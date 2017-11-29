EPA Confirms Tesla's Model 3 Has a Range of 310 Miles (theverge.com) 48
Tesla's Model 3 has a confirmed range of 310 miles, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. "That figure applies to the long-range version of the Model 3, and echoes the vehicle specs released by Tesla back in July," reports The Verge. "It also makes the Model 3 one of the most efficient passenger electric vehicles on the market." From the report: The EPA's range is used as the advertised figure for electric vehicles that are sold in the US. The 310-mile range is an estimate of the number of miles the vehicle should be able to travel in combined city and highway driving from a full charge. That's 131 miles per gallon gasoline equivalent (MPGe) for city driving, 120 MPGe on the highway, and 126 MPGe combined. You'll have to pay more to get that extended range, though. Tesla said it would be selling a standard version of the Model 3, with just 220 miles of range, for $35,000. The long-range version will start at $44,000, the automaker says. Production on the standard version isn't expected to begin until 2018.
Trailer hitch & towable generator should solve the problem
What, you don't think of electricity in gallons?
;)
They are [tesla.com] (and rapidly expanding). And that's just superchargers - including slower ones (but still including high power DC), look here [plugshare.com].
In your everyday life (aka, the vast majority of your time), instead of 5 minutes to detour to a gas station, a full charge takes 10 seconds: 5 to plug in, 5 to unplug. In the comfort of your garage.
On long trips, it charges during meal and bathroom / stretch
Things weird about your reply.
1) You act like we're talking about normal driving, not emergencies.
2) You act like it's a bad thing to have an ability to greatly (2-3x) increase your range, something you don't have with ICE vehicles.
3) You act like you only have two options ("highway speeds" and "20mph"), rather than a continuous range curve between those points.
4)
On long trips, it charges during meal and bathroom / stretch breaks, about 75 miles range per 10 minutes charging at below 50% SoC. Take, for example, a 700 mile trip. At 70mph that's 10 hours (not counting breaks), so two meal breaks - say, a 20 minute lunch and a 30 minute dinner. 45 minutes charging. That adds about 375 miles, meaning 685 miles. Just one or two 10 minute stretch breaks (on your 10 hour trip) and that's your entire charging.
That's really nice, assuming of course that there are charging stations where you want to eat/stretch.
They're about an hour apart, and constantly becoming denser.
Sprint trips are not dangerous. (Score:2)
Although I agree that it's not too bad looking at two 20 minute stops, I totally disagree that sprint trips are dangerous.
I have done a lot of trips from Denver to Vegas by car, between 10-11 hours. There is absolutely nothing dangerous about driving less that 12 hours straight, with only stops to fill the gas and/or get food. The scenery changes all the time and it's very easy to pay full attention to the road for that long.
Now I've also done 19 hour trips, and I agree there is some line in there where t
If it's that type of party, I irrationally think wolves are creeping up behind me every time I walk to my car in the dark.
Impressive (Score:2)
The distance between my two work locations is 305 miles.
It should cover that then, but it won't. T\he problem is that the EPA mileage takes into account neither sweltering summer heat nor winter temperatures way below freezing. Especially at really low temperatures, the range of electric cars is severely reduced, as in sometimes only getting half the range.
And then it does not take two minutes to fill it, with stations at pretty much every crossroads. Even if you should be lucky enough to find a "rapid"
Yeah, everyone knows if a new technology can't support your lifestyle, the solution is to redesign your lifestyle so that doesn't matter rather than sticking with the old technology. Got to keep upgrading and chucking the old technology in a landfill, even if the 'upgrade' is worse! Think of the environment!
There is always "that guy" who needs to drive 300 miles in a day regularly. 305 miles is at least a five hour drive. Do you do that 20% of the time?
20% of the time would be one trip between two work locations every two weeks (because it also involves a return trip). That's not all that uncommon, depending on your position.
But even 95% or 99% of the time would not be good enough. It's the worst case scenarios that's the problem. Say you come back from a long joyride, your batteries are almost flat, and then have to [go to a hospital because a relative was in an accident | go see an important customer the next state over | whatever else comes up] that
Leaf charging is 1/3rd the speed of Tesla charging. Leafs really don't work for road tripping. Road tripping in a Tesla means stopping for a meal, then leaving with a couple hundred miles more charge. Road tripping in a Leaf.... not so much.
Getting pretty decent for road trips. (Score:4, Informative)
The newer range is really great, about as much as most cars.
But the thing you'd want to larger range for is really road trips, which per day would usually be composed of at least two 300 mile segments. So you have to figure out at least two charging points per day of trip, as well as overnight.
Now they have done a great job of bringing superchargers online [tesla.com] where a lot of trips I could probably plot a path that included enough superchargers. Evening is still an issue though, lots of places it is hard to find somewhere to plug in. But with that kind of range, maybe it would be enough just to find one in the city I was staying in and charge up before I went to the hotel.
I think it's close enough it would work for most road trips, except for some remote areas.
I'm liking the plug in hybrid idea a lot more than pure electric personally.
The Prius gets 25, and would probably cover half of my miles (no road trips, and leave me about 15 short on a weekend as I'm often not home). The Chevy volt (at 50) would cover essentially all of my none long distance driving, even a pretty chore busy weekend.
Wither way, there'd be no range anxiety, with half or less the trips to the gas station, and lower cost to maintain (less oil changes, less breaks, I assume an engine running
I think there are a few ways in which all electric is superior, the main one being performance over pretty much any hybrid I have seen... that's not important to everyone, but it is to a lot of people. That's primarily a Tesla feature though, not generalized to all electric cars.
The aspect I do like is simplicity, with no gasoline engine at all there is less to go wrong.
I still think in the end that hydrogen fuel-cell electrics will win out but Tesla's making a great case for fully battery powered vehicles
Plug in fuel cell, or pure fuel cell?
Because I don't think there's a great way to make hydrogen (correct me if I'm wrong). Sure, it can be made from hydrocarbons cleaner and more efficiently than a small engine can power (and likely charge) a car, but essentially a hydrogen tank is a quick to charge battery, or it uses fossil fuels, I don't think it'll really take off. Much better (IMO) to have 90+% power grid electric driving, the rest fossil fuel.
I wonder what Tesla could do performance wise if they made
Re:Getting pretty decent for road trips. (Score:4, Interesting)
You might have an interest in checking out Björn Nyland on Youtube. He works as a courier in Norway, driving Teslas a crazy number of kilometers every year.
Meanwhile (Score:2)
Meanwhile, my $20,000 non-hybrid, gasoline (not diesel) car gets over 50 MPG on the highway.
It's got a small tank, but it still beats the Model 3 on long range.
Wild guess: you're in the UK.
(if not, more details about the vehicle, please)
Coal Per Charge? (Score:2)
So how much actual coal is that per mile?
Probably takes 2000 pounds of coal to make the electricity to charge it up once?
Especially the coal electricity California imports from Utah.
The myth that just won't die. [acs.org]
So how much actual coal is that per mile?
Probably takes 2000 pounds of coal to make the electricity to charge it up once?
Especially the coal electricity California imports from Utah.
The math's pretty easy: according to http://www.coaleducation.org/lessons/twe/ctele.htm [coaleducation.org], it takes about one pound of coal to generate one kilowatt hour of electricity. The long range battery has a capacity of 75kWh, so that'd be about 75 pounds of coal. Assuming a gas vehicle gets 50mpg, the gasoline needed to travel 310 miles weighs 39 pounds, a far cry from your 2000 pounds claim. Either way, a centrally-located power plant would be able to more readily control its emissions than a smaller, mobile gasolin
Dubious Build Quality (Score:4, Informative)
I'll wait a few more years. I know a few folks who love love love their Teslas, but they keep having to bring them in for service once a month for various problems (albeit minor in the grand scheme of things). You'd think for a car this expensive, the kinks would be all worked out.
Reminds me of Delorean's issues when they started out.
What you're seeing is a combination of selection bias and the high media / public interest in Tesla. Consumer Reports rates the Model S as "above average" in terms of reliability (they expect Model 3 to be "average"). Model X, however, is still "below average", so that's legit.
It's also worth noting that Tesla consumer satisfaction ratings always top the industry, at around 90%.