Facebook's New Captcha Test: 'Upload A Clear Photo of Your Face' (wired.com) 114
An anonymous reader shares a report: Facebook may soon ask you to "upload a photo of yourself that clearly shows your face," to prove you're not a bot. The company is using a new kind of captcha to verify whether a user is a real person. According to a screenshot of the identity test shared on Twitter on Tuesday and verified by Facebook, the prompt says: "Please upload a photo of yourself that clearly shows your face. We'll check it and then permanently delete it from our servers." The process is automated, including identifying suspicious activity and checking the photo. To determine if the account is authentic, Facebook looks at whether the photo is unique.
Why do Facebook, Apple, and others thing public information (like what your face looks like) is more secure than a private key that exists only in your mind?
Because they want to build a comprehensive and, more importantly, up to date image of what you look like for their facial recognition software.
I'm sure there's some guy out there who gets a massive boner when he thinks about with one hi-res crowd shot of people they can pull sophisticated buying demographics to sell to advertisers.
utilities do exist. The real issue is that you should not have to strip out private info that you did not ask to insert into EVERY picture.
And in this case, FB isn't interested in adding security to your account, they just want a new way to prove that it is a person behind the account instead of a robot. Nothing to do with security.
We're already at the point where a computer can generate unlimited artificial faces that are good enough to fool such a system:
I guess it has nothing to do with security, but rather with building a database of people, or analyzing your facial features and linking them to your preferences.
I suggest everyone to use the same image of Jesus, just for kicks.
There can be only one correct image of Jesus [kinja-img.com]. (SFW, unless you work in a bowling alley)
Your biodata can't be changed.
Bullshit.
Injuries can severely alter one's face. Plastic surgery can, too. As can masks, makeup, and beards/moustaches.
It's not just about one's face, either. Circumcision changes the appearance of one's penis. Acid burns can remove or distort one's fingerprints. Radiation can even alter one's DNA.
Biodata can be changed.
The DNA from my blood is different than the DNA in my saliva.
Nobody is claiming it is more secure. It is more convenient to use your fingerprint/face to unlock your phone, while being reasonably secure.
And this article seems to be just about facebook checking that a person is using the device, vs a bot, not that a specific person is using the device.
Why do Facebook, Apple, and others thing public information (like what your face looks like) is more secure than a private key that exists only in your mind?
They're not making any such claim. They're proposing using an image of your face as a captcha, not as a login credential.
Not only no (Score:2)
But Hell No!
Sorry, AC, Google Images has thousands of you.
The really fun part will be when people find out that it doesn't care whether the picture is of you or not. It will just accept the first one uploaded for you, and anyone too slow will be locked out of their own account by a picture of a parked car or some stock photography with a blur filter.
Yeah... (Score:2)
Yeah! It's nice to finally put a face to the name eh??
No thanks (Score:3)
I get closer and closer to deleting Facebook permanently every day.
I know a lot of people that have deleted their facebook account. A few go back after a short while, the rest say they're happier without it.
I keep an empty facebook account, just in case I need to see someone else's facebook page.
Thing is, though, Facebook is like Pepperidge Farm on steroids.
They remember. Even if you don't.
You can get banned by the Facebook censors over a mild disagreement on some non-controversial subject just because it contradicts whatever the Facebook group think is.
No need for trolling, flaming, insults, or anything remotely offensive.
The platform is ultimately self limiting.
You must have an interesting idea of what constitutes "a mild disagreement on some non-controversial subject", given the amount of sheer vitriol I've seen in Facebook comments. Second only to those on Slashdot - except that Facebook commenters aren't as interested as Slashdotters in convincing people that they're smart while they insult them...
You left off the important part.
What makes you think you really can?
Mine was deleted last month actually. https://www.facebook.com/help/... [facebook.com]
Takes 14 days to fully commit, so long as you don't log in between that time. After that, if you attempt to log, it won't recognize your e-mail address anymore (not even for a password reset too). But, there is a link to recover the account - I don't dare touch that. That evil can stay asleep forever!
I'M LIBERATED! FUCK YOU ZUCK!
Why haven't you already? I did it years ago and recommend it very highly.
Obviously (Score:3)
They can't determine if a photo is unique unless they don't really delete the photo from their servers. (They probably keep a "fingerprint" of the photo, which would be the most valuable part for spying on people anyway.)
Where "fingerprint" means "the original photo"
They can't determine if a photo is unique unless they don't really delete the photo from their servers. (They probably keep a "fingerprint" of the photo, which would be the most valuable part for spying on people anyway.)
How difficult is it to slightly modify a picture of a face to make a new "fingerprint". This sounds less about security and more about personal invasion.
They can't determine if a photo is unique unless they don't really delete the photo from their servers. (They probably keep a "fingerprint" of the photo, which would be the most valuable part for spying on people anyway.)
How difficult is it to slightly modify a picture of a face to make a new "fingerprint". This sounds less about security and more about personal invasion.
Probably as a way to increase their ability to automatically tag/identify you in other photos.
This. They're probably going to point a neural network at this face-fingerprint data and train their auto-tagger. Right now, bad lighting or an odd angle will throw off the automatic face recognition.
I'm considering, if I get this photo request on Facebook, to either upload a picture of a clown, or maybe a velociraptor.
Perhaps if I was feeling particularly sarcastic at the time, a picture of the back of my head.
Hi, we've lied repeatedly before but this time... (Score:2)
Jeez.
Facebook has been caught lying and engaging in dubious behavior dozens of times and the founder says you have no right to privacy (but zealously protects his own privacy).
Wake UP!
Clash of the bots... (Score:4, Interesting)
HAHA (Score:1)
Reporter: Thus solving the problem once and for all.
Little girl: But...
Reporter: ONCE AND FOR ALL! [youtube.com]
simple (Score:2)
How will their system handle (Score:2)
ID you say? http://i.imgur.com/fKz6pKq.png [imgur.com]
Facebook closed my account over this (Score:5, Interesting)
They said it was for "suspicious activity". (Of which of course there was none.)
I say it was because I failed to upload content for them to monetize.
Interesting business decision.
Take a photo of the chic your stalking (Score:1)
But can FB reconstruct a hashed photo? (Score:2)
so, um... (Score:2)
Yeah, fine, this is meant to stop bots. Whatever.
What's keeping me from uploading a picture of someone else if I'm asked to? More to the point, how do they know it's a picture of me?
Same applies to bots. Yes, I'm completely and earnestly sincere in my belief that this will wholly stop bots from placing advertisements. At least until the people that run the bot networks find a workaround. You know, just like with other CAPTCHA methods.
I'm certain that Facebook has taken into consideration that people who run
Nope (Score:2)
Same for me... hey, I don't even have a cellphone to take that photo lol
First My Phone Number, Now This? (Score:5, Informative)
clearly somebody with the facebook app has your name, email, and phone number in their contact list.
GANs (Score:1)
No problem (Score:2)
Clearly a job for the morphing apps.
This is great news (Score:2)
...I'm looking forward to them deleting my account
...finally.
Good thing I dropped Facebook years ago (Score:2)
"Fine". I told myself, and proceeded to promptly close my account and never looked back.
Seems like it isn't getting any better of late.
Since they can ban your account for trivial violations of their group think, the value of having only a single account linked to your true identity is very limited.
They also seem to be the anti-slashdot. The most trollish responses get the most attention. So off topic nonsense gets filtered to the top and useful stuff gets hidden.This is strangely contradictory to their complaint/moderation polices.
Wait wait wait (Score:2)
Wait.
You mean FB, the company that vacuums up everyone's personal and private information... is going to require us to GIVE THEM ADDITIONAL private information every time they want you to "prove" you are yourself? They're going to have an entire compilation of your same face, with different lighting angles, different positions/age/makeup/etc.
I'm honestly at a loss for who is more evil at this point. Uber, Google, or Facebook.
I don't see the problem (Score:2)
Kodachrome (Score:3)
We'll check it and then permanently delete it (Score:2)
SubjectIsSubject (Score:2)
I just made a new account in September for business use, and before I had time to even put any photos or information in, they locked me out of my account and demanded a photo of my face to verify my identity.
How could that possibly work, when I hadn't even uploaded a picture to compare it to? 3 days later they finally unblocked the account, but then proceeded to do it 4 more time, each taking an extra day to unlock.
