to get some significant market share. But instead of doing that, the GNU/Linux community screwed itself over with nonsense like GNOME 3, PulseAudio, NetworkManager, systemd, and Wayland.
The only success we've seen with the Linux
I'd leave M$ on the desktop in a heartbeat if my apps would work elsewhere in a reasonable fashion, and the laptop I take into the field runs Mint, but I nevertheless agree with you, especially about getting the heck rid of Balmer. And I have to admit other than persistently nagging me to use Cortana and Edge, (which I now understand can be turned off) Windows 10 isn't all that bad. Microsoft is (at least at the moment) acting like a company that realize that a balance must be maintained between the annoy
Had to give it away (Score:5, Insightful)
When that didn't work they forced it on you.
Same old tired gripe.
Not free as in freedom.
Not primarily free as in beer.
But mostly free as in herpes.
How is this malware running on 600 million machines?
Did the recently announced Microsoft Sets look like Windows will become another Chromebook?
And they still haven't gotten a clue (Score:5, Informative)
And the most important thing to remember is that if people had the choice of installing Windows 7 on new machines, the Win10 numbers wouldn't even be THAT high.
The only reason people are installing Windows 10 is because they have no choice. Not only is it not that particularly compelling, but there are so many downsides, that people are actively resisting using it.
I know I won't allow it at our company until we've implemented a full deployment plan including blocking all of Microsoft telemetry IP addresses, and set up a WSUS server with a VERY conservative update schedule. Microsoft has fucked up SO many updates, SO regularly, that they cannot be trusted. This probably also means we'll be forced to subscribe to their Windows 10 Enterprise nonsense since they removed so much of the GPO functionality from Pro.
Which Linux distro(s) will frequently and automatically try to install the sorts of malware you described during their normal update process?
Exactly.
Just let me *gasp* buy a valid Windows 7 key for $20 each (I don't even need a stupid USB nor DVD) and I'll immediately buy 6 copies just so I can stop with the shenanigans of deleting the WPA registry setting just to run indefinitely on my spare machines and VMs.
Active or activated? (Score:2)
What type of devices? (Score:1)
Xbox One, Windows Phone, Surface, various 3rd party tablets and netbooks, laptops, servers and virtual machines, IoT devices, Raspberry Pi...
That increases the numbers beyond what we would think of as a traditional Windows 10 application environment. It doesn't mean we can easily target those 600M active devices in any meaningful way.
https://winblogs.azureedge.net... [azureedge.net]
Microsoft loves to throw this graphic around but they're delusional if they think it's that simple.
34 million of them are currently updating (Score:3)
This problem has long since been fixed: https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]
MS always say this (Score:2)
Even with Vista and 8 they claimed each had 'sold better than any previous Windows version'.
Of course that will be the case given that
1) PC shipments increase globally with time
2) Most PC OEMs have a contract which says they must install an OS on each machine
It's the reason Dell sold machines with FreeDos on them for a while. Their contract with MS stopped them selling machines with no OS.
3) PC OEMs get a discount on Windows
4) Most customers prefer Windows to any alternative OS.
So something like Vista or 8
windows 10 ... (Score:2)
Is not a bad OS... but stop nudging me, Microsoft.
I want a local account with locally-saved password, not one that's tied to a Microsoft account. Yes, it can be done, but the amount of nudging to get me to create a cloud account is infuriating. I don't want my settings in the cloud, and to give you power to change them. My computer is mine -- I don't want to be on a worldwide AD domain. Nor do I want WiFi passwords "cared and shared" with the world.
I want UX updates when I request them, not when you thi
There are third party hacks out there to disable telemetry.
That's the reason I didn't buy a Windows 8 laptop to be honest. I knew I could install Classic Shell but it irked me that I had to do that. So I kept my Windows 7 laptop.
Actually I think Windows has a Good/Bad release strategy. I.e. it's tolerable if you skip every other release, at least post Windows 2000 which I also liked.
Windows XP - Good
Vista - Bad
7 - Good
8 - Bad
10 - Good
Admittedly I don't have any Windows 10 machines either. I do run an unactivated copy in Parallels VM on my Macbook though. And it's .
"I want a local account with locally-saved password, not one that's tied to a Microsoft account. Yes, it can be done,"
I just did a fresh install of the fall update on a system. It's a lot less obnoxious than it used to be. Yeah, it still steers you towards a microsoft account, but the path to not do do that is now pretty clearly marked, where before at its worst, you practically had to "fail" to connect to the microsoft cloud before it would grudgingly offer to let you use a local account.
"Nor do I want WiF
are they sure (Score:2)
No other choice (Score:2)
The company I am working for took the plunge and is now delivering laptops with Windows 10.
One...Billion...Devices (Score:2)