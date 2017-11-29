Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Facebook Privacy Security Social Networks

Facebook's New Captcha Test: 'Upload A Clear Photo of Your Face' (wired.com) 114

Posted by msmash from the yay-or-nay dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Facebook may soon ask you to "upload a photo of yourself that clearly shows your face," to prove you're not a bot. The company is using a new kind of captcha to verify whether a user is a real person. According to a screenshot of the identity test shared on Twitter on Tuesday and verified by Facebook, the prompt says: "Please upload a photo of yourself that clearly shows your face. We'll check it and then permanently delete it from our servers." The process is automated, including identifying suspicious activity and checking the photo. To determine if the account is authentic, Facebook looks at whether the photo is unique.

Facebook's New Captcha Test: 'Upload A Clear Photo of Your Face' More | Reply

Facebook's New Captcha Test: 'Upload A Clear Photo of Your Face'

Comments Filter:

  • WHY? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by tripleevenfall ( 1990004 ) on Wednesday November 29, 2017 @03:13PM (#55645629)

    Why do Facebook, Apple, and others thing public information (like what your face looks like) is more secure than a private key that exists only in your mind?

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Because they want to build a comprehensive and, more importantly, up to date image of what you look like for their facial recognition software.

      I'm sure there's some guy out there who gets a massive boner when he thinks about with one hi-res crowd shot of people they can pull sophisticated buying demographics to sell to advertisers.

    • Worse, you can beat the face recognition with a photo, because face recognition does not work in 3 dimensions.

      • I suggest everyone to use the same image of Jesus, just for kicks.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          There can be only one correct image of Jesus [kinja-img.com]. (SFW, unless you work in a bowling alley)

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by arth1 ( 260657 )

          I suggest everyone to use the same image of Jesus, just for kicks.

          If Facebook were telling the truth, everyone (and all bots) could indeed use the same image, as long as nobody uploaded it anywhere where it could be scanned by Facebook. Because if they immediately delete the image as they claim, they won't know whether it has been used by others.
          However, in reality...

    • Nobody is claiming it is more secure. It is more convenient to use your fingerprint/face to unlock your phone, while being reasonably secure.

      And this article seems to be just about facebook checking that a person is using the device, vs a bot, not that a specific person is using the device.

    • Why do Facebook, Apple, and others thing public information (like what your face looks like) is more secure than a private key that exists only in your mind?

      They're not making any such claim. They're proposing using an image of your face as a captcha, not as a login credential.

      • Exactly. The only captcha that I remember on Facebook is when you are creating a new account or recovering your password.

  • But Hell No!

  • Yeah! It's nice to finally put a face to the name eh??

  • No thanks (Score:3)

    by Arkham ( 10779 ) on Wednesday November 29, 2017 @03:17PM (#55645665)

    I get closer and closer to deleting Facebook permanently every day.

    • I know a lot of people that have deleted their facebook account. A few go back after a short while, the rest say they're happier without it.

      • I keep an empty facebook account, just in case I need to see someone else's facebook page.

      • Thing is, though, Facebook is like Pepperidge Farm on steroids.

        They remember. Even if you don't.

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by jedidiah ( 1196 )

        You can get banned by the Facebook censors over a mild disagreement on some non-controversial subject just because it contradicts whatever the Facebook group think is.

        No need for trolling, flaming, insults, or anything remotely offensive.

        The platform is ultimately self limiting.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Rob Y. ( 110975 )

          You must have an interesting idea of what constitutes "a mild disagreement on some non-controversial subject", given the amount of sheer vitriol I've seen in Facebook comments. Second only to those on Slashdot - except that Facebook commenters aren't as interested as Slashdotters in convincing people that they're smart while they insult them...

    • What makes you think you really can?

    • Mine was deleted last month actually. https://www.facebook.com/help/... [facebook.com]

      Takes 14 days to fully commit, so long as you don't log in between that time. After that, if you attempt to log, it won't recognize your e-mail address anymore (not even for a password reset too). But, there is a link to recover the account - I don't dare touch that. That evil can stay asleep forever!

      I'M LIBERATED! FUCK YOU ZUCK!

    • Why haven't you already? I did it years ago and recommend it very highly.

    • Do it. I did, YEARS ago, and never looked back once. The tipping point for me was the day when I decided I wasn't comfortable with having posts of mine exist that were beyond a certain age, so I went through to delete them. The next day I went back and discovered they had all been un-deleted. So I tried again. The next day they were all back again. That's when it dawned on me what the true nature of Facebook was and that I did not like it one bit. So I deactivated the account. That was about 10 years ago I

  • Obviously (Score:3)

    by Waffle Iron ( 339739 ) on Wednesday November 29, 2017 @03:17PM (#55645669)

    They can't determine if a photo is unique unless they don't really delete the photo from their servers. (They probably keep a "fingerprint" of the photo, which would be the most valuable part for spying on people anyway.)

    • Where "fingerprint" means "the original photo"

    • They can't determine if a photo is unique unless they don't really delete the photo from their servers. (They probably keep a "fingerprint" of the photo, which would be the most valuable part for spying on people anyway.)

      How difficult is it to slightly modify a picture of a face to make a new "fingerprint". This sounds less about security and more about personal invasion.

      • They can't determine if a photo is unique unless they don't really delete the photo from their servers. (They probably keep a "fingerprint" of the photo, which would be the most valuable part for spying on people anyway.)

        How difficult is it to slightly modify a picture of a face to make a new "fingerprint". This sounds less about security and more about personal invasion.

        Probably as a way to increase their ability to automatically tag/identify you in other photos.

        • This. They're probably going to point a neural network at this face-fingerprint data and train their auto-tagger. Right now, bad lighting or an odd angle will throw off the automatic face recognition.

    • I think you missed the point. They aren't saying the photo is unique to any you used before. They mean the photo is unique form anything indexed on the web. Most people who design bots have the bots steal photos from online for account creation purposes. They just search google images for "young woman" or "young man" and use a random image from the results. Google images and services like Tineye already have reverse image search capability. This just taps into that and checks to see if the image was just ta
    • Give me an image file, and I can generate an SHA hash for it that is relatively unique. Then I can delete the file. I can then compare other hashes for other pictures without having the original picture, or even being able to recreate the picture. But now that begs the question, why can't I just provide the hash generated from a client side app without passing the actual image? As a dev, my spidey sense is tingling - they want the pictures for something other than just the stated reason.

  • Jeez.

    Facebook has been caught lying and engaging in dubious behavior dozens of times and the founder says you have no right to privacy (but zealously protects his own privacy).

    Wake UP!

  • Clash of the bots... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Freischutz ( 4776131 ) on Wednesday November 29, 2017 @03:21PM (#55645705)
    I'm going to enjoy seeing that thing clash with this one: https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]

  • Reporter: Thus solving the problem once and for all.
    Little girl: But...
    Reporter: ONCE AND FOR ALL! [youtube.com]

  • CAPTCHA is evaluating your intelligence, if you upload your photo you fail (I mean you can enter glorious facebook).

  • Facebook closed my account over this (Score:5, Interesting)

    by cstacy ( 534252 ) on Wednesday November 29, 2017 @03:28PM (#55645763)
    My FB account had about six "friends" on it: immediate family members. Didn't ever post anything or upload any information, just looked at photos they posted, pressed Like sometimes, and occasional IMs. I got this "upload a photo" roadblock, although it also said it was going to compare it to my Profile photo to make sure it was me. I didn't have any Profile photo, of course, so that's bullshit. Tried logging in three more times over the course of three weeks. Yesterday tried again, but the account has gone from suspended to terminated.

    They said it was for "suspicious activity". (Of which of course there was none.)
    I say it was because I failed to upload content for them to monetize.
    Interesting business decision.

    • My "photo" is a vector art drawing of myself. Since it would have been no fun tracing a picture of myself in Inkscape, I opted for kinda-sorta manga style. I doubt a non-human can make a comparison (I can make a face humanoid and maybe even identifiable, but art isn't my forte). More than likely automatic comparison is done when it identifies photographs. For everything else, the upload likely generates a ticket for a human to pull up and click 'Yes', 'No', or 'Maybe' with 'Yes' making the system happy, 'No
    • Wow! That is how you get your account Deleted! Very nice to know. My understanding was that Facebook never deletes the account. No matter how hard you try.
    • Did you know anybody can say anything on the Internet?
  • Then upload it to facebook and get access to the account? Is that how this works?
  • TFA says FB will hash an image and then delete the original. But to implement a similarity metric with previous "hashed" images of the same person, they will need a distance function that works on hashed values of all the photo's features that they capture. Unless they have conquered homomorphic encryption, FB will likely need to reverse the hashed features and then do similarity measures with previous photos, and will also be able to reconstruct "deleted" photos.

  • Yeah, fine, this is meant to stop bots. Whatever.

    What's keeping me from uploading a picture of someone else if I'm asked to? More to the point, how do they know it's a picture of me?

    Same applies to bots. Yes, I'm completely and earnestly sincere in my belief that this will wholly stop bots from placing advertisements. At least until the people that run the bot networks find a workaround. You know, just like with other CAPTCHA methods.

    I'm certain that Facebook has taken into consideration that people who run

  • I will not comply.

  • First My Phone Number, Now This? (Score:5, Informative)

    by Tempest_2084 ( 605915 ) on Wednesday November 29, 2017 @03:37PM (#55645853)
    Facebook kept badgering me for years to give them my phone number 'just in case' to which I repeatedly said no. Finally they stopped bugging me about it and all was good for a few weeks. Then I got a new notice that said 'help verify that this is your number and keep your account up to date'. Lo and behold that was indeed my phone number, but I never gave it to them. I don't know where they scraped it from, but they got it. That left me creeped out for a long time and I considered closing my account. In the end I kept it, but I watched what I posted and really dropped my usage. If I get this prompt I'll drop it completely. I'm not a social media junkie, so I'll live. In fact the only reason I'm still on it is for a few interest groups that I'm involved with who moved to FB (terrible decision) and so my family can tell me who died and who had a kid. Both of which I could live without.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      clearly somebody with the facebook app has your name, email, and phone number in their contact list.

      • I'm sure they do. It's kind of unnerving that they could get the info that way though. I'm starting to think investing in tinfoil hats might not be that crazy after all. :P

  • Clearly a job for the morphing apps.

  • ...I'm looking forward to them deleting my account ...finally.

  • Since the day they asked me for 'my real name' instead of a pseudonym my friends and family know, even threatening me with blocking my account.

    "Fine". I told myself, and proceeded to promptly close my account and never looked back.

    Seems like it isn't getting any better of late.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jedidiah ( 1196 )

      Since they can ban your account for trivial violations of their group think, the value of having only a single account linked to your true identity is very limited.

      They also seem to be the anti-slashdot. The most trollish responses get the most attention. So off topic nonsense gets filtered to the top and useful stuff gets hidden.This is strangely contradictory to their complaint/moderation polices.

  • Wait.

    You mean FB, the company that vacuums up everyone's personal and private information... is going to require us to GIVE THEM ADDITIONAL private information every time they want you to "prove" you are yourself? They're going to have an entire compilation of your same face, with different lighting angles, different positions/age/makeup/etc.

    I'm honestly at a loss for who is more evil at this point. Uber, Google, or Facebook.

  • I mean, there's already plenty of good quality pics [google.com] I'd be willing to upload.

  • Kodachrome (Score:4, Funny)

    by jabberw0k ( 62554 ) on Wednesday November 29, 2017 @04:07PM (#55646113) Homepage Journal
    A new photo of me? I'll have to wait a week to get this film developed, and then go to Walgreens to have it scanned so I can put it on a usb stick to bring it home. Right sure.
  • Bullshit. FaceBook has a proven record of lying.
  • May soon? It's already happened.
    I just made a new account in September for business use, and before I had time to even put any photos or information in, they locked me out of my account and demanded a photo of my face to verify my identity.
    How could that possibly work, when I hadn't even uploaded a picture to compare it to? 3 days later they finally unblocked the account, but then proceeded to do it 4 more time, each taking an extra day to unlock.

    There also seems to be more going on, since I edited on

Slashdot Top Deals

The trouble with doing something right the first time is that nobody appreciates how difficult it was.

Close