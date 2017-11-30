Google Faces Lawsuit For Gathering Personal Data From Millions of iPhone Users (betanews.com) 8
Mark Wilson writes: A group going by the name Google You Owe Us is taking Google to court in the UK, complaining that the company harvested personal data from 5.4 million iPhone users. The group is led by Richard Lloyd, director of consumer group Which?, and it alleges that Google bypassed privacy settings on iPhones between June 2011 and February 2012. The lawsuit seeks compensation for those affected by what is described as a "violation of trust." Google is accused of breaching UK data protection laws, and Lloyd says that this is "one of the biggest fights of my life." Even if the case is successful, the people represented by Google You Owe Us are not expected to receive more than a few hundred pounds each, and this is not an amount that would make much of an impact on Google's coffers.
I know Google is not evil, because Google says so. Their motto is "don't be evil". Since Google is not evil, therefore Google cannot lie. And therefore, the motto must be true, and thus Google is not evil.
And please do not call this circular logic. Think of it as no loose ends.
Yes, but the corporation Google no longer exists. The new corporation is "Alphabet". And Alphabet doesn't have that motto....
My Android Phones use LineageOS which is Android, without Google. Google GApps is an optional Flash package for LineageOS you can flash with if you want to but you don't have too. In my case, I don't. I use F-Droid and APK Pure.