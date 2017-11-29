Facebook's New Captcha Test: 'Upload A Clear Photo of Your Face' (wired.com) 28
An anonymous reader shares a report: Facebook may soon ask you to "upload a photo of yourself that clearly shows your face," to prove you're not a bot. The company is using a new kind of captcha to verify whether a user is a real person. According to a screenshot of the identity test shared on Twitter on Tuesday and verified by Facebook, the prompt says: "Please upload a photo of yourself that clearly shows your face. We'll check it and then permanently delete it from our servers." The process is automated, including identifying suspicious activity and checking the photo. To determine if the account is authentic, Facebook looks at whether the photo is unique.
Why do Facebook, Apple, and others thing public information (like what your face looks like) is more secure than a private key that exists only in your mind?
Because they want to build a comprehensive and, more importantly, up to date image of what you look like for their facial recognition software.
I'm sure there's some guy out there who gets a massive boner when he thinks about with one hi-res crowd shot of people they can pull sophisticated buying demographics to sell to advertisers.
But Hell No!
Yeah! It's nice to finally put a face to the name eh??
I get closer and closer to deleting Facebook permanently every day.
I know a lot of people that have deleted their facebook account. A few go back after a short while, the rest say they're happier without it.
They can't determine if a photo is unique unless they don't really delete the photo from their servers. (They probably keep a "fingerprint" of the photo, which would be the most valuable part for spying on people anyway.)
Where "fingerprint" means "the original photo"
They can't determine if a photo is unique unless they don't really delete the photo from their servers. (They probably keep a "fingerprint" of the photo, which would be the most valuable part for spying on people anyway.)
How difficult is it to slightly modify a picture of a face to make a new "fingerprint". This sounds less about security and more about personal invasion.
They can't determine if a photo is unique unless they don't really delete the photo from their servers. (They probably keep a "fingerprint" of the photo, which would be the most valuable part for spying on people anyway.)
How difficult is it to slightly modify a picture of a face to make a new "fingerprint". This sounds less about security and more about personal invasion.
Probably as a way to increase their ability to automatically tag/identify you in other photos.
Facebook has been caught lying and engaging in dubious behavior dozens of times and the founder says you have no right to privacy (but zealously protects his own privacy).
Reporter: Thus solving the problem once and for all.
Little girl: But...
Reporter: ONCE AND FOR ALL! [youtube.com]
