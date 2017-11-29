Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Facebook's New Captcha Test: 'Upload A Clear Photo of Your Face'

Posted by msmash from the yay-or-nay dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Facebook may soon ask you to "upload a photo of yourself that clearly shows your face," to prove you're not a bot. The company is using a new kind of captcha to verify whether a user is a real person. According to a screenshot of the identity test shared on Twitter on Tuesday and verified by Facebook, the prompt says: "Please upload a photo of yourself that clearly shows your face. We'll check it and then permanently delete it from our servers." The process is automated, including identifying suspicious activity and checking the photo. To determine if the account is authentic, Facebook looks at whether the photo is unique.

  • Why do Facebook, Apple, and others thing public information (like what your face looks like) is more secure than a private key that exists only in your mind?

      Because they want to build a comprehensive and, more importantly, up to date image of what you look like for their facial recognition software.

      I'm sure there's some guy out there who gets a massive boner when he thinks about with one hi-res crowd shot of people they can pull sophisticated buying demographics to sell to advertisers.

    • Worse, you can beat the face recognition with a photo, because face recognition does not work in 3 dimensions.

  • But Hell No!

  • Yeah! It's nice to finally put a face to the name eh??

  • I get closer and closer to deleting Facebook permanently every day.

    • I know a lot of people that have deleted their facebook account. A few go back after a short while, the rest say they're happier without it.

  • They can't determine if a photo is unique unless they don't really delete the photo from their servers. (They probably keep a "fingerprint" of the photo, which would be the most valuable part for spying on people anyway.)

    • Where "fingerprint" means "the original photo"

    • They can't determine if a photo is unique unless they don't really delete the photo from their servers. (They probably keep a "fingerprint" of the photo, which would be the most valuable part for spying on people anyway.)

      How difficult is it to slightly modify a picture of a face to make a new "fingerprint". This sounds less about security and more about personal invasion.

      • They can't determine if a photo is unique unless they don't really delete the photo from their servers. (They probably keep a "fingerprint" of the photo, which would be the most valuable part for spying on people anyway.)

        How difficult is it to slightly modify a picture of a face to make a new "fingerprint". This sounds less about security and more about personal invasion.

        Probably as a way to increase their ability to automatically tag/identify you in other photos.

  • Jeez.

    Facebook has been caught lying and engaging in dubious behavior dozens of times and the founder says you have no right to privacy (but zealously protects his own privacy).

    Wake UP!

  • I'm going to enjoy seeing that thing clash with this one: https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]

  • Reporter: Thus solving the problem once and for all.
    Little girl: But...
    Reporter: ONCE AND FOR ALL! [youtube.com]

  • CAPTCHA is evaluating your intelligence, if you upload your photo you fail (I mean you can enter glorious facebook).
  • My FB account had about six "friends" on it: immediate family members. Didn't ever post anything or upload any information, just looked at photos they posted, pressed Like sometimes, and occasional IMs. I got this "upload a photo" roadblock, although it also said it was going to compare it to my Profile photo to make sure it was me. I didn't have any Profile photo, of course, so that's bullshit. Tried logging in three more times over the course of three weeks. Yesterday tried again, but the account has

